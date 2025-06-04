Japan's incredible underground golden chamber with some of world's purest water (2025)

Express. Home of the Daily and Sunday Express.
A breathtaking underground chamber lined with gold and filled with the world's purest water, Japan's Super-Kamiokande is unlocking the secrets of the universe.
ByAditi Rane, Reporter
The Super Kamiokande in Japan (Image: Getty)
Deep beneath the mountains of Japan, hidden away in a cavernous underground chamber, lies one of the most astonishing scientific marvels on Earth, the Super Kamiokande. This vast, gold-lined tank, filled with some of the purest water in the world, is not just a stunning visual spectacle, it serves as one of humanity’s most advanced tools for understanding the universe’s fundamental secrets.
Located 1,000 meters underground in the Mozumi mine of the Kamioka area, Gifu Prefecture, the Super-Kamiokande is a neutrino observatory operated by an international team of physicists. Built in 1996, this awe-inspiring facility consists of a cylindrical tank 39 meters in diameter and 41 meters high, filled with 50,000 tons of ultra-pure water.
The inner walls are adorned with nearly 13,000 highly sensitive photomultiplier tubes (PMTs), which emit a mesmerizing golden glow when illuminated.
Super-Kamiokande was designed to detect neutrinos tiny, nearly massless particles that travel through space at close to the speed of light. Neutrinos are difficult to observe because they rarely interact with matter, passing through planets and stars as if they were ghosts.
However, when a neutrino collides with a water molecule inside the detector, it produces a faint blue light known as Cherenkov radiation. The PMTs capture this light, allowing scientists to study the elusive particles and gain insights into the nature of the universe.
Over the years, the Super-Kamiokande has contributed to groundbreaking discoveries, including evidence that neutrinos have mass, which was a revolutionary finding in particle physics.
The facility has also played a crucial role in studying cosmic phenomena such as supernovae, offering valuable data about the life cycles of stars.
One of the most remarkable features of the Super-Kamiokande is the water itself. It is considered among the purest on Earth, undergoing an extensive filtration and purification process to remove all impurities and particles.
The extreme purity ensures that any detected signals originate from neutrino interactions rather than contaminants.
The success of Super-Kamiokande has inspired an even larger and more powerful successor, the Hyper-Kamiokande. Set to start experimentation in 2027, this new observatory will be nearly 10 times larger than its predecessor and will further expand our understanding of the universe’s most fundamental mysteries.
The Super-Kamiokande stands as a breathtaking fusion of science and beauty. With its golden walls reflecting faint glimpses of the universe’s hidden particles, it represents not only a triumph of engineering but also humanity’s relentless quest for knowledge.
Whether unveiling the secrets of the cosmos or providing insights into the building blocks of reality, this underground golden chamber remains a beacon of scientific discovery.
