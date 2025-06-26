Jessie Loves: 12 Things I Won't Travel Without (2025)

I’ve travelled a lot over the years, especially for inspiration, to places like Paris, Marrakech, Oaxaca… I also travel a ton for work and with my family. Below my top 12 travel hacks and the best items that make it easier. 1. An Indestructible (And Cheap) Suitcase

I used to buy Lipault suitcases. They are gorgeous and distinctive with their soft construction. Unfortunately, after a few years I found the zippers would break and it wasn’t possible to get the zippers fixed. Now I buy these suitcases from Amazon. They seem indestructible, are hard sided, and I like that I can get a different color for each member of my family. Whenever humanly possible, I try to use the carry-on size (though I also have and love the bigger size too). Carry-ons save SO much time and this suitcase seems to hold a ton. The zipper is very strong and can withstand all the cramming in I do. Do I wish I had a fancy Rimowa suitcase? Yes. But I feel like it’s better to have a cheap one that I am not precious about given all the wear and tear it gets. 2. Outfit Snaps To Help Me Pack

This one has been a game changer for me since I tend to overpack — especially shoes (unsurprisingly). I now force myself to lay out the outfits I intend to wear and photograph them. I then edit some of the outfits out before packing everything in my suitcase. I keep the photos on my phone to remind me what I had planned. It makes things so easy, and helps me pack SO much lighter and more efficiently. Below, some outfits from my recent trip to Miami.

And a few pics of me in the outfits:

3. A Cashmere Sweater

Even when I am traveling somewhere warm, I bring a cashmere sweater and find I wear it nearly every day. Places are freezing with air conditioning. I live in this cardigan from Kule. And also our brown cashmere sweater.

4. A Carry-On Change Of Clothes

Smart to pack a bathing suit, easy cover up and undies and socks in your carry-on just in case — not to jinx it — but, just in case, your suitcase is delayed. It’s also good to pack your bathing suit at the top end of your luggage since hotel rooms are never ready and you will likely need to wait for your room for hours. This way you can head to the pool right away.

5. The Travel Tote I Designed When I Couldn’t Find The Exact One I Wanted

We designed this bag when I was going on a trip and couldn’t find a single bag that had all the features I wanted. Yes, there are functional bags out there, but they either have logos all over them or are a brand that is totally not my style. I wanted something nice looking with a top zip, lots of pockets for organization, soft comfy straps, big enough to hold a ton of stuff, small enough to fit under the seat in front of me, and most importantly, could slide onto the handle of my rolling suitcase.

I loved the bag we made so much for my trip that we added it to our line. It is seriously the best travel tote around. I feel like more people need to know about it because it really and truly is the best one. People rave once they use it.

The part that slides onto the luggage handle is KEY!

My beautiful friend Pernille Loof with our travel tote in sage green. (I had it monogrammed for her birthday gift).

6. A Packable Tote And Organizational Pouches

I like to pack a super lightweight and packable tote in my suitcase on trips. This way when I shop, I can check the tote if needed or use it to carry on on the flight home. I have one from Away, but it looks like they don’t make it anymore.

I use our (sadly sold out) pouches for my make up. Once they are filled they stand upright. I also used my leopard one in a pinch as a going out clutch on a recent trip. (Note I am wearing that Kule cardigan again).

For other organization I use Lewis pouches. I have them in a ton of different patterns. Great for my knitting projects, my sunscreen, etc. I love

Tori Simokov

’s list of organization recommendations, too. Her newsletter is a great travel resource in general.

I also buy travel sizes of my face creams. Then, once they are finished I reuse the travel sized container with the cream from the bigger package. I still have never found a set of travel shampoo and lotion bottles that I love. Have you?

7. Disposable Film Cameras

Highly, highly recommend throwing one in your bag. Film is so special. Getting pics developed after your trip is such a fun surprise. You can buy them in bulk here.

8. Luggage tags

I mentioned these luggage tags in my gift guide and can’t say enough good things about them. I love how big they are, that they snap on easily, that you get to be creative by choosing the color combo, that you can put both your name and cell number on them and that you will never, ever have someone mistake your luggage for theirs at baggage claim.

9. Label On Our Passports

It was life changing for me when I realized I could put a label on the outside of each of my family’s passports. Never again would I have to flip through 5 different passports to find Brian’s when he wants to wander off on his own in the airport. Seriously this is such a time saver. I use a P-touch label maker for these. (I also add the date the passport will expire on the label so I don’t forget to renew, which happened to me once).

PS: I also keep a note with my family’s passport numbers in my phone, as well as, a photo of all of our passports in a photo folder called “important.” So handy.

10. A Sun Hat Magnet

A clever thing to hold sun hats when walking through the airport.

11. Sleeping Supplies

This is hands-down the BEST sleep mask. So silky and comfortable and keeps the light out. Like a pillow for your eyes. It doesn’t tug at the back of your head like most sleep masks. It’s incredible.

I like to travel with a little foam pillow mostly to keep my arm bones from getting bruised by the arm rest. But the best neck pillow I’ve found is this weird scarf type thing that holds your head up. It’s a good one!

I like to take half a Xanax for long flights because I do not sleep well on planes. These are good pill holders my friend Melissa bought me. They are magnetic.

Someone once told me that it’s best to not eat anything on a flight. If I can do it, I avoid eating anything in the air. It makes such a difference. My stomach is so much more comfortable without trying to digest with all the air pressure.

12. These Travel Apps

Several apps have become indispensable to me when traveling:

Wanderlog: my friend Liz turned me on to this app. Now I plan all my trips using it. It’s great especially for group trips because everyone will have access to the same info and maps. It helps me understand where I am in a city and where I’m going. It lists the opening hours of stores and maps routes. It’s just the best. I prefer it to Google maps.

Splitwise: a great way to split expenses during a trip. My friends and I kept calling it Splitsky by accident. Very helpful because you can split expenses differently (for example if only two of you took a cab).

And lastly a pic from my trip. I just went to Miami with some of my favorite friends from growing up. I’ve known and loved these girls since we were in kindergarten at Flagg Street School in Worcester, MA (Gilly since grade 2). Having the best group of girlfriends from childhood as a foundation is truly one of the biggest blessings of my life.

Any travel tips or tricks you love? Please tell me!

And one thing I hate:

One of my biggest pet peeves of all time is when people try to cut when deplaning. Infuriating.