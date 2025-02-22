It Ends with Us Ending Explained: How Does Lily Find Closure? (2025)

It Ends With Us stands as a poignant and emotional adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel,charming audiences with its powerful themes of love, abuse, and self-empowerment. While the film has generated much attention due to its behind-the-scenes drama and critiques surrounding its marketing, it has also achieved box-office success. The adaptation follows the complex love story of Lily Bloom, played by Blake Lively, as she grapples with her feelings for Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) and Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar). However, the film’s final moments offer a crucial resolution to Lily’s journey, which warrants a detailed analysis of her choices and the ultimate question: Does Lily end up with Atlas or Ryle?

It Ends With Us centers around Lily Bloom, a young woman who moves to Boston with the dream of opening her own flower shop. There, she crosses paths with Ryle, a neurosurgeon whose charm quickly sweeps her off her feet. However, their love story is not straightforward, as the film alternates between Lily’s present-day relationship with Ryle and flashbacks to her teenage years with Atlas, her first love. These flashbacks introduce another layer of tension, as Lily’s father’s abusive behavior toward her mother lingers in her memory. Ryle’s own dark tendencies begin to surface, echoing the trauma Lily experienced as a child, which becomes more apparent as the film progresses.

Amidst this, Lily reconnects with Atlas, now an adult, and it’s clear that their past love has never truly faded. While Lily and Ryle eventually marry, she begins to confront the painful reality that Ryle’s actions might not be accidental, but rather a deeper, more troubling pattern of behavior. As the story unfolds, Lily finds herself at a crossroads, torn between her tumultuous marriage to Ryle and the rekindled flame with Atlas. Ultimately, she makes a brave decision to leave Ryle, seeking refuge with Atlas as she begins the process of healing.

Lily’s Decision: Breaking Free from Ryle’s Abuse

Before Lily and Ryle marry, Atlas provides Lily with his phone number in case she ever needs his support, especially after a disturbing confrontation where Ryle accuses her of still being involved with Atlas. This tension escalates when Ryle discovers the number and a violent argument ensues. The situation takes a dark turn when Lily falls down the stairs, a moment that is left ambiguous for the audience but is clearly a result of Ryle’s actions. Although he claims it was an accident, the truth is undeniable to the viewers: Ryle pushed her.

Lily is forced to accept Ryle’s version of events, but this incident marks a pivotal moment in her awakening. As Lily starts to gain clarity, she feels the weight of her realization that Ryle’s past behavior was never accidental. The situation grows more complicated when Lily finds herself in a violent encounter with Ryle. In a particularly disturbing moment, Ryle assaults her after discovering the relationship between Lily and Atlas. This attack forces Lily to see the truth of Ryle’s abusive tendencies, and she begins to take steps toward breaking free from him, bolstered by Atlas’s support.

Lily’s Journey to Reclaiming Her Power

After a traumatic encounter with Ryle, Lily learns she is pregnant with his child. Seeking support from Atlas, they reflect on their past, and he reassures her she’ll be an amazing mother. Lily also learns from Allysa, Ryle’s sister, about his traumatic past—he accidentally killed his brother, Emerson—which helps her understand his behavior but strengthens her resolve to protect herself and her future child.

Allysa advises Lily to distance herself from Ryle, which sparks a turning point in Lily’s journey toward reclaiming control. Despite the challenges of pregnancy, Lily prepares for motherhood, creating a safe space for her baby. Ryle later attempts to reconcile, begging for another chance and promising to seek help. Lily, however, rejects him, standing firm in her decision to sever ties for good.

A Fresh Start: Lily’s Resolution

After giving birth, Lily is confronted by Ryle, who wants to be part of their daughter’s life. Lily, however, stands firm, naming their daughter after his late brother, Emerson, and insisting on a divorce. She asks Ryle a powerful question: “What if one day she said ‘My boyfriend hit me,’ what would you say to her?” This prompts Ryle to realize the pain he caused.

Ryle leaves and Lily embraces her new life with her daughter. She whispers, “It stops right here, with you and me. It ends with us,” ending the cycle of abuse for good.

The Film’s Conclusion: A Shift from the Book’s Ending

The film concludes with a flash-forward where Lily, her mother, and daughter visit Lily’s father’s grave. In a symbolic moment, Lily introduces her father to his granddaughter, leaving a blank eulogy page on his tombstone, signifying peace with her past and readiness to move forward.

Later, Lily and her daughter encounter Atlas at a farmer’s market. Their interaction is filled with lingering emotions, and while their connection remains evident, the film ends ambiguously. Lily confirms her independence from Ryle, and Atlas reveals he is single, hinting at a potential reconciliation.

Unlike the book, where Lily and Atlas’s romantic reunion is explicit, the film opts for subtlety, likely to build intrigue for a sequel. This shift centers the story on Lily’s personal growth and her decision to break the cycle of abuse, prioritizing empowerment over romance.

Final Thoughts: A Story of Empowerment and Healing

In the end, It Ends With Us is not just about the question of who Lily chooses romantically, but rather about her journey toward healing and empowerment. Lily’s ability to walk away from an abusive relationship, her decision to raise her daughter independently, and her commitment to breaking the cycle of violence all contribute to a narrative that is both inspiring and heart-wrenching. While the film leaves some questions about Lily’s future with Atlas unanswered, it firmly establishes her as a woman who is in control of her own destiny.