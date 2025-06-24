Is this the most elegant cabin crew uniform in the skies? (2025)

Lisa ArmstrongHead of Fashion
Surely I can’t be the only small girl who joined the Girl Guides, mainly (alright, entirely) because she fell in love with that pillbox hat? So navy, so BOAC (British Overseas Airways Corporation) air stewardess.
Actually, I know I’m not alone, because over the past few days I’ve listened to cabin crew past and present tell me what they love/loved, hate/hated about their uniforms. Some worked during aviation’s golden age (the Seventies), Some, flying today, have lost pride in the uniform but still love the routes, the camaraderie, the craic. Others …let’s just say uniforms provoke a lot of passion and some complicated emotions.
I’ve also been reading Emilia Wickstead’s emails to me from the other side of the world, where she’s about to unveil the new uniforms she’s spent the best part of a year designing for the entire crew of Air New Zealand. Despite dressing some of the world’s most elegant women – the Princess of Wales, Naomi Watts, Renee Zelwegger, Ruth Wilson – this gig is such a big deal to her that she began pitching for it in November 2023.
A Kiwi who has spent the past two decades in London building a successful and widely admired luxury fashion house, Wickstead leapt at the opportunity to contribute to the heritage of her homeland. “The uniform is often the first visual representation of New Zealand people see when travelling around the world. For Kiwis, it’s an iconic symbol of national identity. My goal was to ensure that when people see it, they feel a sense of pride, knowing it represents both Air New Zealand and the essence of Aotearoa” (the Māori name for New Zealand).
No pressure then. Working with the Māori artist Te Rangitu Netana, who specialises in tā moko (traditional Māori tattoos) and designed the prints, Wickstead gathered feedback from hundreds of Air New Zealand employees about what they did and didn’t like about previous uniforms. Comfort and functionality emerged as top priorities, unsurprisingly.
But what works for one person doesn’t always go down well universally. Airline uniforms are worn in a unique environment, 30,000 feet in the sky. One minute crew are graciously welcoming 300 passengers on board, the next they’re unblocking a sink.
“ I really focussed on their needs”, says Wickstead.”Every trouser and skirt was created with adjustability in mind, even allowing for ease when crew members need to sleep on long-haul flights.’’
When it comes to practical, comfortable fabrics, there are new minefields to navigate. In 2023, a California jury upheld the claim that a clothing company should pay more than $1 million to four American Airlines flight attendants who blamed chemicals used in the production of their uniforms for causing a variety of ailments including rashes, headaches and breathing problems. The verdict, reported Associated Press at the time, was probably the tip of the iceberg, with another 400 claimants in the pipeline.
Even though we’re well past the glory days of aviation, Wickstead’s spot on about national flag carriers often being the first portal to a country and its character. While service, seats and punctuality are obviously the most important metrics of any airline, a garish uniform – particularly on a long flight – becomes a visual distraction, the opposite of soothing.
Which is presumably why airlines still enlist big-name designers in the hope of injecting some much-needed glamour and sleekness. Chinese airline Hainan went all in, debuting its new uniforms at Paris Couture Fashion Week in 2017. Think slim-fitted cape coats and curved-hem jackets that nodded more to Dior’s 1947 New Look than to a budget departures lounge. Lord knows how they fare when it comes to heaving suitcases into overhead lockers, but full marks for aspiration.
Meanwhile, Virgin Atlantic consciously opted for a younger, more inclusive image in 2022 when it decreed that its crews should be encouraged to embrace their individuality and display their tattoos. British Airways takes a more traditional approach, although it permits male flight attendants to choose the dress options if they wish. “I’m all for it in theory,” says one former flight attendant, “but in all honesty, I’m not sure how much authority they’d have in a dress when it comes to calming down unruly or drunk passengers.”
Flight attendants who worked for the now-defunct American airline Braniff Airways had different challenges. Their 1970s Pucci-designed uniforms made the male crew look like extras from The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and included – I kid you not – see-through Perspex space helmets for stewardesses to wear in the airport, designed to protect their beehive hairdos.
Pride, cynicism, resentment – and sometimes even humiliation – all play a part in how crews feel about their uniforms. “Oh God, the rules we had for what we wore on the ground,” sighs a now-retired crew member from a major UK airline. “It all changed after MeToo in 2016, but right up until then we had to wear heels in the airport, which meant carrying a spare flat pair for onboard. And for one long stretch, we had these incredibly stiff hats, again for the airport, which meant you had to lug a hatbox around so you could store them properly during the flight. I think at one point everyone lost their damn hat and if you didn’t have a hat, you weren’t allowed to fly. Nor was it remotely unusual, prior to 2017, to have a manager on board tell you to go and retouch your lipstick. I found it insulting – you’d be in the middle of serving dinner to 200 passengers and make-up was the priority.”
These are trifling inconveniences compared with the 1960s and 1970s when female flight attendants were regularly weighed. They still are on some of the Middle Eastern and East Asian airlines, one industry insider tells me. “It might not be a politically correct observation,” says this veteran, “but when passengers say how elegant those cabin crew look in their national-costume uniforms, remember how petite they are. You have to be realistic about who’s going to be wearing the uniforms and the kind of tasks they’re performing. God knows how those crew in light or bright red uniforms cope with the stains. Give me good old navy blue.”
Which brings us to British Airways, who last year introduced a comprehensive new uniform designed by Savile Row tailor Oswald Boateng. The range includes a dress, skirt, three-piece suit, hat, jumpsuit (“Totally inadvisable for life in the skies,” a veteran crew member pronounces. “One word: loos”), as well as a hijab and tunic. Reactions among crew have been mixed. When I commented how smart it looked to a flight attendant a few months ago, they told me that it was uncomfortable and that they missed the old one. “I don’t think uniforms are the big selling point they once were,” they continued. “I always say you can tell the newbies by how well ironed their uniform is. After a while, things get a bit slack.”
