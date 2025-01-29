John Davis Nyc Apartment (2025)

John Davis is a name that needs no introduction amongst bass players… but for those of you that are a little slow off the mark, here goes… John is an New York-based engineer and bass player. Much of John’s time is spent behind the console of The Bunker Studios in NYC where he forms part of the dynamic engineering team responsible for the recordings of many a top act including Janek Gwizdala, Lettuice, London Souls and countless more. What John is really known for however, is holding down the low-end (make that VERY low-end!) in electronica super-group, Nerve. Nerve consists of John on bass, Takuya Nakmaura on synth & keys and legendary drummer Jojo Mayer. Together, they create electronic and programmed-sounding beats and grooves using live instrumentation and have literally set the world of live electronica alight. Johns sounds, live tone and pedal board has been the centre of more internet discussion than almost any other bass player about with entire threads on TalkBass dedicated to his work Find out more about John, his music and his studio here: Nerve The Bunker Studio, NYC John is endorsed by D'addario Strings & Aguilar Amplification Despite a very busy schedule at the moment which involves putting the finishing touches to a number of records as well as a hectic touring schedule with Nerve, John was cool enough to spend some time discussing his gear and approach to using effects. How long have you been playing bass & when did you...