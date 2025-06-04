Japan's incredible underground golden chamber with some of world's purest water (2025)

The Super Kamiokande in Japan (Image: Getty)

The inner walls are adorned with nearly 13,000 highly sensitive photomultiplier tubes (PMTs), which emit a mesmerizing golden glow when illuminated. Super-Kamiokande was designed to detect neutrinos tiny, nearly massless particles that travel through space at close to the speed of light. Neutrinos are difficult to observe because they rarely interact with matter, passing through planets and stars as if they were ghosts. However, when a neutrino collides with a water molecule inside the detector, it produces a faint blue light known as Cherenkov radiation. The PMTs capture this light, allowing scientists to study the elusive particles and gain insights into the nature of the universe. Over the years, the Super-Kamiokande has contributed to groundbreaking discoveries, including evidence that neutrinos have mass, which was a revolutionary finding in particle physics. The facility has also played a crucial role in studying cosmic phenomena such as supernovae, offering valuable data about the life cycles of stars.

