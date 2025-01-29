Japanese Anime Otoko Wa Sore Wo Gaman Dekinai!! (2025)

Poor Mugi Tadano... The sixteen-year-old is heartbroken after his girlfriend moves away. To ease his troubled state, Mugi takes a summer job at his friend Kazuki's beach-side snack bar/hotel on a tropical island. It seems like the perfect plan-until Kazuki sets Mugi up on a date with Yuu, who's supposed to be, well, a little less than perfect. When Yuu arrives, however, she's not the monster that either of the boys had imagined. In fact, Yuu is about the cutest person that Mugi has ever seen. But after Mugi accidentally walks in on Yuu in the bath, the girl is steamed. When trying to apologize the next day, he discovers that Yuu has left the shores of paradise. Mugi vows to search high and low for the beautiful Yuu, but will he ever see her again? (Source: Del Rey) Included one-shots: Volume 11: Candy Girl ni Hanataba wo. Volume 13: Apricot Girl Volume 24: Happy Ice Cream Volume 34: Otoko wa Sore wo Gaman Dekinai!! Volume 42: Weapon!!!