ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) Archives | FRONTLINE (2025)

FRONTLINE first reported on the emergence of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in early February 2014, months before the group made international headlines declaring its own caliphate. Since then, our documentaries have covered how ISIS’ predecessor, Al Qaeda in Iraq, gained strength in the wake of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, how it exploited the conflict in Syria, and how the long and costly U.S.-led fight against ISIS, with a civilian toll of its own, has played out in the Middle East and across the world. FRONTLINE has also investigated the continuing evolution of the ISIS threat, including how the group has solidified a foothold in Afghanistan.

Related Stories Ten Years Ago, ISIS Seized Power and Territory. What's Happened Since? Explore FRONTLINE’s reporting on the rise of the terror group, the fight against it and the lasting ramifications below. June 28, 2024 The Backstory on ISIS-K, the ISIS Affiliate Believed Responsible for Moscow Attack Revisit FRONTLINE’s reporting on ISIS-K, an affiliate of the self-declared Islamic State. March 25, 2024 Where Are the Yazidis Today, Almost a Decade After ISIS' Genocidal Campaign? Almost a decade after ISIS launched a genocidal campaign against the Yazidi community in northern Iraq, Yazidis still face challenges as they seek justice, reunite with family members and attempt to rebuild their community. March 13, 2024 The U.S.-led Invasion of Iraq, 20 Years Later Explore 22 FRONTLINE documentaries that chronicle the U.S.-led March 2003 invasion of Iraq, its long and bloody aftermath and the enduring impact on ordinary Iraqis and U.S. soldiers. March 17, 2023 The Threat of Al Qaeda and ISIS-K in Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan How much of a threat do Al Qaeda and ISIS-K in Afghanistan pose to the U.S. and its allies, as well as to regional stability? Here’s a look at the current situation. November 4, 2021 54m Taliban Takeover The Taliban take over Afghanistan, and the threat of ISIS and Al Qaeda intensifies. October 12, 2021 1h 54m America After 9/11 FRONTLINE traces the U.S. response to the September 11 terrorist attacks and the devastating consequences that unfolded across three presidencies. September 7, 2021 Repatriating ISIS Foreign Fighters Is Key to Stemming Radicalization, Experts Say, but Many Countries Don’t Want Their Citizens Back A review of the 10 countries that yielded the most ISIS foreign fighters showed varying levels of commitment to repatriation and prosecution. April 6, 2021 How Did an American Mom Go From Indiana to ISIS Territory? 'Return From ISIS,' a new FRONTLINE documentary, investigates Sam Sally’s path from Indiana to ISIS territory and back. December 15, 2020 54m Return From ISIS The story of an American mother who takes her son to the ISIS-controlled city of Raqqa. December 15, 2020 Meet a Woman Who Helped Her Town Save Some 850 People Threatened by ISIS When ISIS massacred some 1,700 Iraqi cadets from Camp Speicher, one woman and her town helped save an estimated 850 others from meeting the same fate. July 14, 2020 1h 54m Once Upon A Time In Iraq The story of the Iraq war and the chaos that followed, told by Iraqis who lived through it. July 14, 2020 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Next