It's Time to Upgrade Your Dull Tweezers to One of These Top-Rated Pairs (2025)

I'm going to be honest: I have a complicated relationship with tweezers—mostly because I used mine way too often in middle school and ended up with skinny, patchy brows that still haven't made a full recovery. But ever since I stopped over-plucking and started embracing brow growth serum, I now <3 my tweezers for cleaning up strays (because brow waxing + my reactive skin do not mix). Looking for the best tweezers for brows and other errant facial hairs? I gotchu covered, 'cause believe it or not, the tweezers you use really do matter.
There are a few different types of tweezers, but the best tweezers for eyebrows tend to be those with a slanted tip. These allow you to grab specific hairs with the pointed end or several hairs at once with the straight edge—though no matter what kind of tweezers you choose, make sure you use 'em in moderation. As dermatologist Sophia Reid, MD, previously told Cosmo, “When people tweeze, comb, or pluck their eyebrows too much, it causes trauma and inflammation to the hair follicle, which thins and slows the hair growth." Noted!!
Ahead, all the best tweezers for plucking brow hairs, chin hairs, or any other rogue facial hairs, as well as some expert tips for using your tweezers correctly.
1
Best Overall Tweezers
Tweezerman Classic Slant Tweezer
Pros
- Offer amazing precision and control
Cons
- Edges are pretty sharp, so you need to be careful
You may be wondering what makes this internet-famous pair of tweezers better than something you can pick up at the drugstore. But let me tell ya: Tweezerman really nailed it when making these slant-tip tweezers. Featuring perfectly aligned, hand-filed tips that meet with zero gap, these stainless steel beauts are ideal for grabbing and plucking unwanted brow hairs—and since Tweezerman offers free sharpening, these are an investment well worth making.
- Type: Slant tip
- Material: Stainless steel
Glowing Customer Review: "These are by far the finest tweezers ever! The only reason I bought a new pair is because I lost the pair I've used for 20 years; they were still sharp and precise after all that time."
2
Best Tweezers on Amazon
Tweezer Guru Slant Tweezers
Pros
- Grab and pluck hairs so effectively for the price
Cons
- Slightly larger-than-average size makes them a lil tricky to handle, per some testers
Over 42,000 five-star reviewers agree: These $7 tweezers are a total steal. This option from Tweezer Guru comes in over half-a-dozen pastel shades and features premium-grade stainless steel tips that allow you to clamp and pluck stubborn strands like a pro. Just be warned: These bbs are very, very sharp (but luckily, they come with a protective tip cover to help you avoid accidental scratches when not in use).
- Type: Slant tip
- Material: Stainless steel
Glowing Customer Review: "I’ve tried many different brands of tweezers in my lifetime but these are the most amazing tweezers I’ve ever used! Great for plucking eyebrows or chin hairs. These are so precise, easy to hold, and they grab each hair the first time you try. I will never use another brand again!"
3
Best Quality Tweezers
GERmaniküre Slanted Tweezers
Pros
- Provide a strong, precise grip with v little pressure
Cons
- Narrow on the end, so not the best for plucking several hairs at once
The crème de la crème of eyebrow tweezers? It might just be these traditional slanted tweezers from German tool brand GERmaniküre. Hand-calibrated to apply the perfect pressure, these next-level tweezers are able to remove even the finest of hairs with ease—plus, they're made with a combination of stainless and alloy steel to provide a stronger and more precise grip. They even come with a genuine leather storage case for extra protection.
- Type: Slant tip
- Material: Stainless steel and alloy steel
Glowing Customer Review: "My old tweezers have gotten to the point [where] they're rusted and oxidized. Decided to invest in a high-quality replacement and these are it. They're not sharp but grip extremely well. You don't have to put a lot of force to get a good hold of hairs. It's very easy to use these for precision use cases, too."
4
Best Budget Tweezers
e.l.f. Slant Tweezer
Pros
- Pretty great quality for the price
Cons
- Takes more effort to squeeze shut than other options, per testers
Hello, yes, these are the $3 e.l.f. tweezers you've probs seen making the rounds on TikTok. Ergonomically designed with slanted tips and little grooves for your fingers, these stainless steel tweezers remove unwanted hairs accurately and effectively—and for just a few bucks! Sure, they may not be able to grasp those finer hairs or ingrown hairs as well as a pricier pair, but for basic plucking, these get the job done (and without pinching!).
- Type: Slant tip
- Material: Stainless steel
Glowing Customer Review: "[I] have wasted money on high-end tweezers that did not work. These were immediately effective, grasping anything that needed removal, coarse or fine—the least expensive and most effective pair of tweezers I have purchased to date."
5
Best Drugstore Tweezers
Revlon Expert Slant Tweezer
Pros
- Diamond-textured grid is easy to grip
Cons
- According to reviews, tend to lose some tension over time
What's so great about these fancy-looking tweezers from Revlon, you ask? Complete with a diamond-ridge handle for better grip, these slanted tip tweezers offer *just* the right amount of tension for precise plucking, as well as a perfectly aligned tips for grabbing both coarse and fine hairs. It's no wonder these have earned over 33,000 five-star reviews on Amazon!
- Type: Slant tip
- Material: Stainless steel
Glowing Customer Review: "These tweezers are precise and easy to use, making eyebrow grooming a breeze. They grip even the finest hairs perfectly, allowing for quick and efficient hair removal. The quality and durability are impressive, and they maintain their sharpness over time."
