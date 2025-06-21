Judgement Day: Gabriel Hamer-Webb hat-trick seals Cardiff win over Ospreys (2025)

Wing Gabriel Hamer-Webb claimed a hat-trick to help Cardiff withstand a late Ospreys comeback and keep their United Rugby Championship (URC) play-off hopes alive.

Matt Sherratt's side were playing their first game since Cardiff had been placed temporarily into administration before being taken over by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

That disruption was not in evidence at the home of Welsh rugby as Cardiff proved successful in the first of the Welsh derby double-header at Judgement Day at Principality Stadium.

Hamer-Webb's hat-trick was supplemented by two tries from flanker Alex Mann and a penalty try for the bonus-point win.

Cardiff lifted themselves to sixth place in the URC table with the top eight qualifying for the play-offs at the end of the rest of the season.