Julie Goodyear's husband shares health update and rare picture of ITV legend (2025)

Coronation Street icon Julie Goodyear, who played Bet Lynch for more than 25 years, celebrated her 83rd birthday on March 29 and her husband Scott Brand has given fans an update.

The husband of Coronation Street icon Julie Goodyear has given a touching update on the actress' birthday as she continues her fight against dementia.

Julie, who is fondly remembered for her role as Bet Lynch, the formidable landlady of the Rovers Return, marked her 83rd birthday alongside husband Scott Brand on March 29.

Scott, 55, shared a rare snapshot of Julie from their home near Lancashire, writing: "Just got home with my lovely wife and we've had a fantastic day together. Thank you so much for all your birthday wishes from both of us."

The heartfelt message was posted on his Facebook page, where he and Julie regularly share updates with their devoted followers, friends and family, reports the Mirror.

Julie, who graced the cobbles for over a quarter of a century, revealed her dementia diagnosis last March.

Since then, the soap star and her husband have sold their £1.3m property and have been receiving assistance from the Alzheimer's Society.

The couple, set to celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary in June, were last seen beaming and embracing at the starting line of their local Alzheimer's Society event in October 2023.

Their love story began 29 years ago when Scott delivered plaster to Julie's house during its renovation.

Reflecting on Julie's diagnosis last year, Scott confided to the Mirror: "Julie has always been extremely glamorous, going nowhere without her make-up.

"But now the lipsticks and make-up go unworn, and clothes are no longer of interest, especially the leopard print.

"I miss the fun-loving wife that Julie had always been – the larger-than-life personality that brightened up everywhere she went, and the smile that lit up every room.

"All of this is now slowly fading away and it's extremely painful for me to watch this deterioration."

Scott, speaking about the support they've received from the Alzheimer's Society, remarked: "For me, the hardest part was accepting and coming to terms with the diagnosis. At the beginning I refused to accept any support, thinking I could cope as we have always been quite private people. This, in reality, didn't last for long."

He discovered the importance of seeking assistance, admitting: "I soon realised I needed to ask for help as I couldn't do it by myself."

Hailing from Heywood, Lancashire, where she was born in 1942, the glamorous Julie began as a model in the swinging 60s, transitioning to acting with her debut in 1965.

At the age of 24, her first appearance on Coronation Street came in 1966, spanning nine episodes, and later she entrenched herself as a series staple from 1970 until 1995.

Her legacy cemented, Julie's return to the beloved soap in 2002 and 2003 sent fans into overdrive.

Post-Corrie, her star continued to shine with ventures like Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 and featuring in an episode of Hollyoaks in 2006.

In recognition of her illustrious career, she was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Television Awards in 1995, followed by an MBE in 1996 for her contributions to television and drama.

Since stepping back from TV, Julie has dedicated herself to charity work, notably joining Manchester's Willow Wood Hospice as a patron in 2022—a hospice where her co-star Roy Barraclough passed away in 2017.

The Queen of the Rovers contributed to raising £16,000 for the hospice by donating a collection of iconic memorabilia, including Bet Lynch's renowned jewellery and clothing items.