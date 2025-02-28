Is Your Hair Thinning? Dermatologists Say This Shampoo Is An Easy Way To Stop The Shedding. (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?
Are you noticing that your hair is dull, dry, brittle, or breaks easily? Join the club.
Now, you may be tempted to try biotin supplements or fancy red light therapy tools, but there's a basic at-home solution that can instantly help nourish your delicate hair: a strengthening shampoo. "Not only are strengthening shampoos effective for fortifying weak strands, they can protect hair from future damage, helping to reduce hair loss and thinning due to breakage,” says board-certified dermatologist Jenny Liu, MD, FAAD.
Best Strengthening Shampoos
Best Overall
Nioxin Hair Fall Defense Shampoo
Best Value
Amika The Kure Bond Repair Shampoo
Best Shampoo + Conditioner Duo
Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo & Conditioner Set
Ahead, a board-certified dermatologist, a cosmetic chemist, and celebrity hairstylist breakdown everything worth knowing about strengthening shampoos, including their favorite ingredients, how to use them correctly, and their favorite picks. I also tested a couple of shampoos and shared my honest thoughts on how they can also help improve your hair.
What To Consider
The pros explain the causes of weak hair, how strengthening shampoos differ from traditional shampoos, the best ingredients help strengthen damaged, weak, and brittle hair, and more.
Hair Type
Dr. Liu notes that strengthening shampoos are tailored to hair type, and you’ll mostly address fine hair with lightweight, volumizing, and strengthening agents, while someone with coarser hair needs richer shampoos that are chock-full of hydrating ingredients to maintain your hair’s strength and flexibility. Other strengthening shampoos help promote a healthy scalp to help set the foundation for hair growth. “Understanding these differences ensures optimal results for various hair types,” says the Minnesota-based doctor.
Ingredients
OK, so which ingredients are actually worth using? Here’s a quick rundown on the protein-heavy and conditioning ingredients the pros advise incorporating into your at-home routine.
Protein-enriched Builders
You want to look for ingredients that help to build back up the broken bonds within damaged hair strands, aptly called bond builders. Many of these are lab-made peptides, designed to enhance the structural integrity of the hair by stimulating keratin production and improving elasticity, notes Dr. Liu. Also look out for amino acids, proteins, and biotin to help repair weak hair bonds, adds Robinson.
Prioritize Shampoos Made With Conditioning Ingredients
For even better results, the pros suggest using strengthening shampoos that also contain moisturizing ingredients, such as oils, butters, and lauric acid. Celebrity hairstylist and R+Co collective member Ashley Streicher is especially keen on marula and moringa seed oils for dry, frizzy hair.
Dr. Liu also highlights lipids as her go-to ingredient for protecting the hair cuticle, maintaining hydration, and reducing damage caused by friction. “Conditioning ingredients like lauric acid help add needed moisture back into dry, damaged, and brittle hair, and are essential for maintaining and increasing hair’s elasticity, which is a key component of re-strengthening hair,” she explains.
How We Chose
After chatting with the pros, I was curious about their no-fail suggestions and asked them to reveal the products they actually use IRL and suggest to their respective patients and clients. And with their above expertise at the top of mind, I carefully researched a slew of strengthening shampoos before settling on a few options to test.
During my testing window, I considered everything from if the formulations balance strengthening proteins, amino acids, and keratin with moisturizing ingredients to ensure my hair isn't brittle. I also evaluated each shampoos lather, consistency, texture, smell, and of course the first-impression results. Once I narrowed my selections even further, I went ahead and tested each shampoo up to three times before making a final decision. Additionally, one of these shampoos has been a favorite of mine since 2019, so I brought it back into my rotation to ensure it still lives up to my previous positive experiences.
In the market for a strengthening shampoo? Look no further than this list.
Best Overall
Nioxin Hair Fall Defense Shampoo
Pros
- Deep cleansing to remove stubborn dirt, oil, and product build-up
- Helps hair grow stronger from the root
Cons
- Skip if you don't like shampoos that have a cooling effect
I've interviewed many dermatologists and hairstylists over the years and they almost always suggest using a Nioxin product. Case in point: Dr. Liu is enamored with this strengthening shampoo because it cleanses well without over-drying her already parched and color-treated strands.
"It’s such a unique product because it harnesses the power of a serum in a shampoo formula," she says. Dr. Liu credits hero ingredients, like niacinamide, lauric acid, caffeine, and sandalore for removing build-up and helping to reduce hair breakage and strengthen hair at the root, making it ideal for people with thin or weak hair.
She also appreciates that Nioxin has clinical studies showing users experienced hair growth in just 12 weeks. "Unlike many shampoos, this one is clinically proven to help reduce hair loss due to breakage while supporting scalp health, which is crucial for hair growth. Personally, I appreciate that it’s gentle yet effective—something I look for when recommending products for long-term scalp and hair care," notes Liu.
It provides a moderate lather, which she describes as not overly foamy but enough to feel like it’s cleansing effectively. "This ensures it can clean thoroughly without being too harsh, which is especially important for fragile or thinning hair. The lather rinses easily, leaving no heavy or greasy residue," adds the doctor.
