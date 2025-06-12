Israel keeps stranglehold on Gaza as 3,000 UNRWA aid trucks ready to enter territory (2025)

Published 25 Apr, 2025 08:46am

As hunger spreads in Gaza due to Israel’s blockade that has prevented all food, water, medicines and fuel from entering the war-torn territory, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said it has 3,000 trucks of humanitarian aid ready and waiting to enter the enclave, Al Jazeera reports.

In its latest situation update, UNRWA said that it has run out of flour to feed Palestinians in Gaza, and other “critical humanitarian supplies are rapidly depleting” as well as food parcels the agency provides to families to stave off hunger.

UNRWA also reports that at least 742 Palestinians have now been killed in Israeli attacks while sheltering at their facilities in Gaza, and more than 2,400 injured. More than 290 of their own UN personnel have also been killed in Israeli attacks, the agency said.

UNRWA said it is continuing to run 115 shelters across the Gaza Strip, where 90,000 forcibly displaced people are now residing.