Jurassic World Rebirth's New Mutant Raptors Explained: Why They Have Wings (2025)

There will be several new hybrid dinosaurs introduced in Jurassic World Rebirth that are sure to make the film very scary. Fans of the franchise were already shown glimpses of one of Jurassic World Rebirth's hybrid dinosaurs when the first trailer for the film was released. This dinosaur, which is called Distortus rex, is a mutated Tyrannosaurus rex and is inspired by the Rancor from Star Wars and the Xenomorph from the Alien franchise. The D-rex looks like it will terrorize Jurassic World Rebirth's characters, but it is not the only hybrid dinosaur in the movie.

Ahead of the film's release, Jurassic World Rebirth's second trailer finally showed fans their first glimpse at the mutated raptors. I'm already glad that the new movie is going to treat raptors like threats again, rather than allies like the other Jurassic World movies, but now I'm even more excited to see more of this terrifying raptor mutation. Based on the new trailer, it is clear that the mutated raptors will be some of the scariest dinosaurs in Jurassic World Rebirth. This is especially the case since the mutated raptors have wings in Jurassic World Rebirth.

Jurassic World Rebirth's Flying Mutant Raptors Are Called Mutadons

Mutadons Look Terrifying In Jurassic World Rebirth

Even though their design wasn't revealed until the recently released trailer, Jurassic World Rebirth screenwriter David Koepp previously discussed the mutant raptors, which are called Mutadons. Since Koepp had teased their inclusion in the film, seeing winged raptors in the new trailer wasn't necessarily a surprise. However, the trailer proved that the Mutadons will be a force to be reckoned with in Jurassic World Rebirth. Teasing the inclusion of the Mutadons in Jurassic World Rebirth, Koepp said:

"Those came from my strange mind. We saw in some of the previous Jurassic World movies that their experiments made dinosaurs bigger, meaner, scarier, and it occurred to me and Steven [Spielberg] that those can’t all have gone well."

Koepp's comments confirmed that he was the one who conceived the idea of Mutadons while writing the script for Jurassic World Rebirth. Since hybrid dinosaurs were heavily featured in the first two Jurassic World movies, their inclusion in the new movie shouldn't necessarily be a surprise. Jurassic World Rebirth may be trying to recapture the magic of the original Jurassic Park, which didn't include any dinosaur mutations, but the Mutadons and the D-rex will definitely help the film create some extra scares.

The new trailer for the film doesn't spend a lot of time on the scene which includes the Mutadons, but it is clear that they will haunt the movie's characters during a thrilling nighttime sequence. During the scene, several characters attempt to hide from the Mutadons in a building while Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennet lures at least one of them away. In the trailer, Zora is seen sliding under a truck to avoid an attack from a Mutadon, but it's likely that there will be many more scares during this scene in Jurassic World Rebirth.

What Dinosaur DNA Was Used To Create The Mutadons

Two Dinosaur Species Were Combined To Create Jurassic World Rebirth's Mutadons

As is established in the previous Jurassic World movies, all hybrid dinosaurs are a combination of two or more existing dinosaur genes. For example, Jurassic World's Indominus rex, while mostly resembling a T-rex, is a combination of many different species of dinosaurs. Meanwhile, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom's Indoraptor is just a combination of the Indominus rex and a velociraptor. This proves that the scientists in the franchise could have combined practically any species of dinosaur together to create a new hybrid monster.

That is exactly what happened on the island that Jurassic World Rebirth takes place on, which actually served as the testing facility before dinosaurs were sent to the original Jurassic Park. According to Koepp, the newly introduced Mutadons are a combination of raptors and pterosaurs. Raptors have always been a prominent dinosaur species in the Jurassic Park franchise, but pterosaurs have also appeared in several movies. Pterosaurs have wings, which is why the Mutadons can also fly in Jurassic World Rebirth.

What The Mutadons Look Like Compared To Other Raptors

The Mutadons Design Is Definitely Inspired By The Franchise's Past Raptors

While the Mutadons have wings in Jurassic World Rebirth, their facial structure is very similar to other raptors seen in the franchise. Like the raptors in the original Jurassic Park film and the different variations that have been seen since, the Mutadons appear to have narrow faces and very small eyes, which make them look quite creepy. The Mutadons in Jurassic World Rebirth don't seem to be the most colorful dinosaurs, so comparisons likely won't be drawn to Blue from the previous trilogy of films.

In the original Jurassic Park films, raptors were always some of the scariest dinosaurs, and it seems like that will be the case once again in Jurassic World Rebirth.

Overall, when it comes to their build and their most noticeable features, Mutadons definitely look like the raptors that we have seen in the franchise before. Obviously, their main difference is the fact that they have wings. In the original Jurassic Park films, raptors were always some of the scariest dinosaurs, and it seems like that will be the case once again in Jurassic World Rebirth. If anything, the fact that the Mutadons have wings will make them the most dangerous type of raptor ever seen in the franchise.

Were There Any Flying Raptors In Real Life?

A Specific Type Of Raptor Could Fly In Real Life

While the Mutadons design in Jurassic World Rebirth is undoubtedly unique, they are actually not the first winged raptors shown in the franchise. In fact, Jurassic World Dominion included the Pyroraptor, which also had feathered wings. However, despite having wings, the Pyroraptor could not achieve true flight like Jurassic World Rebirth's Mutadons can. Mutadons being able to fly definitely makes them unique, and it is not unrealistic either since some raptor species that existed in real life were actually able to fly, as well.

As reported by Slate, a fossil of a raptor that was capable of flight was discovered in 2014. This type of raptor, which has been named Changyuraptor, shocked paleontologists when it was discovered. The fossil that paleontologist Luis Chiappe and his colleagues found and examined in 2014 was reportedly four feet long and weighed about nine pounds.

This discovery proves that flying raptors are not unheard of. Even though it took thousands of years for this fossil to be discovered, it confirmed that flying raptors did exist during the Prehistoric Age. However, it is worth noting that the Mutadons seen in the trailer for Jurasic World Rebirth are significantly bigger than the Changyuraptor fossil. Therefore, it's possible that Jurassic World Rebirth's Mutadons will be unlike anything that ever walked (or flew) on our planet.