Not so for Mary Meronk, an American who flew for Western Airlines from 1974 to 1987, and then for the larger carrier, Delta Air Lines, until 2020. Meronk loved her job and says wearing her various uniforms – she remembers at least eight over the course of her career – instilled her with pride. “I would constantly get feedback from passengers that Delta Air was their all-time favourite airline,” she says. She still derives immense satisfaction from that.
Meronk surfed an era when male passengers wore suits, female passengers dressed up, and “pilots were politically incorrect and raunchy”. In the Seventies, being a member of the crew on a respected airline was, in glamorous career stakes, comparable with being an influencer in 2023. Unlike National Airlines, yet another US carrier, whose ads (which were controversial even at the time) featured hostesses breathily inviting potential passengers to “fly me”, Western promoted itself as a clean cut family airline. “Nothing sexy,” says Meronk. “Pacific Southwest Airlines wore neon orange/hot pink minis with boots. We wore thick red checkered polyester jumpers, blazers and skirts. We had strict appearance requirements but we would still try and shorten our skirts a couple of inches above the required top of the knee.”
Most of Meronk’s uniforms lasted six to eight years before they were updated. “We had a real doozy that only lasted four. The Atlanta Times said Delta had created the ugliest uniform ever. It was humiliating to have to wear it. I spent $800 trying to get my tailor to adjust it so it would be attractive.”
Meronk’s next Delta uniform, by Richard Tyler, a fairly big name in fashion in the Nineties, was more successful. Incredibly, it was the first time she had a uniform that didn’t require dry cleaning. “One major snafu. Many of the flight attendants were allergic to the fabric. Some had photos of their neck and chest broken out in rashes. One girl showed a big clump of her hair missing and said it was from the fabric. Delta finally said you could buy any black suit off the rack and wear it to work in the interim before a solution was found.”
The American Airlines court case clearly wasn’t a one off.
As for Air New Zealand’s new uniform and where it ranks on the roster of all time greats? High, that much seems clear. It’s distinctive but adaptable to different shapes. Personally, I have a soft spot for the memorably ludicrous ones of the past (ie Braniff’s) although they must have been a pain to wear. And I’m a sucker for national dress – remember British Caledonian’s kilts? So I like the Māori touches combined with Wickstead’s sophisticated tailored pinstripe blazers, the classy purple crepe dresses and the pillbox (reminiscent of my Girl Guide/BOAC one).
Unlike some huge names who’ve designed for their national carriers (including Yves Saint Laurent for Air France and Hardy Amies for British Airways) Wickstead’s Air New Zealand kit features strong identifying details from the designer’s own signature repertoire – such as the draped neckline, reminiscent of dresses the Princess of Wales has worn.
Sophisticated as it is, as Wickstead concedes, its fate rests on its ability to function in a cramped galley on a ten hour flight. ”A beautiful design is one thing, but it has to perform.’’
Top ten cabin crew uniforms
Rated from one (first-class style), to 10 (looks that should never have left the launch pad)...
1. Emilia Wickstead for Air New Zealand
Elegant and well-cut, with drape-neck details inspired by some of the Princess of Wales’s favourite dresses, this uniform is a future classic.
2. Hainan Airlines
Giving Emily in Paris vibes rather than Luton airport, Hainan launched this new uniform at couture week in 2017. Full marks for aspiration, but how would those pencil skirts look after 11 hours in a cramped galley?
3. Delta Airlines in the 1970s and 1980s
Delta seems to have a seven-year itch when it comes to uniforms, switching them out regularly – with varying degrees of success. One was dubbed “the ugliest ever” by the Atlanta Times, while another sparked complaints of severe allergic reactions among crew. This one however, is a snazzy winner.
4. Singapore Airlines
Elegant, dignified, a charming taster of the country – this is everything when it comes to an airline uniform. “But look at the Singapore crew,” an industry insider says. “They’re all petite. I think they still get weighed regularly.”
5. Ozwald Boeteng for British Airways
Sleek, functional and multicultural (there’s a hijab and tunic option), this is a pretty solid showing for British Airways’s latest uniform, introduced last year and designed by Savile Row tailor Oswald Boateng.
6. Etihad Airways
Judging by the reviews on Instagram, where Etihad’s crew proudly highlight the Made in Italy labels inside their jackets, this uniform still packs some pride. In fact, the uniforms are also made in China and Tunisia, but they’re 100 per cent wool and so chic that they’ve even been cited as an influence on some of the Princess of Wales’s recent burgundy outfits.
7. Hanae Mori for Japan Airlines
Designed in 1970 by Hanae Mori, this uniform is so natty, cute and strangely subversive that it must surely have appeared on Miuccia Prada’s mood boards when she worked on recent Miu Miu collections.
8. Pucci for Braniff International Airways
The half a dozen uniforms Emilio Pucci designed for Braniff Airways between 1965 and 1974 belong to an era when flying to Mallorca or Madrid felt like the pinnacle of luxury. Part of Braniff’s mission was to bring about the “end of the Plain Plane,” with one iteration featuring a Perspex rain dome to protect the hostesses’ beehives.
9. Virgin Atlantic
This one’s a bit like Marmite. It looks crisp and striking in the pictures, but in real life, the combination of polyester fibres and a harsh red can be garish and oddly distracting when you’re trying to relax on board. After all, nobody needs more red on the red-eye.
10. Hooters Air
A short-lived foray into aviation from America’s least woke fast food chain. Launched with stupendously bad timing – just two years after two aircraft crashed into America’s most iconic buildings – this cheap and “cheeky” venture lasted only three. Who would’ve given it that long?
