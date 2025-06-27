US President Donald Trump told reporters it’s been “harder to deal with Zelensky” than expected and repeated his claim that up to 5,000 soldiers are dying each week in Russia’s war on Ukraine, without understanding that President Volodymyr Zelensky is obliged to follow the nation’s constitution which demands Crimea’s return. “I was saying 2,500 and everyone was telling me that’s low. 5,000 soldiers are being killed every week approximately… They’re Russian and Ukrainian. They’re not Americans, but they’re people. And they’re human beings,” Trump said. [See editor’s note at the end.] JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official. As Kyiv reeled from one of the deadliest Russian attacks in recent months, with at least nine killed and over 70 injured, US President Trump delivered a series of remarks questioning President Zelensky’s approach to peace. Advertisement

Trump said he believes a peace deal is possible, but added that reaching an agreement with President Zelensky has proven unexpectedly difficult: "I thought it might be easier to deal with Zelensky… so far, it's been harder, but that's okay." Trump has made it clear that he finds it easier to deal with Russia than Ukraine. "I think Russia is ready and a lot of people said Russia wanted to go for the whole thing. And they've I think we have a deal with Russia." President Trump repeated his longstanding claim that the full-scale war in Ukraine would have never happened had he been in office earlier, saying: "You would have never had that war if I were president. I guarantee you that." When asked whether he's open to meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia, Trump responded: "It's possible, but most likely not. I think we'll meet with them shortly thereafter." The administration of President Trump has reportedly handed Ukraine a one-page document during talks in Paris last week, describing it as a "final proposal" for a peace settlement. Among its key points: the Trump administration is willing to recognize Russian control over Crimea and ease sanctions on Moscow. In response, President Zelensky reaffirmed that Ukraine will never recognize the Russian occupation of Crimea, which is internationally recognized as Ukrainian territory.

Zelensky reposted a 2018 statement by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which reads: “The United States reaffirms as policy its refusal to recognize the Kremin's claims of sovereignty over territory seized by force.” pic.twitter.com/rzw8bE4YAo April 23, 2025