Jonathan Ross fires back at daughter Honey as she says 'we're going to fight' (2025)

Jonathan Ross got into a debate with his daughter as the duo sparred over his obsession with collecting comic books. The legendary British entertainer, 64, and his daughter Honey Kinny Ross, 28, were responding to a question on the 'Table Manners with Jessie & Lennie Ware' podcast, where they were asked if they had any obsessions. After Jonathan had responded, and gone into great detail, about his mammoth comic book collection, attention turned to his daughter, who responded with a little dig at her father. Speaking about his comic books she said: "I don't think I have anything to the same level of kind of like neurotic fixation." In response Jonathan commented: "I'm going to push back at that in a minute. I'm going to push back on you describing it as a neurotic fixation, but carry on." After this little back and forth, Honey revealed she didn't have what could best be described as an obsession, mostly due to the lack of space in her current home. She hit back: "Ok we're going to have a fight. I think if I had more space I would be more of a collector/hoarder. I love a trinket. I collect a lot of miniature things. I love miniatures." However, this was nothing compared to the extend her father has gone to embrace his hobby of collecting comic books, something he put down to growing up in a poor household with very little money.

On his collection, Jonathan said he had "tens of thousands" of comics which have now reached so great a number, he had a special area built to house them. He explained: "I still read some comics…I had an area built to keep my comics in where it's shelving, and it's very nicely done shelving, because you should, ideally. "Because if you've got old comics, you should store them with a backing board in acid proof plastic with a second plastic bag on them. "When you've got those really old sought after ones, you want to keep them as pristine as possible, and they're all laid out, they're all sorted in numerical order and I've got them alphabetised divided into three or four different categories."

Jonathan also said that he has two versions of many of his comics, one group for storage, and the other to read – which he calls his “pristines” and his “readers”. Alongside appearing on other people’s podcasts, Jonathan and Honey also co-host their own together and so form part of the celebrity podcasting circuit. As their podcast has grown, so too has Honey’s fame as she follows her father’s footsteps into the world of entertainment. As a result, she has been able to become more open about her own life, outside of that with her father. One example of this has been talking about her ADHD, as she discussed how she gradually came to the realisation about her mental health.