Nioxin's shampoo also contains peppermint and wild mint oils that offer a slight refreshing tingle that the doctor and her patients enjoy. "The sensation is not overpowering but enough to leave the scalp feeling invigorated and clean. Many patients enjoy this effect as it provides a 'cooling' experience that feels therapeutic," she says.
In the short-term, she's noticed a cleaner scalp, reduced buildup, and her hair feels more manageable and less prone to tangling. She also experienced long-term benefits like stronger hair that’s less likely to break, fuller-looking strands, and improved overall scalp health. "I know it’s working when patients mention reduced hair shedding in the shower and improved confidence in their hair’s appearance. Personally, I’ve noticed how much smoother and healthier my own hair feels after prolonged use," Dr. Liu says
Overall, she considers this shampoo is best suited for people with thinning hair or anyone interested in growing stronger and fuller hair.
More: Biotin for Hair Growth
Key Specs
|Ingredients
|Lauric acid, caffeine, niacinamide, and sandalore
|Hair type
|All
Best Value
Amika The Kure Bond Repair Shampoo
Pros
- Only need a small amount of product
- Smells like warm vanilla, citrus, and clover
Cons
- The packaging could be a little tougher since my lid broke after it fell off my shower shelf
Have less than $30 to spend on a shampoo? I got you! Amika's secret sauce is its propriety bond cure technology that helps rebuild weak hair. What I like most about this shampoo is that it combines plant butters and vegan proteins to nourish my strands with moisturizing omega fatty acids, minerals, and vitamins.
Sure, this shampoo is designed to work on all types, but I noticed it helped my hair texture pop. Even my hairstylist noticed that my tight, S-shaped 3C curls and tight and spingy 4A coils were more uniform and healthier-looking. I was also overdue for a trim and subsequently was dealing with some breakage. After incorporating this shampoo into my routine, I also noticed less shedding after each shampoo.
Key Specs
|Ingredients
|Vegan proteins and sea buckthorn
|Hair type
|Curly
Best Shampoo + Conditioner Duo
Joico Defy Damage Protective Shampoo & Conditioner Set
Pros
- Safe for color-treated hair
- Includes a conditioner
Cons
- My mom wishes her hair was shinier after using this shampoo, but it's a non-issue for me
I've been using this product for five years on and off and it's my reliable hair-strengthening shampoo of choice. It provides a lush lather, removes product buildup on my scalp, and leaves my textured strands more hydrated. My mom has straight hair and she also uses this shampoo to help maintain the integrity of her fine strands and preserve her highlights.
With regular use, the sulfate-free shampoo leaves our hair looking and feeling healthier and less dry. I also know Joico Defy Damage is working because my hair also sheds less when I use it.
Since I get the best results when I pair this shampoo with the matching conditioner, I wanted to spotlight this gift set that includes a full-sized bottle of both products. The conditioner can be left on for a few minutes and after rinsing away my hair feels dramatically softer and detangled.
Key Specs
|Ingredients
|Lipid, morgina seed oil, arginine, rose hip oil, and keratin
|Hair type
|All
Best For Sensitive Scalps
K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Damage Shield pH Protective Shampoo
Pros
- Leaves behind a glossy finish
- Gentle on my irritated scalp, with a clean formula
Cons
- It's not a quick fix—I noticed my best results after the third use
I previously spotlighted K18 in our guide to the best hard water shampoos, and the brand's Damage Shield shampoo is equally as lovely. This shampoo has a pH-balanced formula that provides some much-needed TLC to overly proceeded hair.
The signature K18 peptide minimizes protein loss that leads to weak hair strands. After the initial shampoo, my scalp felt fresh and clean. I was afraid the shampoo would zap away moisture from my already dry scalp, but it has a unique microbiome-friendly formula that cleanses effectively without depleting my natural moisture.
I experienced visibly smoother and softer hair on my third use. After that, my strands were steadily healthy-looking and feeling even if I use this shampoo sporadically.
And since it's sulfate-free, it doesn't irritate my sensitive scalp. Those with color-treated hair can also safely use this shampoo without worrying about it accidentally stripping your beautiful highlights and dye jobs.
Key Specs
|Ingredients
|K18 peptide
|Hair type
|All
Best for Straight And Wavy Hair
Virtue Recovery Shampoo
Pros
- Gently dissolves daily product build-up
- Leaves hair relatively soft and supple
Cons
- Not hydrating enough for coarser hair types
Recovery Shampoo is lightweight shampoo that's most ideal for straight and wavy strands of all densities. My textured hair doesn't get enough moisture from Recovery Shampoo, so I used my mom as our tester and she has experienced less split ends. I also noticed her hair looks a little fuller and bouncier whenever she uses this shampoo. (Those with curly and coily hair like myself will prefer the thicker and more nourishing Virtue Smoothing Shampoo instead.)
Virtue helps care for overworked hair by relying on the proprietary Alpha Keratin 60ku. It's the pure form of keratin identical to the type found in our strands and nails for maximum hair healing.
