Jobs in Andhra Pradesh - 19,259 Job Vacancies in Andhra Pradesh Mar 2025 -Shine.com (2025)

Regular

2 weeks ago

L3 Senior System Administrator - Virtualization

other

Hyderabad+1

Other Telangana

12 to 16 Yrs

Virtualization • Linux OS Management+9

Disk Filesystem Management, Network Firewall Administration, Web Server Database Management, Control Panels, DNS Troubleshooting, Windows Server Knowledge, Support Troubleshooting, System Optimization, Indepth Troubleshooting

Regular

2 weeks ago

Technical AI Business Analyst (Only Pharma Healthcare B ...

Multiplier AI

Hyderabad+1

Other Telangana

3 to 7 Yrs

Data Analysis • Tableau • Power BI+6

Product Testing, Technical Documentation, Communication Skills, Interpersonal Skills, Python Programming, Collaboration Skills

Contractual

4 weeks ago

Facilities Manager

ASSETCARE SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED

Hyderabad+9

Kakinada, Chittoor, Gurugram, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Faridabad, Delhi, Patna

1 to 5 Yrs

  • 60 Positions

    • systems • mechanical • heavy • hvac+17

    plumbing, leadership, building, objects, skills, problem-solving, great, do, labor-intensive, knowledge, ability, other, advanced, tasks, to, of, lift

    Regular

    6 days ago

    SAP Fieldglass

    Prolifics

    Hyderabad+1

    Other Telangana

    6 to 10 Yrs

    reporting tools • SAP ERP • SAP Ariba+22

    SAP Fieldglass modules, workflows, integrations, contingent workforce programs, procurement processes, vendor management best practices, Contingent Labor Management CLM, Services Procurement Management SPM, Timesheet , expense reporting, Invoicing feature, Integration with other required systems, master data integration, Develop test scripts, test conditions, input test data, test results, Ability to interpret data, generate insights, support decisionmaking, integrations between SAP Fieldglass , other enterprise systems

    Regular

    4 days ago

    Smartsheet Developer

    Shravtek

    Hyderabad+1

    Other Telangana

    2 to 6 Yrs

    JavaScript • Python+13

    Communication skills, Smartsheet development, Configuring Smartsheet solutions, Enhancing Smartsheet solutions, Gathering requirements, Implementing advanced Smartsheet functionalities, Developing Smartsheet workflows, Creating Smartsheet reports, Building Smartsheet dashboards, Automating Smartsheet processes, Integrating Smartsheet with other tools, API integration, Problemsolving

    Regular

    6 days ago

    Senior Counsellor

    Airavat Overseas

    Hyderabad+1

    Other Telangana

    3 to 7 Yrs

    Counselling • guidance skills+11

    Knowledge of study abroad programs , admission processes, Excellent communication , interpersonal skills, Strong organizational , time management abilities, Experience in educational counselling, related field, Ability to work well in a multicultural environment, Language proficiency in English , other foreign languages is a plus

    Regular

    6 days ago

    CD-Cyber Security-GRC Tech-Servicenow Now GRC Developer ...

    PwC Acceleration Centers in India

    Hyderabad+1

    Other Telangana

    2 to 6 Yrs

    Oracle • VPN+19

    Advanced experience with ServiceNow implementations, Understands technical , functional design requirements related to ServiceNow, Create , manage scripts , workflow, Experience with relational databases eg MySQL, Experience with Business Rules, Script Includes, UI Actions, Service Portal , Scheduled all scripted aspects of the ServiceNow system, Knowledge of technical components such as LDAPs, SSL , other such technologies, Fundamental understanding of GRC, Handson experience of JavaScript, Experience presenting , conducting demo reviews with client stakeholders

    Regular

    6 days ago

    Reporting Business Analyst

    GHX

    Hyderabad+1

    Other Telangana

    2 to 6 Yrs

    Excellent communication skills+5

    Attention to detail, Customer serviceinterpersonal skills, Knowledge of Salesforce, Efficient in Excel, other similar reporting tools

    Regular

    4 days ago

    Payroll - Senior Associate

    PwC Acceleration Centers in India

    Hyderabad+1

    Other Telangana

    3 to 7 Yrs

    +21

    Respond effectively to the diverse perspectives, needs, , feelings of others, Use a broad range of tools, methodologies , techniques to generate new ideas , solve problems, Use critical thinking to break down complex concepts, Understand the broader objectives of your project, role , how your work fits into the overall strategy, Develop a deeper understanding of the business context , how it is changing, Use reflection to develop self awareness, enhance strengths , address development areas, Interpret data to inform insights , recommendations, Uphold , reinforce professiona

    Regular

    1 week ago

    Technical Writer 3-ProdDev

    Oracle

    Hyderabad+1

    Other Telangana

    7 to 11 Yrs

    Strategic thinking • Time management+15

    Planning, word processing, desktop publishing, graphics software, content management system, Excellent English written , verbal communication skills, Prioritization skills, Experience working with crossfunctional teams, Selfstarter, Experience with Oxygen XML Author, Experience with Agile development, Experience with mentoring, leading other writers, Familiarity with AI concepts

    Regular

    1 week ago

    ETL/DWT Test Lead

    Infosys Limited

    Hyderabad+1

    Other Telangana

    5 to 9 Yrs

    Technology • ETL • Data Quality • ETL+18

    Architecture, Design, Testing tools, Agile methodologies, Quality processes, Problem solving, Others, Estimation methodologies, Business domain knowledge, Analytical abilities, Strong Technical Skills, Good communication skills, Software quality assurance principles, SOLID design principles, Modelling methods, Latest technologies , trends, Debugging skills

    Regular

    1 week ago

    SAP SD Sr. consultant/ Consultant

    Phoenix Business Consulting (Intell...

