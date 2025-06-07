Italy’s oldest city that’s a 10,000-year-old ancient paradise carved into a rock (2025)

This article contains affiliate links, we will receive a commission on any sales we generate from it. Learn more

The UK is full of stunning travel spots, but for those looking to venture a little further, Italy is always a popular choice. From Rome’s historic landmarks to the canals of Venice and the rolling hills of Tuscany, there’s no shortage of places to visit. But one ancient city in the country’s deep south often flies under the radar, despite being one of the oldest continuously inhabited places on Earth. The city in question is Matera, a UNESCO-listed gem carved into the rock of Basilicata in southern Italy. Often referred to as “the second Bethlehem,” it’s thought to date back more than 10,000 years, making it Italy’s oldest city and one of the oldest in the world, according to Discovery Matera.

Built into soft tuff stone, the city is famous for its sassi - cave dwellings that were used as homes, churches and workshops for thousands of years. Some of these caves are still intact, while others have been transformed into shops, museums, and boutique hotels. The area was abandoned in the 1950s due to overcrowding and poor sanitation but has since undergone major restoration efforts. Today, the Sassi di Matera is a popular attraction, drawing in visitors from around the world. According to The Thinking Traveller, the site’s “bizarre architecture” includes buildings stacked one on top of another, creating a maze of winding alleys and stairs where rooftops double as streets.

One of the most impressive parts of the city is the Gravina canyon, where the homes appear to spill down the cliffside. Visitors can explore ancient homes like the Casa Grotta, a recreated cave dwelling that shows how people once lived. The city is also home to more than 150 rock churches, carved directly into the stone. Some date back to the early Middle Ages and are filled with stunning frescoes. The Crypt of the Original Sin, just outside the city, is one of the oldest and best preserved, often described as a “Sistine Chapel of cave churches”.

