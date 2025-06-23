Jesy Nelson shares update and shows off bump from hospital after surgery (2025)

Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, who is expecting twins with partner Zion Foster, has shared an update from her hospital room about her pregnancy essentials

Jesy Nelson has shared a new update from hospital, giving fans an insight into her pregnancy with twins after recently undergoing surgery to save their lives. The former Little Mix singer, 33, is expecting twins with her partner, Zion Foster, 26. The mum-to-be has been forced to stay in hospital until her due date in order to monitor her unborn babies and, taking to TikTok on Friday, she shared some tips on her pregnancy essentials in a new update.

Looking fresh-faced on camera, Jesy wore an oversized band t-shirt as she greeted her fans with a huge smile. "Hi guys! So, I thought I would come on here today and share with you some of my must-have items that I have been using throughout my whole pregnancy and still while I have been in the hospital," she said. "I genuinely believe that these things have actually genuinely worked."

The singer went on to recommend a whole host of different beauty products which have 'given her life' through her pregnancy and helped her feel her best in moments when she has felt down, stressed, and not like herself. Jesy said that prioritising self-care has been an important element throughout her difficult pregnancy.

It comes after Jesy shared that her "little babies are still going strong" as she shared an update with her online fans last week. The singer has been documenting her pregnancy online after revealing she had been rushed to hospital and required an urgent procedure to save her unborn twins.

Jessy previously revealed she was suffering from pre-stage twin-to-twin syndrome (TTTS), meaning her babies were at risk of developing the rare condition. The NHS describes the condition as an "abnormality of the placenta". However, the emergency procedure was a success and she later confirmed that the TTTS had "cleared up" following the operation.

However, due to her cervix being "very, very short," Jesy has to remain in hospital for close monitoring as her waters could break "very, very early." The star who found fame on The X Factor now also uses a wheelchair to help her get around due to her condition. Last week, she shared a huge update on her condition with her 9.7 million followers.

Speaking on Instagram, she said: "Happy Sunday – we just wanted to come on here because, we are another week further along and we feel so grateful and blessed that these little babies are still going strong.

"And we just wanted to also thank you so much for all your support and beautiful messages. You guys have been so lovely, we've seen all of your lovely messages and stories. It's really liked helped us keep going – we just wanted to say thank you for that." Her partner Zion could be heard saying: "Thank you so much."

Jesy added that they were still in hospital for monitoring. "Going strong but yeah, we hope you're all enjoying the sunshine," she said as she smiled towards the camera. The former Little Mix singer continued: "Unfortunately we can't, well can – Zion takes me out in the wheelchair down the road but that's as far as we can go.

"But yeah, so, have the best Sunday ever, enjoy the sunshine and we'll be keeping you updated on our journey. Love you guys lots." Last month, the star disclosed to fans that she had been experiencing "complications" due to being pregnant with identical twins.

Speaking in an emotional video, she said: "I've been feeling a bit poorly like the past few days. Been having a few of the symptoms that I need to watch out for - which is like my belly tightening, struggle breathing. So today we came into the hospital to just have a check-up basically. Just in case. And unfortunately the symptoms have got worse so we now have to have ... they have to perform the procedure, which is obviously not what we wanted to happen."

The procedure, she explained was giving her two children the "best chance of surviving." Jesy had explained earlier in the month that her identical twins are Mono/Di twins, meaning that while most twins have two placentas, her two unborn children are currently feeding off just one.

She said: "Which can lead to lots of complications. One of them being one baby might take all the nutrients, the other might. Which is really awful to say, but could lead to both babies dying and at the moment, I am currently pre stage TTTS, which is twin to twin transfusion, and I'm being monitored very closely."

According to Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust, TTTS occurs in around 10-15% of pregnancies to twins that share a placenta. It states that if no treatment is performed, there is an 80% chance of losing at least one baby - adding that laser for TTTS is the considered most effective treatment. That treatment is said to provide a 50% chance of taking home both babies, and a 75% chance of taking home one or both babies.

Jesy announced her pregnancy in January as she shared a snap of herself and Zion, who was cradling her bump while standing behind her. At the time, she said she was "eating for three."