    Hyderabad+1

    Other Telangana

    4 to 10 Yrs

    SAP Variant Configuration+26

    batch management, PP, IBP, MM, PS, project documentation, requirements gathering, team leadership, presentation skills, client relationship management, SAP SD module, forecasts, sales stock, integrating SAP SD with other modules, FICO, LE, SAP S4 Hana, project management methodologies, consulting experience, verbal communication skills, written communication skills, technical writing abilities, enterprise domain knowledge, forward thinking, selfstarter, methodologies development

    Regular

    1 week ago

    Engineering Manager DFT

    Sondrel

    Hyderabad+1

    Other Telangana

    5 to 9 Yrs

    Management Skills • Boundary scan +18

    MBIST, repair, Strong customer engagement skills, Experience in influencing technical direction of others, Able to coach , mentor others to improve performance, Able to evaluate issues, constructively challenge , develop a team to resolve complex problems, Develops Design for test Strategies of Complex ASICs to meet high test coverage targets, Proven capability to implement , verify DFT structures for hierarchical ASICs including tap controller, compression , ATPG, Proficient on specifying custom DFT logic, Proven capability to create , debug timing constraints for DFT modes, Expertise in ATE fai

    Regular

    1 week ago

    Sr. SAP FICO Consultant

    Brainly Academy

    Hyderabad+1

    Other Telangana

    8 to 12 Yrs

    Financial reporting+8

    Financial Accounting FI, Controlling CO, Treasury TRM, SAP FICO solutions, S4HANA, Integration with other SAP modules, Balance sheet reconciliation, Monthend closing

    Regular

    1 week ago

    Warehouse Manager

    SVA Logistics

    Hyderabad+1

    Other Telangana

    2 to 6 Yrs

    Warehousing • Transportation+22

    Supply Chain Management, Ground Transportation, IT Skills, Stock Management, Inventory, Analytical Skills, Logistics experience, Third Party Logistics, Logistics Solution, Standard Freight Management Services, Warehousing Distribution, Inventory Stock Management, Procurement processes, Excel Skills, SAPany other ERP, Coordination with freight forwarders, Clearing agent, Supplier company, Goods clearance, Oral Written Communication Skills, Problem Solving Skills, Organizational ability

    Regular

    1 week ago

    Telesales Team Lead

    VantageRMS

    Hyderabad+1

    Other Telangana

    4 to 8 Yrs

    Team Leadership+11

    Client Relationship Management, Strong Communication Skills, Sales Target Achievement, Sales Strategy Development, Training Development, Reporting Sales Analysis, Collaboration with Other Teams, Compliance Ethical Practices, Leadership Motivation, Sales Expertise, CustomerCentric Focus

    Regular

    1 week ago

    PMTS / Principal Software Engineer - Backend - Distribu ...

    Salesforce, Inc.

    Hyderabad+1

    Other Telangana

    15 to 19 Yrs

    Java • Python • Scala • Go+23

    MySQL, PostgreSQL, scheduling, Mastery of multiple programming languages , platforms, Deep understanding , experience in working on distributed systems, Deep understanding of Services Oriented Architecture, Deep knowledge of objectoriented programming , other scripting languages C, CNet, , NodeJS, Excellent RDBMS concepts , developed applications on top of SQL Server, Experience with developing SAAS applications over public cloud infrastructure AWSAzureGCP, Proficiency in queues, locks, eventdriven architecture, , workload distribution, along with a deep understanding of relational database , nonrelatio

    Regular

    1 week ago

    Providence Global Center

    Hyderabad+1

    Other Telangana

    5 to 9 Yrs

    Customer Service • Data Analysis+9

    Time Management, Executive CrossFunctional Collaboration, Proficient in standardized software , hardware applications, Demonstrates high ownership , Entrepreneurship, Familiarity with LMS, Support campus programs , other large format programsevents

    Regular

    1 week ago

    Sr. Web Designer / Web Developer

    Dicelogic Solutions

    Hyderabad+1

    Other Telangana

    5 to 9 Yrs

    Illustrator • Indesign • After Effects+41

    HTML5, CSS3, Mobile, Tablet, catalogs, Landing Pages, Logo, XML, jQuery, Javascript, Ajax, Responsiveness, CSS3, Bootstrap, jQuery, JavaScript, Make mock up UIUX using Photoshop, Technical mastery of Adobe Photoshop, Incorporating HTML , CSS into WordPress themes, Hand coding PHP, Design Interfaces for Web, Kiosks other small screens, Creating Web Banners, Logos, Broachers, emailers, Good at creating creative web banners, ad designs such as email designs, banners , brochures, GIF Banner, Layouts, Custom page development from PSD to HTML, Proficient in HTMLCSS, Customizing , maintaining existing sites, Working with CMS themes , its customization, Proficient in PHPHTMLHTML5, Clean coding meeting w3c Standards

    Regular

    1 week ago

    SDWAN Senior. Extended Expert Consultant

    Saddleback Solutions

    Hyderabad+1

    Other Telangana

    8 to 12 Yrs

    Panorama • Networking Expert+16

    CCIE certification, Prisma SDWAN design , deployment, ION device design , deployment, Integration with Prisma SASE, Log Collectors, Strata Cloud Manager, AI OPS, Design , Architecture skills with Palo Alto , other SDWAN solutions, Project management skills, Leading large technical engagements with enterprise customers, Experience with Prisma Access , CIE

