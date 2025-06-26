JoJo Siwa’s partner brands Mickey Rourke a ‘pig’ over Celebrity Big Brother slurs (2025)

JoJo Siwa’s partner has slammed Mickey Rourke as a “pig” and a “dangerous person” after his homophobic remarks on Celebrity Big Brother left the pop star in tears.
Kath Ebbs, who identifies as non-binary and uses she/they pronouns, spoke out on Instagram after Rourke used a homophobic slur and made unsettling remarks about Siwa’s sexuality on Wednesday night’s episode.
“A lot of people want to know my thoughts on Mickey Rourke, or however the f*** you say his last name, on his comments towards my partner JoJo on Big Brother and quite frankly it is beyond disgusting and it's literally taken me many hours to even process what the f*** I just watched,” Ebbs said.
Kath Ebbs addressed the controversy in a post on Instagram.
“Not only because that is the literal love of my life and I want to protect her at all costs… but secondly take the fact out that I have massive emotional stakes in the comments towards her.”
In the controversial episode, Hollywood star Rourke, 72, asked Siwa: “Do you like girls or boys?” to which she replied: “Me? Girls. My partner is non-binary.” He then said: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”
Siwa quickly shut him down: “I can guarantee I'll still be gay and I'll still be in a very happy relationship.”
But things escalated when Rourke later discussed nominations with fellow housemate Chris Hughes and said: “I'm going to vote the lesbian out real quick,” referring to Siwa.
After Siwa called the remark “homophobic,” Rourke went on to say: “I need a f**,” before gesturing toward her and clarifying: “I'm not talking to you.” He later insisted he was referring to a cigarette.
Rourke has had a rocky start to his CBB journey
ITV
Ebbs said Rourke’s behaviour was not only homophobic but also misogynistic and violent. “It is also just rooted in misogyny and violence… Firstly he asks her if she is into boys or girls, she answers that she is gay. He then proceeds to tell her that he is going to turn her straight… Once she shuts it down she says he's going to tie her up. That is a rape joke, that's what that is, call it what it is.”
“She shuts him down over and over again, he then goes, actually I’m going to get rid of you… If the male gaze is not a part of this situation… then I’m going to bully you.”
Ebbs also tore into Rourke’s character directly: “You look like a f****** foot so you don't stand a chance with anyone anyway because you’re a f****** loser.”
While she praised Chris Hughes for defending Siwa, she said it was disappointing that others in the house didn’t step in. “Thank you Chris, thank you for doing my job… because he is a cis straight white man. And they're the kind of allies… we need in situations like this to stand up to violent f****** misogynistic homophobic men.”
She added: “I would genuinely be so disappointed if the public doesn't vote Mickey out… He's a pig and he is a dangerous person. I wouldn't want to be alone in a room with him and I wouldn't want f****** anyone to be alone in a room with him.”
JoJo Siwa in the diary room
ITV
Rourke was given a formal warning by Big Brother following the remarks. ITV has not commented further on the situation
Despite the apology, viewers have said a warning wasn’t enough, with many calling for his removal from the house.
One penned on X: “Mickey rourke not being kicked out of #CBBUK is harrowing based on the way he’s treated women from the get go and the way he spoke to/about Jojo is so gross and so upsetting to watch.”
“absolutely disgraceful…making a young woman feel like that just for being herself??? mickey needs to be kicked out asap,” another commented.
A third added: “He has shown absolutely no remorse whatsoever, vile behaviour from Mickey”.