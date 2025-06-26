ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) Archives | FRONTLINE (2025)

FRONTLINE first reported on the emergence of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria in early February 2014, months before the group made international headlines declaring its own caliphate. Since then, our documentaries have covered how ISIS’ predecessor, Al Qaeda in Iraq, gained strength in the wake of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq, how it exploited the conflict in Syria, and how the long and costly U.S.-led fight against ISIS, with a civilian toll of its own, has played out in the Middle East and across the world. FRONTLINE has also investigated the continuing evolution of the ISIS threat, including how the group has solidified a foothold in Afghanistan.

Related Documentaries

54m

Taliban Takeover

1h 54m

America After 9/11

54m

Return From ISIS

1h 54m

Once Upon A Time In Iraq

21m

Taliban Country

1h 54m

Exodus: The Journey Continues

38m

Mosul

54m

Iraq Uncovered

33m

Battle for Iraq

1h 54m

Exodus

54m

Terror in Europe

1h 54m

Confronting ISIS

54m

The Secret History of ISIS

17m

Benghazi in Crisis

10m

Children of ISIS

35m

ISIS in Afghanistan

54m

Escaping ISIS

54m

The Rise of ISIS

1h 24m

Losing Iraq

21m

Syria's Second Front

Related Stories

Ten Years Ago, ISIS Seized Power and Territory. What's Happened Since?

Explore FRONTLINE’s reporting on the rise of the terror group, the fight against it and the lasting ramifications below.

June 28, 2024

The Backstory on ISIS-K, the ISIS Affiliate Believed Responsible for Moscow Attack

Revisit FRONTLINE’s reporting on ISIS-K, an affiliate of the self-declared Islamic State.

March 25, 2024

Where Are the Yazidis Today, Almost a Decade After ISIS' Genocidal Campaign?

Almost a decade after ISIS launched a genocidal campaign against the Yazidi community in northern Iraq, Yazidis still face challenges as they seek justice, reunite with family members and attempt to rebuild their community.

March 13, 2024

The U.S.-led Invasion of Iraq, 20 Years Later

Explore 22 FRONTLINE documentaries that chronicle the U.S.-led March 2003 invasion of Iraq, its long and bloody aftermath and the enduring impact on ordinary Iraqis and U.S. soldiers.

March 17, 2023

The Threat of Al Qaeda and ISIS-K in Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan

How much of a threat do Al Qaeda and ISIS-K in Afghanistan pose to the U.S. and its allies, as well as to regional stability? Here’s a look at the current situation.

November 4, 2021

54m

Taliban Takeover

The Taliban take over Afghanistan, and the threat of ISIS and Al Qaeda intensifies.

October 12, 2021

1h 54m

America After 9/11

FRONTLINE traces the U.S. response to the September 11 terrorist attacks and the devastating consequences that unfolded across three presidencies.

September 7, 2021

Repatriating ISIS Foreign Fighters Is Key to Stemming Radicalization, Experts Say, but Many Countries Don’t Want Their Citizens Back

A review of the 10 countries that yielded the most ISIS foreign fighters showed varying levels of commitment to repatriation and prosecution.

April 6, 2021

How Did an American Mom Go From Indiana to ISIS Territory?

'Return From ISIS,' a new FRONTLINE documentary, investigates Sam Sally’s path from Indiana to ISIS territory and back.

December 15, 2020

54m

Return From ISIS

The story of an American mother who takes her son to the ISIS-controlled city of Raqqa.

December 15, 2020

Meet a Woman Who Helped Her Town Save Some 850 People Threatened by ISIS

When ISIS massacred some 1,700 Iraqi cadets from Camp Speicher, one woman and her town helped save an estimated 850 others from meeting the same fate.

July 14, 2020

1h 54m

Once Upon A Time In Iraq

The story of the Iraq war and the chaos that followed, told by Iraqis who lived through it.

July 14, 2020

