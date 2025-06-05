Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez Reportedly Hired These Singers For Their Wedding (2025)

Two megastars are set to perform at Lauren Sánchez and JeffBezos'upcoming exclusive wedding in Venice, Italy.

The duo's wedding is expected to be a "historic" event and has reportedly left locals extremely excited.

Many high-profile individuals have already been confirmed to be attending the wedding, and the event is not expected to cause any unusual disruption to the city's activities.

Lauren Sánchez Reportedly Pushed For These Megastars To Perform At Her Wedding

When Sánchez ties the knot with Bezos in June, the couple will reportedly have two Grammy-winning stars serenade them and their guests.

According to the Daily Mail, the stars are Lady Gaga and Elton John, and the soon-to-be newlyweds have paid a premium price to have them perform in Venice for the exclusive nuptials.

"Lauren wanted some big talent to sing for them, and it just doesn't get any bigger than Gaga and Elton," a source told the outlet.

They continued, "It also helps that Gaga and Elton are good friends and were happy to do it together, which is cool. It will be like a mini vacation for the besties."

The insider also hinted at what the performance will entail, saying that both stars will sing "several well-known tunes" from their extensive catalogs. Additionally, they might perform a duet together to further entertain the couple and their guests.

The Soon-To-Be Married Couple Will Stay At The Grand Canal Suite, Says Source

Ahead of their nuptials, Sánchez and Bezos have reportedly booked the Grand Canal Suite at the five-star Aman Venice. The suite reportedly costs $11,600 per night and is said to be the largest available among all the accommodations at the hotel.

"[It is] the biggest they have, and it's the talk of the hotel," a source told the US Sun. "The room is spectacular and even has access to a rooftop terrace overlooking the city."

According to the insider, some other guests will be staying elsewhere in the hotel, with the Kardashians reportedly one of those who have booked a suite.

"The wedding is set to be a huge affair, and the Kardashians are also said to be staying at the hotel, along with other high-profile guests," the source added. "It's a spectacular palazzo that's the most exclusive hotel in Venice."

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez's Exclusive Wedding Won't Shut Down The City

Previously, the mayor of the city confirmed that Sánchez and Bezos have invited 200 guests to celebrate the nuptials.

The arrival of these high-profile individuals and their security arrangements, along with all the wedding activities, will not heavily disrupt daily life in Venice.

Arrangements are reportedly underway to ensure tourists can move around freely, with no public spaces expected to be blocked off.

"Everyone is making a big deal about the wedding causing chaos, but the planning is underway to keep the city open throughout," an insider told the Daily Mail.

They added, "Taxis will still be available, people will still be able to get around and see the sights. This will be a very private event, and very well-planned."

Where Is Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sánchez's Wedding Taking Place?

The wedding is expected to take place between June 24 and 26, though the exact date remains unconfirmed as the couple continues to keep details tightly under wraps.

They have also not disclosed the precise location of the ceremony. However, insiders have speculated that Sánchez and Bezos have chosen the island of San Giorgio Maggiore as their venue.

Unlike the bustling streets of Venice, San Giorgio Maggiore provides a serene escape from the city's chaos, making it an ideal setting for the privacy a wedding demands.

The island is also steeped in history and culture, home to prestigious institutions like the Fondazione Giorgio Cini, a renowned center for arts and cultural events.

Adding to its charm is the iconic 16th-century Benedictine church of San Giorgio Maggiore, which is celebrated as a masterpiece of Renaissance architecture.

Reports suggest both venues may play a role in the upcoming wedding, with the church being the potential location for the couple to exchange their vows.

The Whole Of Venice Is 'Buzzing' Over The Upcoming Wedding

According to new reports, the buzz surrounding Bezos and Sanchez's wedding is even more intense in Venice.

"People are almost hysterical with excitement – from water taxis to the hotel concierges," a local source revealed to the DailyMail'sAlison Boshoff.

"The whole of Venice is buzzing, now that the cat's out of the bag," remarked high-profile wedding producer Danielle Nay.

Nay also called Bezos and Sanchez's decision to choose Venice as their wedding venue a "smart move," given the city boasts "centuries of history and a pedigree of elegant A-list nuptials" and is currently going through a "new cultural renaissance."