There is also baobab seed oil, which is an emollient for dry, damaged hair. And hydrolyzed quinoa is a protein that boosts your hair color, improves moisture retention, and adds shine.
Key Specs
|Best ingredients
|Hydrolized quinoa, baobab seed oil, grapefruit extract, and Alpha Keratin 60u
|Hair type
|Straight/Wavy
Best For Dry Hair
R+Co On A Cloud Baobab Repair Shampoo
Pros
- The line was created by three celebrity hairstylists
- Made with vegan and cruelty-free ingredients and nourishing plant oils
Cons
- Someone with coily hair might need something even richer
Streicher’s go-to shampoo is from R+Co, a brand popular among her fellow hairstylists and celebrities. She promises this shampoo is going to safely strengthen your hair, while also hydrating your strands.
That's because, unlike others that may overload your strands with protein that can lead to dryness and breakage, On A Cloud helps hydrate and nourish weak hair with a combination of rich, nourishing baobab oil protein and fortifying plant protein help strengthen fragile hair bonds.
For further hydration, there's moisturizing maca extract to help hydrate dry tresses, while antioxidant-rich vitamins C and E help protect the hair from free radical damage.
Key Specs
|Ingredients
|Vitamins C and E, plus plant and baobab oil proteins
|Hair type
|Dry
Meet Our Experts
- Dr. Jenny Liu, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School.
- Rob Robinson is a cosmetic chemist and founder of the skincare line BeautyStat. Before launching his line, Robinson's research work include developing Clinque's skincare line, along with stints at Revlon, Lancome, and LaMer.
- Ashley Streicher is a celebrity hairstylist who has worked with everyone from Anne Hathaway and Mandy Moore to Rachel Brosnahan. She is also a member of the R+Co collective.
What causes weak hair?
So what exactly causes our hair to become weak in the first place? Dr. Liu says our diet, stress, over-styling our hair, environment, medical conditions, and even the type of hair products we use can cause our hair to become weak. Cosmetic chemist Rob Robinson and founder of skincare brand Beautystat adds that our hair also weakens due to excessive chemical processing, like coloring, and overexposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays that can cause protein loss.
What's the difference between a strengthening shampoo and a regular one?
Not all shampoos are created equally. Dr. Liu notes that regular shampoos are designed to merely cleanse the hair, while strengthening shampoos are formulated with specific ingredients that deliver essential nutrients to fortify strands and reduce breakage.
In many cases, strengthening shampoos help restore proteins, and sometimes moisture, to fortify the hair, reduce breakage, and stimulate the scalp for healthy and strong hair growth.
Can you overuse a strengthening shampoo?
While strengthening shampoos have many amazing properties, there's a catch: Overuse causes more harm than good. Using these shampoos more than twice weekly can potentially cause protein overload, which can actually increase dryness and brittleness, says Dr. Liu. She adds that if you're still unsure about the best cadence for your needs then consult your local board-certified dermatologist, hairstylist, or trichologist to a tailored at-home routine.
Are there other ways to strengthen hair?
Yes, additional ways to help strengthen hair are to eat a balanced diet, especially by adding protein, using gentle hair styling methods, reducing heat styling, and by taking hair supplements to promote strong and healthy hair growth, explains Dr. Liu.
"While strengthening shampoos focus on the hair shaft, scalp health is equally critical in maintain strong hair. Conditions like dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, or scalp inflammation can weaken hair follicles. Look for shampoos with ingredients like zinc pyrithione, salicylic acid, or tea tree oil to maintain scalp health alongside hair strength," she adds.
Nicole Saunders
Beauty Editor
Nicole Saunders is the beauty editor at Best Products with over eight years of experience researching, writing, and editing lifestyle content. She specializes in breaking down complicated topics, like high-frequency wands and microcurrent devices, into easy-to-understand guides. Saunders takes great pride in heavily researching and testing featured beauty products, — such as hairdryers and foundations — on our site, and spotlights her all-time seasonal favorites in her quarterly column Best New Beauty. And she tests quite literally thousands of launches for our Best New Beauty Awards package. You can follow her on Instagram to stay in the loop on her product testing adventues.
Reviewed byBrian Underwood
Beauty Director
Brian Underwood is beauty director at Women’s Health, where he oversees content strategy for the brand across all platforms, including digital, print, and social. Underwood previously served as beauty and wellness director at Oprah Daily and O, The Oprah Magazine. During his tenure leading beauty content for the Oprah brand at Hearst, stories Underwood commissioned were awarded the Skin Cancer Foundation Media Award and a Fragrance Award for Editorial Excellence (his second). He was the launch Beauty Director of Dr. Oz THE GOOD LIFE, and has held additional editorial positions at Fitness, Organic Style, Good Housekeeping, Life & Style Weekly, and Woman’s Day and has written for Self, Shape, Seventeen, Redbook, Cosmopolitan, and many more. Underwood previously served on the Skin Cancer Foundation’s gala committee and as partnerships director of the Trans Beauty Clinic, a New York-based charitable organization that provided beauty services and workshops to the city’s trans community.