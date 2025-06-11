Is XRP price going to crash again? (2025)

Table of Contents
XRP futures markets lean bearish XRP whale activity muted XRP price levels to watch under $2.40 References
Nancy Lubale

XRP could avoid another leg down if bulls hold the altcoin above the $2.40 support level and whales show signs of buying again.

3740 Total views

2 Total shares

Listen to article

0:00

COINTELEGRAPH IN YOUR SOCIAL FEED

XRP (XRP) price has recovered by almost 7% in the last 10 days, led by a crypto market rebound and the end of Ripple’s long-running legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

However, several key support levels are at risk of being tested as onchain data suggests lackluster buying activity.

Is XRP price going to crash again? (2)

XRP futures markets lean bearish

XRP price is currently trading 30% below its multi-year high of $3.40. When prices were at a similar level in November 2024, high spot market bids quickly pushed the price past the $3 mark.

However, XRP‘s spot and perpetual markets were subdued over the past two weeks.

Key takeaways:

  • Cumulative open interest (OI) in perpetual futures across major exchanges has been stuck below $4 billion since March 4.

    See Also
    3 Price Levels to Watch For For Solana Price Recovery

  • This is way below the $7.86 billion peak reached on Jan. 18, just a day before the price hit the seven-year high of 3.40.

  • XRP funding rates have been oscillating around zero over the last two weeks, remaining negative for most of the time.

  • Negative funding rates mean shorts are paying fees to counterparties to keep their positions open, signaling bearish sentiment in the market.

Is XRP price going to crash again? (3)

  • XRP’s spot cumulative volume delta (CVD) — which measures the net capital inflows into the market — has remained negative over the last two weeks.

  • The negative CVD indicates that selling volume has accumulated more than buying volume, potentially signaling a bearish trend.

Is XRP price going to crash again? (4)

  • All these indicators, therefore, cast doubt on whether XRP price has the legs to rise higher in the near term.

XRP whale activity muted

XRP whale activity has been quiet over the past week, with no significant buying or selling, according to data from Santiment.

  • Wallets with 1 million to 10 million XRP have seen their total holdings remain flat at around 5.8 billion tokens since March 15.

  • This lack of movement from large holders can reduce market volatility, as whales often drive price swings with their trades.

  • Without their influence, XRP’s price has remained rangebound, reflecting a market driven by smaller investors’ sentiment and broader market trends.

Is XRP price going to crash again? (5)

  • However, muted whale activity could also signal indecision or a wait-and-see approach, potentially keeping XRP in a consolidation phase.

  • With no whale-driven momentum, XRP’s price will likely remain range-bound unless external catalysts emerge.

XRP price levels to watch under $2.40

XRP’s latest price recovery saw it reclaim key support levels, including the $2.40 psychological level.

Related: XRP, Solana lead altcoin ETP inflows as Ethereum slumps — CoinShares

Traders are now focused on key areas below this level, which XRP might revisit if current support does not hold.

Notably:

  • XRP’s first area of interest is between the March 18 low at $2.22 and the previous range low at $1.90 reached on March 11.

  • XRP will potentially target the liquidity cluster inside this range if support at $2.40 is lost.

  • An immediate reprieve for the bulls would be a sharp reversal from this range, which will indicate buying interest below $2.40.

  • Otherwise, XRP could drop lower to retest the Feb. 3 low around $1.76.

  • Note that the 200-day SMA sits just below this range, suggesting a potentially strong demand zone just above $1.75.

Is XRP price going to crash again? (6)

“$XRP is in a consolidation phase with support around $2.35 and resistance at $2.50,” said crypto analyst Gemxbt, adding that the neutral RSI at 51 and low volume indicate a lack of strong price action.

“I suggest watching for a break of these levels for a clearer direction.”
Is XRP price going to crash again? (7)

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

  • #Altcoin
  • #XRP
  • #Markets
  • #Tech Analysis
  • #Market Analysis
  • #Altcoin Watch

Is XRP price going to crash again? (8)

Is XRP price going to crash again? (2025)

References

Top Articles
US stocks jump and the bond market swings to cap Wall Street’s chaotic and historic week
Scunthorpe steelworks: why can’t you just turn a blast furnace off and what is a salamander tap?
California DMV opens early for those needing a Real ID before the May 7 deadline
Latest Posts
Dansko Goes Live with Centric PLM to Streamline Workflows and Drive Growth
'Yeet her into the Sun': Lisa Murkowski roasted for admitting she gets 'anxious' speaking out against Trump
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kareem Mueller DO

Last Updated:

Views: 5912

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kareem Mueller DO

Birthday: 1997-01-04

Address: Apt. 156 12935 Runolfsdottir Mission, Greenfort, MN 74384-6749

Phone: +16704982844747

Job: Corporate Administration Planner

Hobby: Mountain biking, Jewelry making, Stone skipping, Lacemaking, Knife making, Scrapbooking, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Kareem Mueller DO, I am a vivacious, super, thoughtful, excited, handsome, beautiful, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.