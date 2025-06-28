Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo's unexpected IVF offer has fans saying the same thing | HELLO! (2025)

Table of Contents
Paying it forward IVF journey References

Bunnie Xohas been open about herjourney with IVF as she and her husband, Jelly Roll,attempt to have a child of their own.

The Dumb Blonde podcaster has gone through the highs and lows of the process and understands the toll it can take, especially financially.

Paying it forward

While she and Jelly Roll are fortunate enough to have the means to pay for the procedure, Bunnie understands not everyone is as lucky.

Taking to TikTok this week, Bunnie made a very generous offer and revealed she is considering paying for a round of IVF for a family struggling with infertility.

"I was thinking how this journey was so freaking nerve-wracking to me, with the IVF and stuff, and I know there are so many families out there that wanna have babies and they can't afford IVF," she said in the clip.

"I was thinking about maybe gifting somebody and their family a round of IVF," she added. "Maybe at the doctor that I went to, maybe at the clinic of their choice."

Admitting she hasn't figured out the logistics, she continued: "I haven't figured this out yet, but would that be something cool to do for somebody? 'Cause I would love to give somebody a chance to be able to make their dream come true and have a baby."

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo's unexpected IVF offer has fans saying the same thing | HELLO! (4)© Penske Media via Getty Images

Bunnie admitted it has been something she has "been thinking about" but asked her fans if they thought it "was a good idea" and asked them to let her know their thoughts in the comments.

Many wholeheartedly agreed and expressed their support and admiration for the gesture.

"I LOVE the idea of helping someone with IVF that's such a kindhearted and selfless thing for you to do," one commented. A second said: "This made me cry. I love you and Jelly Roll's hearts. You guys truly are amazing."

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo's unexpected IVF offer has fans saying the same thing | HELLO! (5)© WireImage

Another added: "Gifting someone IVF isn't just a generous act — it's a life-changing, heart-expanding gift of hope. You're not just giving a procedure, you're opening a door to possibility, to parenthood, to a dream that may have felt out of reach.

"It's the kind of gift that says, 'I believe in your future family.' Imagine being the reason someone gets to hear a heartbeat for the first time, hold a tiny hand, or be called 'Mom' or 'Dad'. That's not just amazing — it's miraculous."

IVF journey

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo's unexpected IVF offer has fans saying the same thing | HELLO! (6)© FilmMagic

It was in June last year that Bunnie and Jelly Roll shared they were hoping to have a third child through IVF.

Bunnie is a stepmom to Jelly Roll's two kids from his previous relationships; daughter Bailee Ann, 16, who they share full custody of, and son Noah, eight, who is kept largely out of the spotlight out of respect for his mom, Melisa.

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo's unexpected IVF offer has fans saying the same thing | HELLO! (7)© Getty Images

After Jelly Roll revealed their intention to have a child, Bunnie said on social media. "We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we've always been so open.

"And w/ all odds stacked against us, it's already been hard and we have only just begun. We have been meeting with IVF doctors & exploring all our options to add to our family."

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo's unexpected IVF offer has fans saying the same thing | HELLO! (2025)

References

Top Articles
And the award for zero self-awareness goes to second-home owners raging about higher taxes | Gaby Hinsliff
Cong TV, Viy Cortez welcome baby No. 2
Poll: What's the best Val Kilmer performance?
Latest Posts
Mahanoy Area, Tri-Valley and Tamaqua win in softball Friday
Teo Nie Ching: MCMC survey on X users based in Malaysia to conclude by Q3
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Catherine Tremblay

Last Updated:

Views: 5557

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Catherine Tremblay

Birthday: 1999-09-23

Address: Suite 461 73643 Sherril Loaf, Dickinsonland, AZ 47941-2379

Phone: +2678139151039

Job: International Administration Supervisor

Hobby: Dowsing, Snowboarding, Rowing, Beekeeping, Calligraphy, Shooting, Air sports

Introduction: My name is Catherine Tremblay, I am a precious, perfect, tasty, enthusiastic, inexpensive, vast, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.