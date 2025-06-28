Jobs in Andhra Pradesh - 19,259 Job Vacancies in Andhra Pradesh Mar 2025 -Shine.com (2025)

Regular
2 weeks ago
L3 Senior System Administrator - Virtualization
Hyderabad+1 Other Telangana
12 to 16 Yrs
Virtualization • Linux OS Management+9 Disk Filesystem Management, Network Firewall Administration, Web Server Database Management, Control Panels, DNS Troubleshooting, Windows Server Knowledge, Support Troubleshooting, System Optimization, Indepth Troubleshooting
2 weeks ago
Technical AI Business Analyst (Only Pharma Healthcare B ...
Multiplier AI
Hyderabad+1 Other Telangana
3 to 7 Yrs
Data Analysis • Tableau • Power BI+6 Product Testing, Technical Documentation, Communication Skills, Interpersonal Skills, Python Programming, Collaboration Skills
Get your Application Noticed
4 weeks ago
Facilities Manager
ASSETCARE SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED
Hyderabad+9 Kakinada, Chittoor, Gurugram, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Faridabad, Delhi, Patna
1 to 5 Yrs
systems • mechanical • heavy • hvac+17 plumbing, leadership, building, objects, skills, problem-solving, great, do, labor-intensive, knowledge, ability, other, advanced, tasks, to, of, lift
6 days ago
SAP Fieldglass
Prolifics
Hyderabad+1 Other Telangana
6 to 10 Yrs
reporting tools • SAP ERP • SAP Ariba+22 SAP Fieldglass modules, workflows, integrations, contingent workforce programs, procurement processes, vendor management best practices, Contingent Labor Management CLM, Services Procurement Management SPM, Timesheet , expense reporting, Invoicing feature, Integration with other required systems, master data integration, Develop test scripts, test conditions, input test data, test results, Ability to interpret data, generate insights, support decisionmaking, integrations between SAP Fieldglass , other enterprise systems
4 days ago
Smartsheet Developer
Shravtek
Hyderabad+1 Other Telangana
2 to 6 Yrs
JavaScript • Python+13 Communication skills, Smartsheet development, Configuring Smartsheet solutions, Enhancing Smartsheet solutions, Gathering requirements, Implementing advanced Smartsheet functionalities, Developing Smartsheet workflows, Creating Smartsheet reports, Building Smartsheet dashboards, Automating Smartsheet processes, Integrating Smartsheet with other tools, API integration, Problemsolving
6 days ago
Senior Counsellor
Airavat Overseas
Hyderabad+1 Other Telangana
3 to 7 Yrs
Counselling • guidance skills+11 Knowledge of study abroad programs , admission processes, Excellent communication , interpersonal skills, Strong organizational , time management abilities, Experience in educational counselling, related field, Ability to work well in a multicultural environment, Language proficiency in English , other foreign languages is a plus
6 days ago
CD-Cyber Security-GRC Tech-Servicenow Now GRC Developer ...
PwC Acceleration Centers in India
Hyderabad+1 Other Telangana
2 to 6 Yrs
Oracle • VPN+19 Advanced experience with ServiceNow implementations, Understands technical , functional design requirements related to ServiceNow, Create , manage scripts , workflow, Experience with relational databases eg MySQL, Experience with Business Rules, Script Includes, UI Actions, Service Portal , Scheduled all scripted aspects of the ServiceNow system, Knowledge of technical components such as LDAPs, SSL , other such technologies, Fundamental understanding of GRC, Handson experience of JavaScript, Experience presenting , conducting demo reviews with client stakeholders
6 days ago
Reporting Business Analyst
GHX
Hyderabad+1 Other Telangana
2 to 6 Yrs
Excellent communication skills+5 Attention to detail, Customer serviceinterpersonal skills, Knowledge of Salesforce, Efficient in Excel, other similar reporting tools
4 days ago
Payroll - Senior Associate
PwC Acceleration Centers in India
Hyderabad+1 Other Telangana
3 to 7 Yrs
+21 Respond effectively to the diverse perspectives, needs, , feelings of others, Use a broad range of tools, methodologies , techniques to generate new ideas , solve problems, Use critical thinking to break down complex concepts, Understand the broader objectives of your project, role , how your work fits into the overall strategy, Develop a deeper understanding of the business context , how it is changing, Use reflection to develop self awareness, enhance strengths , address development areas, Interpret data to inform insights , recommendations, Uphold , reinforce professiona
1 week ago
Technical Writer 3-ProdDev
Oracle
Hyderabad+1 Other Telangana
7 to 11 Yrs
Strategic thinking • Time management+15 Planning, word processing, desktop publishing, graphics software, content management system, Excellent English written , verbal communication skills, Prioritization skills, Experience working with crossfunctional teams, Selfstarter, Experience with Oxygen XML Author, Experience with Agile development, Experience with mentoring, leading other writers, Familiarity with AI concepts
1 week ago
ETL/DWT Test Lead
Infosys Limited
Hyderabad+1 Other Telangana
5 to 9 Yrs
Technology • ETL • Data Quality • ETL+18 Architecture, Design, Testing tools, Agile methodologies, Quality processes, Problem solving, Others, Estimation methodologies, Business domain knowledge, Analytical abilities, Strong Technical Skills, Good communication skills, Software quality assurance principles, SOLID design principles, Modelling methods, Latest technologies , trends, Debugging skills
1 week ago
SAP SD Sr. consultant/ Consultant
Phoenix Business Consulting (Intell...
