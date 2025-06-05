James Corden's staggering net worth revealed - amid £8m 'rotting' house disaster | HELLO! (2025)

Actor and comedian James Corden skyrocketed to fame when he appeared on hit TV series, Gavin and Stacey.

He has since gone on to achieve stardom across the pond as the host of The Late Late Show, which he fronted from 2015 to 2023. He nonetheless announced his decision to step down as the show's host in April 2022 – a move which was motivated by family ties in the UK.

He reportedly once said: "The reason to leave is we're a long way from home in Los Angeles.

"And there [are] people at home getting older, and we want our kids to know them and be around them."

© Getty Images See Also Grand Theft Auto 6 Trailer Introduces New Characters, Story Details

Beyond this, he also boasts a handful of impressive film credits to his name, including Ocean's 8(2018), Trolls(2016), The Emoji Movie (2017) and Peter Rabbit (2018).

Thanks to his dazzling career, James, 46, has built up a notable fortune, which, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is thought to be around £50 million.

Keep scrolling to find out more about James' staggering net worth…

James's production company

© Getty Images

It's thought that James was paid between £4 and £7 million for his CBS talk show. The show was produced by the TV star's production company called Fulwell 73. Back in January 2022, it was reported that the company had a turnover of £32.4 million.

The Sun reported that Fulwell 73 had assets of £140 million and that Corden's share would have been worth around £28 million, as he is one of five partners.

© Tom Jackson

Between 2007 and 2010, James famously starred inGavin & Stacey alongside Ruth Jones, Matthew Horner, Joanna Page and Rob Brydon. It's not been revealed how much the cast made from the show, but we imagine they were paid a pretty price, especially for the Christmas special which graced our screens in December 2024.

James's podcast

The star has no doubt supplemented his net worth via his podcast called This Life of Mine with James Corden. The audio show, which first aired in early 2024, featured an array of prominent guests including the likes of David Beckham, Anna Wintour and Tom Ford.

© Getty Images

James's property portfolio

While living in Los Angeles, James and his wife Julia owned a stunning home thought to be worth between £7.5 million and £10 million. In 2021, he sold his then-London home, located in leafy Belsize Park, for a whopping £6 million.

James and his family now live in a sprawling £11.5 million mansion in North London. According to the Daily Mail, the comedian and his wife quietly purchased the property last year and moved in over the festive period following extensive renovations.

© Taylor Hill, Getty Images

Beyond this, the star also owns a home in Wokingham worth £8 million which boasts a heated pool house and a tennis court. The Art Deco home was constructed in the 1960s, and had been abandoned for several years, with trespassers and vandals leaving their mark.

A clip shared to YouTube shows the property in a poor state, and verging on "rotting" after being left for an extended period. The local council have granted James permission to demolish the property and build a new two-storey, five-bedroom mansion in its place.