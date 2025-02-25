Just 16 "Shark Tank" Products That Really And Truly Work (2025)

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and itspublishingpartners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.
1. ADrop Stopfor preventing food crumbs, liquid, and even loose change or your phone from slipping through that gap between the front seats and the center console.
Drop Stopis asmall biz that sells car accessories.
Promising review: "This is the third version of seat stops I have tried and theseactuallywork! I have a very tight space between my console and the front part of the seats in my car. This one willactuallysquish to fit in. Glad I didn’t give up and tried one more." —Narom & family
Get a set of two from Amazon for $24.99.
2. AScrub Daddythat'll get your cookware and surfaces nice and clean without you having to worry about scratches and damage. This baby is temperature-controlled, staying firm in cold water and soft in warm water so you can alter it depending on the area or object you're scrubbing.
Promising review: "Honestly, I originally ordered them just because they're cute, lol. But I'm pleased to say theyactuallyworkwell (better than the traditional sponges I've always used), and I like that I can stick them in the dishwasher to get a heated clean every once in a while." —Crystal
Get a pack of three from Amazon for $12.99.
3. Asilicone trayso genius you'll wonder how you lasted so long without this in your kitchen. (Reviewers swear by for freezing individual servings of soup!) Come home and spend time making dinner or quickly heat up a cube and enjoy a comforting bowl of goodness? Option two, please.
Souper Cubes is a small biz that sells bake-and-freeze kitchen products.
Promising review: "Itactuallyworks! Fantastic. Stores 1 cup in each section. Now I want bowls too for leftovers. I'm going to try using them for ice cream portion control." —MARGARET HANDLER
Get it from Amazon for $19.95
4. Anatural tub and tile cleanerto help dissolve soap scum, hard water stains, and mineral deposits from your shower/bath floors and walls with minimal effort required on your end. Plus, it's free of synthetic fragrances and smells like eucalyptus.
5. ASquatty Pottythat'll help make squatting while using the restroom more seamless and comfortable. Constipation is never fun, but this genius invention here may just help make getting through it more tolerable. Plus, it's actually better for your body to squat than sit, just FYI.
Promising review:"I saw this on Facebook and had to have it. I bought it as a joke for my 15-year-old son and now pretty much everyone in the family uses it. The product is simple, but itactuallyworks. Fits under the toilet nicely as well. I definitely would recommend this to anyone that has a little trouble with bowel movements." —Matthew Alexander
Get it from Amazon for $21.45+(available in three sizes; get the acrylic version for$79.99or the teak wood version for$50.99).
6. A pack ofCreaClip haircutting toolsfor achieving salonworthy results from at-home haircuts, all without dropping a ton of money.
It comes with two clips — the large white clip is great for lengths and layers, while the smaller blue one is for bangs.
Promising review: "WOW I saw this on Shark Tank and bought it to cut my own hair during quarantine and it was SO EASY and gave me perfect layers in less than 10 minutes. So impressed with this ingenious little device!!Easy to use andACTUALLYWORKS." —Sam
Get a pack of two from Amazon for $29.99.
7. Wad-Free, a truly wonderful creation that'll stop bed sheets from getting all tangled and twisted in the washer and dryer. In turn, this will help ensure that your sheets, and the other items that frequently get caught in them, come out cleaner. I don't know about you, but I'm all too familiar with finding a soaking wet sock or shirt caught in the crevices of my bed sheets and having to put them back in the dryer and it's SO. VERY. ANNOYING!
These are reusable and BPA-free!Wad-Freeis a woman-owned small biz!
Promising review:"THIS ACTUALLY WORKS!!!! I saw aTikTokabout these and decided to order. Sheets balling all up in the washer and dryer has been a pet peeve of mine for forever. I was super skeptical of these, but I tried it, and it works as advertised! It’s a little on the expensive side IMO, and that’s kinda holding me back from purchasing a second set, but they really do work." —StrangerThings
Get a set of two from Amazon for $19.99(also available as a pack of four).
8. Water bottle-cleaning tabletsfor getting your beloved drinking bottle back to the condition it was in when you first fell in love with it. Not to mention the fact that you should only ever consume water from a CLEAN bottle.
These tablets are good for use on stainless-steel bottles, mugs, hydration reservoirs, coolers, dishes, and hard-to-clean plastic containers and bottles.
