It's Time to Upgrade Your Dull Tweezers to One of These Top-Rated Pairs (2025)

I'm going to be honest: I have a complicated relationship with tweezers—mostly because I used mine way too often in middle school and ended up with skinny, patchy brows that still haven't made a full recovery. But ever since I stopped over-plucking and started embracing brow growth serum, I now <3 my tweezers for cleaning up strays (because brow waxing + my reactive skin do not mix). Looking for the best tweezers for brows and other errant facial hairs? I gotchu covered, 'cause believe it or not, the tweezers you use really do matter.

There are a few different types of tweezers, but the best tweezers for eyebrows tend to be those with a slanted tip. These allow you to grab specific hairs with the pointed end or several hairs at once with the straight edge—though no matter what kind of tweezers you choose, make sure you use 'em in moderation. As dermatologist Sophia Reid, MD, previously told Cosmo, “When people tweeze, comb, or pluck their eyebrows too much, it causes trauma and inflammation to the hair follicle, which thins and slows the hair growth." Noted!!

Ahead, all the best tweezers for plucking brow hairs, chin hairs, or any other rogue facial hairs, as well as some expert tips for using your tweezers correctly.