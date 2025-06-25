Jurassic World Rebirth trailer teases mutated raptors: Here’s why the dinosaurs have wings (2025)

When Gareth Edwards had planned for a break from studio filmmaking, it was Jurassic World Rebirth that did a complete flip-flop for him. He told Collider in one interview last year that,

"This is the only movie that would make me drop everything like a stone and dive right in. I love Jurassic Park."

His passion is clear in the trailers, with new horrors awaiting the entirely new cast, where we won't see anyone returning from previous films for the first time.

With Gareth in the director's chair, David Koepp, who co-wrote the original Jurassic Park alongside Michael Crichton, is writing the upcoming film again. And he contributed to the new, and mutated, horrors in the franchise. One of these is a breed called Mutadons, a mutated combination between a flying pterosaur and a velociraptor.

It is safe to say for Jurassic World Rebirth dinosaurs, then: mutation gives you wings!

Interestingly, these come from Koepp's mind following his encounter with a bat on his porch, as mentioned in Empire magazine's Summer 2025 issue.

Pterosaurs and Velociraptors in the Jurassic Park franchise

Velociraptors have been there since the beginning of the franchise, in case those who haven't seen the original trilogy. They first appeared in the original film directed by Steven Spielberg in 1993. You see, it is the very first kill by a Velociraptor that leads to increasing demand for safety certification in John Hammond's (Richard Attenborough) company, InGen.

This intelligent breed of dinosaurs would then continue to make appearances in later films. They killed a lot in a sequel to the 1993 film, The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997). In the final film of the original trilogy, Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) connects their intelligence with the creatures' communication abilities, which proves to be true.

A finer version of a Velociraptor squad came in the first Jurassic World film, where Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) is seen training them. One of them, called Blue, has a special bond with Grady in it. She is featured in the later movies in the trilogy, too.

As for pterosaurs, they have a less significant role in the franchise, but we can see them appearing every now and then. There's Pteranodon, a type of pterosaur, briefly at the end of The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Dimorphodon is also one type in this flying breed of dinosaurs that first appeared in Jurassic World. Another one, called Quetzalcoatlus, would go on to make an appearance in Jurassic World Dominion.

Where are these raptors with wings in the Jurassic World Rebirth trailer?

There are a lot of abominations in Jurassic World Rebirth, and the newly introduced Tyrannosaurus Rex's aptly named mutated cousin, Distortus rex, aka D-rex, is certainly someone you wouldn't want to encounter at night.

But if you look at Jurassic World Rebirth's trailer, the sequence between 1:45 and 1:58 minutes is where you can get a good look at a Mutadon. In one scene, the creature is trying to get into what appears to be a facility by breaking a glass door that people are trying to hold. It then cuts to Scarlett Johansson, who plays the film's lead, Zora Bennett, luring that Mutadon away.

Edited by Zainab Shaikh