Promising review: "I'm always hesitant to buy things like this because it could end up being a waste, but thisactuallyworks. My husband had grime on the inside of his cup from drinking tea in it for like five years and it got rid of everything. Looks like a brand-new cup, at least on the inside, haha." —Amber
Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
9. Awrapping paper cutterbecause try as you might, evenly cutting through wrapping paper is a constant losing battle. Well, not anymore! Not only does this help with uneven edges you get from scissors, but this is easy to grip and may be simpler to use if you have arthritis or another condition that affects dexterity and mobility.
Little Elfis a small biz that sells gift wrapping accessories.
Promising review: "I was so excited to try this and itactuallyworks! I am terrible at cutting straight and this product was incredible. It cut straight across a long roll in no time." —TOOdamnFRANK
Get a pack of two on Amazon for $12.99.
10. AFrywallto cook up all the yummy fried things minus the painful risk of oil splatters. Plus, oil splatters are a real pain to clean (so thank you to this product for preventing THAT headache) and it can also prevent spillover!
These are made of BPA-free, FDA-compliant silicone, can withstand temps of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, and are dishwasher-safe. Plus, they roll into cup-sized sleeves for compact storage.Frywallis a small biz that sells protective kitchen products.
Promising review: "What a relief to find something thatactuallyworks. Since I have a glass cooktop you could tell immediately that this was keeping grease in the pan! It's a little tricky to wash and/or get in the dishwasher, but it's worth it not to have grease splattering everywhere." —Sara Pembroke
Get it from Amazon for $21.95 (available in four colors).
11. Abeard trimming catcherthat'll make cleaning up post beard-shaving way less of a hassle.
Promising review: "Itactuallyworks. I really didn't understand how itworkedbefore ordering it but I bought two (one for me and the other for my son). It does a great job and beats spreading a newspaper on the counter." —Single Dad in FL
Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in five colors/styles).
12. Rocketbook Wave Smart Notebookfor making note-taking a cool and, dare I say, fun experience. All you need to do is download the Rocketbook app for Android or iOS and send your notes instantly to Google Docs, DropBox, iCloud, Evernote, and more. To erase, just pop this into the microwave! It can be reused up to five times.
While this one didn't get a deal from thesharks, it's still an awesome, v legit product, promise!
Promising review: "This is the coolest product ever.Actuallyworksas advertised. I use the large size atwork, and the small in my purse for notes, etc. — great to send a grocery list to my husband if he's stopping." —sieveksa
Get it from Amazon for $22.40+ (available in two styles).
13. A detangling brush that claims to work better at gliding through knotty hair easily and efficiently. For starters, it can be used as both a wet and a dry brush (versatility, ppl!!) Additionally, it features bristles at different heights/widths that help evenly disperse the pressure on your hair as you brush!
14. Vibes— high-fidelity earplugs you can wear to reduce decibel levels without compromising sound quality. These are great if you're heading somewhere loud and want to protect your hearing or if you have sensory sensitivities.
Vibesis a small biz that sells hearing protection products.
In 2021, I was diagnosed with tinnitus and hyperacusis. For the first time in my life, I found myself sensitive to loud noises that I never used to think twice about — going into loud places days can sometimes make certain public situations a little difficult for me now and makes me super anxious. I had featured these earplugs in articles in the past and decided to buy them for myself and I'm so glad I did. They really bring noise down to a comfortable level and make handling unexpected loud noise situations so much easier.
Promising review: "Theseactuallywork. I have a noisy neighbor who starts his Mustang at the loudest volume and I don't wake up from it now. I have spent hundreds on Bose, etc. These do the job. Highly recommend." —Tracey KO
Get them from Amazon for $27.95+(available in four colors).
15. AFresh Patch grass pee padfor training your pup to go to the bathroom on grass and not, like, your carpet — evenif your pup can't go outside to do their business.
Amazon
Promising review: "Our dog loves her Fresh Patch. We were not having much luck training her on a puppy pad so we decided to try it out, and itactuallyworked. It took a few days, but now she goes to her Fresh Patch to potty 9 times out of 10." —Miguel Delgado
Get it from Amazon for $29.95+ (available in five sizes).
16. InstaFire— a super simple way to start a campfire anywhere. The lightweight bags can be easily packed in a bag, and you can set them down on any surface when you're ready to light them.
Amazon
Promising review: "This stuffactuallyworksreally well!! If you go camping and ever have trouble starting a fire or don't want to put the effort in, then you should get this stuff!" —Amazon Customer
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $8.99.
