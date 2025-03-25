Jason Momoa Is Still Defending Our Oceans—And Our Armpits Now, Too (2025)

JASON MOMOA IS known for portraying the most brutal fighters, like the savage Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones or physically imposing Duncan Idaho in Dune; even his iteration of Aquaman is pretty quick to throw fists. Off-screen, however, he has a much more laid-back presence, and he’s a warrior in an entirely different (and far less violent) way. “I am doing my best to eliminate single-use plastic from my life and help create solutions for other people to do the same,” Momoa tells Men’s Health.

It’s this devotion to limiting the amount of plastic that inevitably ends up in landfills or oceans that led the actor to collaborate with Humble Brands on a new aluminum-free, plastic-free natural deodorant. It follows a pattern of Momoa taking his uplifting On the Roam docuseries, an uplifting travel show that follows individuals creating their own unique paths of adventure, and using it as a label for eco-friendly products he believes in. As a result, Humble’s Custom Blend for On the Roam by Jason Momoa is quite possibly the most eco-friendly deodorant on the market today—and certainly the most environmentally responsible deodorant we’ve tried.

Momoa's History of Advocacy

A long-time advocate for ocean conservation and reduced plastic pollution, Momoa has worked with a slew of organizations including Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii and Lonely Whale—both of which fight for cleaner oceans. Nearly a year ago to the day, he published an op-ed on CNN imploring corporations to take on higher ecological responsibilities in the wake of the Maui fire in his native Hawaii. In 2022, Momoa was named the United Nations Environment Programme's (UNEP) Global Ambassador for Life Below Water.

While single-use plastic straws and shopping bags get a lot of attention (and rightfully so) for filling up our oceans and crowding landfills (thanks to their inability to break down), there are plenty of other products that are just as harmful, and Momoa warns standard deodorant containers are a key culprit. As he puts it, “Most plastic deodorant containers are nearly impossible to recycle because they’re made from a mix of plastics. What happens instead? Those deodorant tubes end up in landfills, incinerators, or worse—our oceans.”

Around the same time Momoa was named a UNEP ambassador, the organization even pointed to using plastic-free deodorants as a key way for consumers to limit plastic pollution in our oceans in a larger report on the issue.

So despite retiring as Aquaman, Momoa still feels the urge to protect the ocean and its wildlife. “The amount of plastic that enters our oceans every year has a devastating impact on our marine life, and that plastic breaks down into microplastics that can now be found in our water and the food that we eat,” he says.



Humble Opts for a Greener Alternative

When Momoa first discovered Humble’s already-great deodorants, he knew there was only one way to upgrade the product. “So much of our daily routines rely on plastic," he says. "I found this deodorant years ago that I love; the only thing that could improve it was swapping the plastic-free packaging."

It’s not hard to see how Momoa fell in love with Humble deodorants so quickly. The odor-neutralizing sticks are formulated with only four key ingredients, along with a blend of natural essential oils and botanicals to boost the scent. This means there’s no aluminum, parabens, dyes, or artificial fragrances that can irritate sensitive skin, and also wreak havoc on the environment. In fact, one 2018 study suggested that the perfumes used in personal care products are as much a cause of air pollution as automobile emissions, while another 2023 study found parabens to be an emerging threat to aquatic life and ecosystems.

“No B.S.—just good ingredients and packaging that won’t harm the planet," Momoa says. "Small changes add up, and this is one way we can all do better."

Momoa’s new deodorant also relies on four natural ingredients: corn starch (organically absorbs sweat), baking soda (combats odor-causing bacteria), MCT oil (moisturizes the pits), and beeswax (anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial to protect skin). But these deodorants come in a paper tube (that actually holds up) and every ounce of it is biodegradable, designed to break down completely in within five months.

The brand won't even ship these deodorants in plastic, opting instead for recyclable brown paper envelopes or cardboard shipping boxes. And let's talk about the scent. Made with rockrose and cedar, it smells like if Poseidon took a gap year to live in a cozy cabin in the woods and learned how to make Etsy candles.

Of course, none of this is too surprising when you hear Momoa’s take on personal fragrances in general. “I don't wear cologne, I wear Humble deodorant," he says. "There is something special about how this formula is made, and Rockrose and Cedar is no exception."

A Better Natural Deodorant, For You and the Planet

The actor knows "natural deodorants" get a bad rap for not being as effective as antiperspirants. However, he's confident that this natural deodorant is different because he was so heavily involved in its development. “I didn’t just put my name on this; I was hands-on in the partnership and wanted to make something that reflected the things I cared about," Momoa says. "Also, this sh*t works."

We can confirm that his Humble deodorant lasts long. The odor protection and scent have consistently persisted for over 24 hours (aka the longest we’ll go without bathing). It also feels super smooth when applied and doesn’t fall into the common natural deodorant trope of flaking, crumbling, or staining clothes.

Neither Momoa nor Humble is far from just talk when it comes to supporting the environment. That’s why for every Humble Rockrose and Cedar Deodorant sold, the brand will donate a portion of the proceeds to Ocean Defenders Alliance (ODA), a non-profit that protects marine life by removing man-made debris and plastic from bodies of water around California and the Hawaiian Islands. It’s a partnership that Momoa calls a, in his ever-so-chill way, “beautiful thing”.

He then underscores the scale of our waste problem, referring to the ever-expanding and overflowing landfills as the culprit behind current and impending environmental disasters. “Don't get me started on the tons of waste that ends up in our oceans," he says. "That's not a future I want to be a part of. The way I see it, we have two choices: keep making excuses or start making changes. I don't like to complain about a problem; I want to do something about it.”

Momoa is realistic about the situation though, admitting that no one eco-friendly product is going to solve all these concerns, nor that he's entirely without fault. "I'm not perfect, and I understand that change doesn't happen overnight and shifts within industries take time, but we have to start somewhere," he says. "The more we support brands that actually care—brands that take action instead of just talking about it—the faster we push the industry in the right direction. It's all about small choices that add up to a big impact. This is just the beginning."

Momoa’s final sales pitch? “Whether I’m climbing or on set all day, it keeps me feeling fresh. So, if you’re on the fence, here’s my advice: Give it a shot. Your body—and the planet—will thank you.”

