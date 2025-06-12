‘Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai’: Salman Khan breaks silence on death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi (2025)

Actor Salman Khan has been facing death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for the last two years. The actor's security has been beefed up, especially after the death of his close friend and politician, Baba Siddique. Despite the ongoing tension, the actor has been putting all his energies to his work commitments.

The much-anticipated movie Sikandar, starring him and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to release this weekend. At a press event promoting the film on Wednesday, the actor finally broke his silence over looming danger on his life and juggling work.

‘Bhagwan, Allah sab un par hai’

Speaking out on the continuous death threats he has been receiving, the 59-year-old star said his life is in the hands of God. "Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai. Kabhi kabhi itne logo ko sath mein leke chalna padta hai, bas wahi dikkat aa jati hai (God, Allah, everything depends on Him. It’s predetermined how long I’ll live. That’s it. Sometimes, I have to take so many people along, that causes a problem)," the actor said.

Death threats by Lawrence Bishnoi gang

While Lawrence Bishnoi is behind bars in Ahemdabad's Sabarmati jail for attempted murder and extortion, the members of his gang allegedly opened fire outside Salman's Bandra home in April last year. Navi Mumbai police claimed to have uncovered a plot by Bishnoi gang to kill the actor while on his way to his Panvel farmhouse.

In October, a man sent a threatening message on the traffic police's Whatsapp helpline number, threatening to kill Salman and Maharashtra NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique if they failed to pay ₹2 crore.

In November, Salman received another threat demanding ₹5 crore from a person claiming to be the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi. The threat message asked Salman to apologise for the alleged blackbuck killing incident.

Lawrence has been wanting to take revenge on the actor for allegedly killing a black buck during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hai in 1998. The black buck is revered by the Bishnoi community as sacred.

Sikandar is set for Eid release

On the work front, Salman is gearing up for the release of A R Murugadoss' actioner Sikandar, which is set to release this Sunday. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi. Sikandar has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala and Grandson Entertainment.