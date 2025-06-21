Judgement Day: Scarlets edge Dragons with second-half comeback (2025)

Scarlets came from behind to keep their play-off hopes alive with a bonus-point victory over Dragons at the Principality Stadium.

Props Henry Thomas and Alec Hepburn both scored their first tries for the region.

But a game that swung wildly one way and then the other went down to the final minute.

Angus O'Brien twice kicked Dragons ahead as Jared Rosser ended his try-drought with two scores before Ashton Hewitt got his first of the season.

And it was not until Wales full-back Blair Murray followed Vaea Fifita's try nine minutes from time that Scarlets looked to have finally taken control.