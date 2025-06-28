James Forrest says staying humble is the key to Celtic success (2025)

Another title will take Forrest beyond Bobby Lennox as the club's most decorated player of all time.

James Forrest insists the key to Celtic’s domination of Scottish football has been the Hoops remaining HUMBLE.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are on the brink of another title which would see the winger become the outright most decorated player in the club’s history.

And it looked like that honour would be bagged without kicking a ball yesterday as 10-man Rangers trailed 2-1 at Pittodrie only to salvage a point through Ianis Hagi’s 95th minute strike. That leaves Celtic, who battered Kilmarnock 5-1 on Saturday, sitting 15 points clear of their rivals with five games remaining and boasting a far superior goal difference.

The Hoops will be crowned champions again if they avoid defeat in their next Premiership outing. That would be title number 13 for Forrest, taking his major trophy haul to a staggering 26 and one clear of Lisbon Lions legend Bobby Lennox.

And the modest 33-year-old said: “It’s unbelievable. It's nice personally hearing about milestones but I think it's because I’ve been part of such a really good team over the years, a really good squad, players, staff. It's been really good to be involved and play a small part in that.

“The changing room has always been good. We've got a real good core and the players that come in, they buy into it pretty quickly. When you go to away games and the players see the fans, I think that's a big one.

“Everyone's really humble, the way the coaches are as well. If we win a game, if we win a trophy, you can celebrate it but you want to do it again and you want to keep going.

“No one's ever really got complacent or thought they're the big deal after winning any trophy. I feel as though that's been the case through the years.

“In football it can change game to game. If you feel as though you had a good game and start swanning about, I think the fans, players, staff, everyone will bring you back down. You need to be like that. You need to keep working hard to get the moments, to lift the trophies and win cups and win leagues.”

Forrest still has a year left on his contract but knows the day he has to call it quits at Parkhead is edging closer. That’s why he appreciates every moment and every step towards success like it might be his last. He said: “Whenever you win any cup or any league for Celtic, it's unbelievable.

"Obviously for me as well, getting older at the latter stages of my career, just trying to cherish every time I'm out on the pitch or training, I’m just really trying to enjoy it because I know it's a short period and maybe the last year or two I have really thought about that.

“So I'll be delighted once we finally get it done. But we know we need to play like we did on Saturday again to make sure we do it sooner rather than later.”

It would have been party time at Parkhead after Saturday’s dismantling of Kilmarnock had Celtic not slipped up against St Johnstone a week earlier.

Instead the champagne remains on ice until after the split. But should the next round of fixtures be kind and hand the Hoops a home game and chance to wrap up the championship in front of their own fans then Forrest reckons that would be the prefect scenario.

The Parkhead icon said: “It was disappointing last week losing because we could have done it on Saturday and I think it would have been bouncing. I’m sure it would have been amazing.

“There’s a few boys that haven't won the league at home. Hopefully we get it done and we will get to celebrate it at the right time."