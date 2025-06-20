Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship 75409 | Star Wars™ | Buy online at the Official LEGO® Shop US (2025)

“Dad, watch out!”

Join bounty hunter Jango Fett and son Boba as they pilot their Firespray-Class Starship into the LEGO® StarWars™ Ultimate Collector Series galaxy. Packed with new elements and hidden surprises for fans, this large-scale set is perfect for anyone hunting for a mindful building escape.

Get this Jango Fett's Starship keychain with purchase of the new Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship set.

0NaN: Open-close ramp

Push to maneuver the loading dock.

0NaN: Lift-off canopy

Place Jango and Boba in the cockpit.

0NaN: Landing mode

Dock the ship flat.

0NaN: Movable door

Hide or release the seismic charge.

0NaN: Adjustable cannons

Tilt the twin blasters and take aim!

0NaN: Flight mode

Upright and out of sight!

Take flight with 2 re-designed minifigures

Jango Fett

Mandalorian bounty hunter who was cloned to build an undefeatable army.

Young Boba Fett

Jango’s beloved clone-son would grow into a legendary hunter like his father.

Explore the galaxy

  1. 18+2970

    Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship

    $299.99

    Coming Soon

    New

  2. 18+61874.4

    The Razor Crest™

    $599.99

    $479.99

    LEGO® Insiders Price

    Valid from 01 May - 05 May or while supply lasts

    The Razor Crest™

    Hard to find

  4. 10+1039

    Chopper (C1-10P)™ Astromech Droid

    $99.99

    Chopper (C1-10P)™ Astromech Droid

    New

  5. 18+529

    Kylo Ren™ Helmet

    $69.99

    Kylo Ren™ Helmet

    New

  6. 18+386

    Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle

    $69.99

    Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle

    New

  7. 18+616

    Jango Fett™ Helmet

    $69.99

    Jango Fett™ Helmet

    New

  8. 10+656

    $49.99

    Revenge of the Sith™ Heroes & Villains

    New

  9. 10+845

    K-2SO™ Security Droid

    $89.99

    K-2SO™ Security Droid

    New

  10. 18+3.8

    The Force of Creativity Book

    $149.99

    The Force of Creativity Book

    Exclusives

  11. 10+138

    Luke Skywalker™ (Rebel Pilot)

    $9.99

    Luke Skywalker™ (Rebel Pilot)

    New

  12. 18+19533.1

    X-Wing Starfighter™

    $239.99

    X-Wing Starfighter™

    Exclusives

  13. 18+7304.4

    AT-AT Driver™ Helmet

    $69.99

    AT-AT Driver™ Helmet

  14. 10+1474.9

    Clone Commander Cody™

    $9.99

    Clone Commander Cody™

    Exclusives

  15. 18+53744.5

    Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser™

    $649.99

    Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser™

    Exclusives

  16. 18+19314.3

    TIE Interceptor™

    $229.99

    TIE Interceptor™

    Exclusives

  17. 8+594

    Rebel U-Wing Starfighter™

    $69.99

    Rebel U-Wing Starfighter™

    New

  18. 18+39434.4

    Jabba's Sail Barge™

    $499.99

    Jabba's Sail Barge™

    Exclusives

  19. 10+2604.7

    $19.99

    Obi-Wan Kenobi™ & Darth Vader™

    Exclusives

  20. 9+4973.8

    ARC-170 Starfighter™

    $69.99

    ARC-170 Starfighter™

Win a signed set!

Watch the StarWars™ Day Preview for a closer look at the newest set in the Ultimate Collector Series – Jango Fett’s Starship! Plus your chance to enter our sweepstakes to win the new set signed by the designer! LEGO® Insiders membership required to enter.

Get a closer look at the latest Ultimate Collector Series set

