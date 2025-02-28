Is Your Hair Thinning? Dermatologists Say This Shampoo Is An Easy Way To Stop The Shedding. (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?

Are you noticing that your hair is dull, dry, brittle, or breaks easily? Join the club.

Now, you may be tempted to try biotin supplements or fancy red light therapy tools, but there's a basic at-home solution that can instantly help nourish your delicate hair: a strengthening shampoo. "Not only are strengthening shampoos effective for fortifying weak strands, they can protect hair from future damage, helping to reduce hair loss and thinning due to breakage,” says board-certified dermatologist Jenny Liu, MD, FAAD.

Ahead, a board-certified dermatologist, a cosmetic chemist, and celebrity hairstylist breakdown everything worth knowing about strengthening shampoos, including their favorite ingredients, how to use them correctly, and their favorite picks. I also tested a couple of shampoos and shared my honest thoughts on how they can also help improve your hair.

What To Consider

The pros explain the causes of weak hair, how strengthening shampoos differ from traditional shampoos, the best ingredients help strengthen damaged, weak, and brittle hair, and more.



Hair Type

Dr. Liu notes that strengthening shampoos are tailored to hair type, and you’ll mostly address fine hair with lightweight, volumizing, and strengthening agents, while someone with coarser hair needs richer shampoos that are chock-full of hydrating ingredients to maintain your hair’s strength and flexibility. Other strengthening shampoos help promote a healthy scalp to help set the foundation for hair growth. “Understanding these differences ensures optimal results for various hair types,” says the Minnesota-based doctor.

Ingredients

OK, so which ingredients are actually worth using? Here’s a quick rundown on the protein-heavy and conditioning ingredients the pros advise incorporating into your at-home routine.

Protein-enriched Builders

You want to look for ingredients that help to build back up the broken bonds within damaged hair strands, aptly called bond builders. Many of these are lab-made peptides, designed to enhance the structural integrity of the hair by stimulating keratin production and improving elasticity, notes Dr. Liu. Also look out for amino acids, proteins, and biotin to help repair weak hair bonds, adds Robinson.

Prioritize Shampoos Made With Conditioning Ingredients

For even better results, the pros suggest using strengthening shampoos that also contain moisturizing ingredients, such as oils, butters, and lauric acid. Celebrity hairstylist and R+Co collective member Ashley Streicher is especially keen on marula and moringa seed oils for dry, frizzy hair.

Dr. Liu also highlights lipids as her go-to ingredient for protecting the hair cuticle, maintaining hydration, and reducing damage caused by friction. “Conditioning ingredients like lauric acid help add needed moisture back into dry, damaged, and brittle hair, and are essential for maintaining and increasing hair’s elasticity, which is a key component of re-strengthening hair,” she explains.



How We Chose

After chatting with the pros, I was curious about their no-fail suggestions and asked them to reveal the products they actually use IRL and suggest to their respective patients and clients. And with their above expertise at the top of mind, I carefully researched a slew of strengthening shampoos before settling on a few options to test.

During my testing window, I considered everything from if the formulations balance strengthening proteins, amino acids, and keratin with moisturizing ingredients to ensure my hair isn't brittle. I also evaluated each shampoos lather, consistency, texture, smell, and of course the first-impression results. Once I narrowed my selections even further, I went ahead and tested each shampoo up to three times before making a final decision. Additionally, one of these shampoos has been a favorite of mine since 2019, so I brought it back into my rotation to ensure it still lives up to my previous positive experiences.