6
Best Tweezers for Coarse Hair
Anastasia Beverly Hills Precision Tweezers
Pros
- Excellent choice for tackling stubborn, hard-to-grip hairs
Cons
- Coated in enamel, which makes 'em feel a bit slippery
Coarse, stubborn hairs are no match for these tweezers from Anastasia Beverly Hills, a company founded by aesthetician and brow expert Anastasia Soare. Though a bit pricey at nearly $30, these tweezers feature a tapered blade and slightly slanted tip that can somehow grab even the peskiest, grippiest hairs—and without cutting or scratching skin! They even come with a protective rubber cap, which is always a bonus.
- Type: Slant tip
- Material: Stainless steel
Glowing Customer Review: "It might sound strange to rave about tweezers, but I didn’t know that there was a noticeable difference in quality. These are great tweezers! They don’t pinch. The edges are smooth, and they grip onto eyebrow hair better. Highly recommend."
7
Best Tweezers for Fine Hair
Tweezerman Point Tweezer
Pros
- Ideal for handling fine, short, or ingrown hairs
Cons
- Easy to injure yourself with these (but come with a protective cover!)
When it comes to brow grooming, slant tweezers are usually your best bet—but if you're struggling to grasp shorter or finer hairs, you may need something with a sharper tip. Enter: these point tweezers from Tweezerman. Best used for tweezing baby-fine hairs or removing ingrown hairs at the root, this option is all about precision (though ofc, you'll want to use extra caution when working with point tip tweezers since they're, you know, really pointy!).
- Type: Point tip
- Material: Stainless steel
Glowing Customer Review: "I love this little guy. I pluck my eyebrows, but I also have a ton of chin hairs. This tweezer has such a fine tip that it can get ALL OF THEM. The most hard to get hairs and nothin' for this thing. It was a bit more than I wanted to spend, but it’s great quality."
8
Best Splurge Tweezers
Damone Roberts The Brow Tweezer
Pros
- Offer amazing grip, thanks to alloy steel construction
Cons
- Def pricier than other options
FYI, these tweezers were designed by Damone Roberts (aka Hollywood's "Eyebrow King"), so you know they gotta be good. Unlike most tweezers, the Brow Tweezer is made with alloy steel, which is known for being stronger and more durable than stainless steel. Other perks include the v firm grip, the ultra precise edges, and the fun teal color, which makes them easy to spot in your makeup bag.
- Type: Slant tip
- Material: Alloy steel
Glowing Customer Review: "I'm so glad I splurged on these. I know they're gonna last me forever. Super precise—never have a problem grabbing hairs like I used to."
9
Best Tweezers for Precision
Sania's Brow Bar Slant Tip Tweezers
Pros
- Grip ridges make it easier to pluck hairs without breakage
Cons
- Not as widely available as other options
Okay, but who wouldn't want a pair of metallic gold tweezers?? Complete with a customized slant tip, these luxe tweezers (which come from celebrity brow expert Sania Vucetaj) were precisely designed to grip hairs as close to the root as possible, preventing breakage and saving you from needless pain and frustration. What's not to love?
- Type: Slant tip
- Material: Stainless steel
Glowing Customer Review: "This is by far the best tweezer I've ever used. I'm now buying more so that I have for travel. Perfect precision, never gets dull, sturdy, and easy to hold. I also love that the gold color makes it easy to find in my cosmetic case. Can't live without it!"
Are tweezers good for hair removal?
Yes, tweezers are good for hair removal since they pull the hair out by the root and let you work with precision. Ofc, tweezing is only practical when used in limited areas such as the eyebrows—and it's better to use tweezers for cleaning rather than shaping brows. As Wink Brow Bar founder Umbreen Sheikh previously told Cosmo, "Try to tweeze pretty far away from your eyebrow—you don't want to do any actual shaping, so just grab hairs that are out of place or further away from your brow line."
How to choose the best tweezers
Find the right style
If precision is your priority, slant tweezers are the way to go when plucking eyebrows. The angled tip makes it easier for you to remove hairs below the eyebrow and along the brow bone—though you may find that point tweezers are better for very fine or ingrown hairs. And while straight or flat tip tweezers are great for removing a lot of hair at once, they don't tend to be the best choice for brows.
Look at the material
Look for alloy or stainless steel tweezers (or ideally, medical-grade steel tweezers), as these will be durable, rust-resistant, and safe for all skin types. Steel tweezers are also easy to clean with hydrogen peroxide (aka rubbing alcohol) or just some soap and water. Other metals, like nickel, can cause allergic skin reactions, while plastic tweezers tend to be too rigid with low friction.
See what's included
Tweezers can become duller over time if they're just floating lose in your cosmetics bag—not to mention you may accidentally cut yourself if the tips are left exposed. It's best to go with a pair of tweezers that includes a protective tip cover or storage sleeve so you can travel with ease.
Meet the experts
- Sophia Reid, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist specializing in medical, surgical, integrative, and cosmetic dermatology.
- Umbreen Sheikh is a licensed cosmetologist, as well as the founder and CEO of Wink Brow Bar.
Why trust 'Cosmo'?
Corinne Sullivan is an editor at Cosmopolitan and has six years of experience writing about beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news, including the best clear eyebrow gels and the best affordable hair dryers. Her tweezers picks were based off of expert interviews, reviews, and product testing.
Corinne Sullivan
Editor
Corinne Sullivan is an Editor at Cosmopolitan, where she covers a variety of beats, including lifestyle, entertainment, relationships, shopping, and more. She can tell you everything you need to know about the love lives of A-listers, the coziest bedsheets, and the sex toys actually worth your $$$. She is also the author of the 2018 novel Indecent. Follow her on Instagram for cute pics of her pup and bébé.