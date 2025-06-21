Judgement Day: Scarlets edge Dragons with second-half comeback (2025)

United Rugby Championship: Judgement Day
Dragons (8) 23
Tries: J Rosser (2), Hewitt. Con: O'Brien. Pens: O'Brien 2
Scarlets (7) 31
Tries: Thomas, Hepburn, Fifita, Murray. Cons: Lloyd 4. Pen: Lloyd
Scarlets came from behind to keep their play-off hopes alive with a bonus-point victory over Dragons at the Principality Stadium.
Props Henry Thomas and Alec Hepburn both scored their first tries for the region.
But a game that swung wildly one way and then the other went down to the final minute.
Angus O'Brien twice kicked Dragons ahead as Jared Rosser ended his try-drought with two scores before Ashton Hewitt got his first of the season.
And it was not until Wales full-back Blair Murray followed Vaea Fifita's try nine minutes from time that Scarlets looked to have finally taken control.
Scarlets climb two places - two points of the play-offs - while Ioan Lloyd's late penalty denied Dragons even a losing bonus despite looking set to claim a first league win since September.
It was a rousing finish to Welsh rugby's Judgement Day that drew 28,328 spectators, some 8,000 more than last year's event at Cardiff City Stadium but still its lowest crowd at the Principality Stadium on the 10th anniversary.
Scarlets dominated the opening 20 minutes but only had Thomas' try to show for it after missing a host of chances and Sam Lousi's try being ruled out.
Dragons' terrible start was typified by Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths' needless early yellow card.
But they rallied up front through Aaron Wainwright, Taine Basham and Ben Carter - back after six months out - with 20 unanswered points.
O'Brien beat four defenders with a sizzling pass to send Rosser racing over for his first try in 364 days, before he kicked Dragons 8-7 ahead on the stroke of half-time.
Two more tries in the space of four minutes early in the second half had Dragons eyeing a first league win away from Rodney Parade since this fixture two years ago.
Ewan Rosser handed Hewitt an easy finish before O'Brien's kick set up a lineout from which Jared Rosser got his second from a yard out.
But Scarlets hit back with two quick-fire tries of their own as Hepburn spun out of a ruck on the line before Fifita finished the best of the lot.
Tom Rogers scorched through and Lloyd released Fifita who finished superbly past Hewitt.
Joe Roberts and Taine Plumtree both went close before Murray capitalised when Ewan Rosser misjudged Gareth Davies' devilish chip and Lloyd added two kicks.
Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel said: "Getting five points was all-important for us at this stage of the season so we got all we could ask for.
"We started well but didn't capitalise on that and then lost the physical battle either side of half-time so we had to show character with the way we came back.
"We're in the hunt [for the play-offs] and have a massive challenge next week {against Leinster] but we're in their fighting."
Dragons head coach Filo Tiatia said: "I feel for the group. We gave ourselves an opportunity to win but we have to be more clinical in some of the basics.
"It was hard giving away so many penalties and we can't have 20 minutes with only 14 men on the pitch.
"It was great to have some experience back in Ben Carter, Scott Williams and Angus O'Brien but it came down to fine margins against a well-coached team."
Dragons: Ewan Rosser, Ashton Hewitt, Aneurin Owen (capt), Scott Williams, Jared Rosser; Angus O'Brien, Rhodri Williams; Dylan Kelleher-Griffiths, Elliot Dee, Paula Latu, Ben Carter, Ryan Woodman, Shane Lewis-Hughes, Taine Basham, Aaron Wainwright.
Replacements: Brodie Coghlan, Rhodri Jones, Chris Coleman, Barny Langton-Cryer, Dan Lydiate, Dane Blacker, Will Reed, Joe Westwood.
Sin bin: Kelleher-Griffiths (7), Dee (50)
Scarlets Blair Murray; Tom Rogers, Macs Page, Eddie James, Ellis Mee; Ioan Lloyd, Gareth Davies; Alec Hepburn, Marnus van der Merwe, Henry Thomas, Alex Craig, Sam Lousi, Vaea Fifita, Josh Macleod (capt), Taine Plumtree.
Replacements: Ryan Elias, Sam O'Connor, Sam Wainwright, Jac Price, Jarrod Taylor, Archie Hughes, Joe Roberts, Ioan Nicholas.
Referee: Aimee Barrett-Theron (SARU)
Assistant referees: Mike English & Gwyn Morris (WRU)
TMO: Keith David (WRU).