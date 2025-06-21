Judgement Day: Gabriel Hamer-Webb hat-trick seals Cardiff win over Ospreys (2025)

Gareth Griffiths
URC Judgement Day
Ospreys (7) 19
Try: K Williams, Spencer, Hardy Cons: Edwards 2
Cardiff (22) 36
Tries: Mann 2, Hamer-Webb 3, penalty try Cons: Sheedy, B Thomas
Wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb claimed a hat-trick to help Cardiff withstand a late Ospreys comeback and keep their United Rugby Championship (URC) play-off hopes alive.
Matt Sherratt's side were playing their first game since Cardiff had been placed temporarily into administration before being taken over by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).
That disruption was not in evidence at the home of Welsh rugby as Cardiff proved successful in the first of the Welsh derby double-header at Judgement Day at Principality Stadium.
Hamer-Webb's hat-trick was supplemented by two tries from flanker Alex Mann and a penalty try for the bonus-point win.
Cardiff lifted themselves to sixth place in the URC table with the top eight qualifying for the play-offs at the end of the rest of the season.
Ospreys centre Keiran Williams scored a first-half try before further efforts from replacements Will Spencer and Kieran Hardy.
This brought Mark Jones' side to within three points with three minutes remaining but two late Cardiff scores sealed the win.
Cardiff's victory resulted in captain Liam Belcher lifting the Welsh Shield trophy as the Arms Park side topped the mini league of derbies between the four professional sides.
Ospreys watched on as their opponents celebrated with their own play-off hopes now hanging by a thread.
A weakened Ospreys side struggled in the first half after missing injured forwards Justin Tipuric, Adam Beard, Rhys Davies and Morgan Morris, before their second-half recovery.
Referee Ben Connor, just 21, was busy in only his second league game, as he showed five yellow cards and gave more than 30 penalties.
The Principality Stadium roof was meant to be closed but there was a technical software issue which meant it remained open and the game was unaffected.
Cardiff control first half
It has been a troubled build-up for Cardiff and they deserved credit for the win.
The WRU had confirmed the players and staff would be unaffected by the takeover with contracts being honoured but it had still been a stressful couple of weeks for the Arms Park side.
Wales wing Josh Adams demonstrated his intentions by signing a new Cardiff deal this week and celebrated his 50th game.
The early emotion was in evidence as Cardiff lock Teddy Williams was shown a yellow card for a high tackle on Ospreys fly-half Dan Edwards and Ospreys took advantage of the extra man.
Scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams popped a lovely pass to Wales' Jac Morgan, who was stopped by Callum Sheedy before centre Williams dived over.
Despite being down to 14 men, Cardiff retaliated as flanker Mann dived over for his opening score.
After Williams returned, Cardiff were again on the offensive as they softened up Ospreys before Hamer-Webb proved the beneficiary of a long Cameron Winnett pass.
A fine break and pass from lock Ben Donnell gave Hamer-Webb his second, despite a desperate tap tackle from Jack Walsh and a last-ditch defensive effort from Morgan Morse.
Hamer-Webb was enjoying himself after being given the opportunity to start following an injury to centre Rey Lee-Lo, with Harri Millard moving into the midfield.
Cardiff's bonus-point try arrived in the 35th minute and it was a tale of two successful kicks.
Hamer-Webb's initial effort was gathered by scrum-half Johan Mulder before Ben Thomas's pinpoint chip was collected by Mann for his second score.
Ospreys were in disarray and Morse was shown a yellow card for the team's persistent offending.
Ospreys onslaught
Trailing by 15 points, Ospreys enjoyed some early second-half dominance but initially lacked the guile to unlock Cardiff's defence before Mann was shown a yellow card for a no-arms tackle on Morgan-Williams.
Similar to the Challenge Cup defeat by Lyon, Ospreys had plenty of opportunities in the opposition 22 but struggled to convert territory and possession.
Some of this was down to Cardiff's defiant defence with likes of Teddy Williams, James Botham, Winnett and Adams making crucial challenges in one move alone.
Ospreys' offensive efforts finally paid off when replacement lock Spencer galloped over.
Cardiff regrouped with flankers Mann and Thomas Young denied by desperate Ospreys' defence.
Millard was shown a yellow card for a deliberate knock-on with Ospreys replacement scrum-half Hardy almost immediately diving over.
This set up a grandstand finish but Cardiff kept calm and forced Ospreys into conceding a penalty try.
The final word was left to Hamer-Webb with a spectacular score expertly created by Young.
What they said
Ospreys head coach Mark Jones: "I was pleased with what I saw in the second half and probably as unhappy around the execution in the first half.
"We showed in the second half there was plenty of energy but it was about the accuracy in the first half.
"We have to move on quickly and now need to win three games.
"The challenge for us in the next three games is to make sure we get out of the blocks well and don't give us too much of a hill to climb in the second half."
Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt: "It's credit to the players. It would have been so easy for them in the last two weeks to down tools.
"I was pleased with how brave we were in attack and we were pretty good defensively. We managed five points and six tries against local rivals.
"It's made us the most successful Welsh region in terms of the derbies and that's big for us as a club, especially with the backdrop of last week."
Line-ups
Ospreys: Jack Walsh; Daniel Kasende, Evardi Boshoff, Keiran Williams, Keelan Giles; Dan Edwards, Reuben Morgan-Williams; Gareth Thomas, Sam Parry, Tom Botha, James Fender, James Ratti, Tristan Davies, Jac Morgan (capt), Morgan Morse.
Replacements: Dewi Lake, Garyn Phillips, Ben Warren, Will Spencer, Lewis Lloyd, Kieran Hardy, Owen Williams, Iestyn Hopkins.
Sin-bin: Morse 39
Cardiff: Cam Winnett; Josh Adams, Harri Millard, Ben Thomas, Gabriel Hamer-Webb; Callum Sheedy, Johan Mulder; Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher (capt), Keiron Assiratti, Ben Donnell, Teddy Williams, Alex Mann, James Botham, Taulupe Faletau.
Replacements: Evan Lloyd, Danny Southworth, Rhys Litterick, Rory Thornton, Alun Lawrence, Thomas Young, Aled Davies, Rory Jennings.
Sin-bin: T Williams 6, Mann 51, Millard 75
Referee: Ben Connor (WRU)
Assistant referees: Ben Whitehouse & Ben Breakspear (WRU)
TMO: Aled Griffiths (WRU)
