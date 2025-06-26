Jack Russell puppy gets stoned after eating bag of weed he found on walk (2025)

A dog owner was handed a £500 vet bill after her curious puppy dug into a bag of cannabis during a walk.

Debbie Ball, 43, rushed her 14-week-old Jack Russell terrier Charlie to the vets after he started violently throwing up.

A walk in the park has now cost her dearly after the vet’s treatment of poorly Charlie left her with a £514 bill.

When the pair got home after a normal walk, she noticed that Charlie looked unwell but thought he was ‘tired’ when he couldn’t ‘stand up properly.’

At first, she thought Charlie was just ‘overstimulated’ after an exciting day out and about.

‘During our walk picked him up but it was when I put him down on the ground that I noticed he was a bit shaky.

‘I thought he was just a bit tired, so I carried him home,’ she explained.

The mum grew concerned after his head was ‘wobbling’ and then ‘all of a sudden he started vomiting.’

The worried pet owner said she ‘didn’t have any idea’ what was going on with him.

The former youth carer took poorly Charlie to the vet that night but it was only when Charlie was sick again the vet noticed a ‘strong smell of cannabis’ from the vomit, which she ‘must have missed because I was so upset at the time.’

Signs of poisoning in a dog The exact signs can vary depending on what your dog has eaten, but symptoms include several of the following: Vomiting Seeming depressed or sleepy

Appearing drunk and uncoordinated

Seizures

Difficulty breathing

Diarrhoea

High temperature

Dehydration The RSPCA said anyone who suspects their pet being poisoned should seek ‘urgent veterinary advice.’ An RSPCA spokesperson said: ‘The dangers of a dog consuming cannabis include over-stimulation and a high temperature, and they may require intravenous fluids, therefore, it is vital the dog is taken to a vet immediately for treatment. See Also UK 'will be among the countries hit hardest by Trump's tariffs' ‘Many different substances can poison pets so it is beneficial for pet owners to be aware of the signs of poisoning so they can ensure they take their animals to a vet immediately.’

Debbie, from Burnley, has warned other animal lovers to look out for the signs of poisoning and pleaded with visitors to put all rubbish in the bin.

The vets were able to help Charlie and took a blood test, sampling and used Carbodote Oral Suspension to make him vomit out the remaining weed.

Now the puppy is back to his energetic, former self – although he is still a bit sleepy.

‘He must have slept for around 15 hours and still wasn’t right the next day,’ she said.

She said the vets warned that it is common for dogs to be brought in after eating cannabis.

Burnley Borough Council said the council is aware of the incident and ‘hopes that the dog makes a full recovery.’