Hyderabad+1 Other Telangana
4 to 10 Yrs
SAP Variant Configuration+26 batch management, PP, IBP, MM, PS, project documentation, requirements gathering, team leadership, presentation skills, client relationship management, SAP SD module, forecasts, sales stock, integrating SAP SD with other modules, FICO, LE, SAP S4 Hana, project management methodologies, consulting experience, verbal communication skills, written communication skills, technical writing abilities, enterprise domain knowledge, forward thinking, selfstarter, methodologies development
1 week ago
Engineering Manager DFT
Sondrel
Hyderabad+1 Other Telangana
5 to 9 Yrs
Management Skills • Boundary scan +18 MBIST, repair, Strong customer engagement skills, Experience in influencing technical direction of others, Able to coach , mentor others to improve performance, Able to evaluate issues, constructively challenge , develop a team to resolve complex problems, Develops Design for test Strategies of Complex ASICs to meet high test coverage targets, Proven capability to implement , verify DFT structures for hierarchical ASICs including tap controller, compression , ATPG, Proficient on specifying custom DFT logic, Proven capability to create , debug timing constraints for DFT modes, Expertise in ATE fai
1 week ago
Sr. SAP FICO Consultant
Brainly Academy
Hyderabad+1 Other Telangana
8 to 12 Yrs
Financial reporting+8 Financial Accounting FI, Controlling CO, Treasury TRM, SAP FICO solutions, S4HANA, Integration with other SAP modules, Balance sheet reconciliation, Monthend closing
1 week ago
Warehouse Manager
SVA Logistics
Hyderabad+1 Other Telangana
2 to 6 Yrs
Warehousing • Transportation+22 Supply Chain Management, Ground Transportation, IT Skills, Stock Management, Inventory, Analytical Skills, Logistics experience, Third Party Logistics, Logistics Solution, Standard Freight Management Services, Warehousing Distribution, Inventory Stock Management, Procurement processes, Excel Skills, SAPany other ERP, Coordination with freight forwarders, Clearing agent, Supplier company, Goods clearance, Oral Written Communication Skills, Problem Solving Skills, Organizational ability
1 week ago
Telesales Team Lead
VantageRMS
Hyderabad+1 Other Telangana
4 to 8 Yrs
Team Leadership+11 Client Relationship Management, Strong Communication Skills, Sales Target Achievement, Sales Strategy Development, Training Development, Reporting Sales Analysis, Collaboration with Other Teams, Compliance Ethical Practices, Leadership Motivation, Sales Expertise, CustomerCentric Focus
1 week ago
PMTS / Principal Software Engineer - Backend - Distribu ...
Salesforce, Inc.
Hyderabad+1 Other Telangana
15 to 19 Yrs
Java • Python • Scala • Go+23 MySQL, PostgreSQL, scheduling, Mastery of multiple programming languages , platforms, Deep understanding , experience in working on distributed systems, Deep understanding of Services Oriented Architecture, Deep knowledge of objectoriented programming , other scripting languages C, CNet, , NodeJS, Excellent RDBMS concepts , developed applications on top of SQL Server, Experience with developing SAAS applications over public cloud infrastructure AWSAzureGCP, Proficiency in queues, locks, eventdriven architecture, , workload distribution, along with a deep understanding of relational database , nonrelatio
1 week ago
Providence Global Center
Hyderabad+1 Other Telangana
5 to 9 Yrs
Customer Service • Data Analysis+9 Time Management, Executive CrossFunctional Collaboration, Proficient in standardized software , hardware applications, Demonstrates high ownership , Entrepreneurship, Familiarity with LMS, Support campus programs , other large format programsevents
1 week ago
Sr. Web Designer / Web Developer
Dicelogic Solutions
Hyderabad+1 Other Telangana
5 to 9 Yrs
Illustrator • Indesign • After Effects+41 HTML5, CSS3, Mobile, Tablet, catalogs, Landing Pages, Logo, XML, jQuery, Javascript, Ajax, Responsiveness, CSS3, Bootstrap, jQuery, JavaScript, Make mock up UIUX using Photoshop, Technical mastery of Adobe Photoshop, Incorporating HTML , CSS into WordPress themes, Hand coding PHP, Design Interfaces for Web, Kiosks other small screens, Creating Web Banners, Logos, Broachers, emailers, Good at creating creative web banners, ad designs such as email designs, banners , brochures, GIF Banner, Layouts, Custom page development from PSD to HTML, Proficient in HTMLCSS, Customizing , maintaining existing sites, Working with CMS themes , its customization, Proficient in PHPHTMLHTML5, Clean coding meeting w3c Standards
1 week ago
SDWAN Senior. Extended Expert Consultant
Saddleback Solutions
Hyderabad+1 Other Telangana
8 to 12 Yrs
Panorama • Networking Expert+16 CCIE certification, Prisma SDWAN design , deployment, ION device design , deployment, Integration with Prisma SASE, Log Collectors, Strata Cloud Manager, AI OPS, Design , Architecture skills with Palo Alto , other SDWAN solutions, Project management skills, Leading large technical engagements with enterprise customers, Experience with Prisma Access , CIE
