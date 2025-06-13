Justin Bieber Rift With Scooter Braun and Controlling Pastor Led to Drew House Demise (2025)

Skip to main content





Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869 TMZ news

Sports

Hip Hop

Watch

Photos

Tours

Deals



Got a tip? news

Sports

Hip Hop

Watch

Photos

Tours

Deals

En Español shows TMZ TMZ Live TMZ Sports download the app App Store Google Play

New Video Shows Fatal Florida Boat Crash Involving Clearwater Ferry Ride Into Carly Rae Jepsen's Safari Adventure With Her Fiancé! President Trump Shades Taylor Swift During Eagles Visit to White House Nadia On 'New Girl' 'Memba Her?! Beyoncé Tour Kicking Off in L.A., but Sales Stall With Thousands of Tickets Still Available

Justin Bieber Claims of Betrayal, And Controlling Pastor ... Led to Demise of Drew House Exclusive

217



Published April 22, 2025 4:31 PM PDT | Updated April 23, 2025 12:13 PM PDT Getty Composite Justin Bieber is leaving Drew House behind and starting a new venture because he believes his fashion brand no longer represents him ... but sources connected to the company are calling BS on his claims. Sources connected to Justin tell TMZ … Justin felt Drew House was no longer his and he wanted to distance himself from ex-manager Scooter Braun, who was very much involved in the company. The decision didn't happen overnight ... we're told there was a falling out at Drew House ... the result of some disagreements among the board of directors. Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

View this post on Instagram

Justin, Scooter, Drew House co-founder Ryan Good, Churchome Pastor Judah Smith and David Bolno were all on the board ... but our Justin sources say trouble started in 2023, when Bolno was mentioned in news reports as a person of interest in the death of aspiring singer Laura Lozano. David was later cleared by police.

TMZ.com

Our Justin sources say Bieber wanted Bolno off the board ... but Scooter defended David and kept him in his position.

Our Drew House sources tell a very different story. They say everything came to a head when Ryan left the church because he felt Judah was running a cult. We're told Ryan believed Judah was controlling Justin, but his beef was against Judah, not Bieber. Nevertheless, we're told Justin not only ghosted Ryan -- who was Bieber's best man at his wedding -- but he "screwed over" Drew House and left the company.

Bieber sources claim Justin and Judah were consistently outvoted by Scooter, David and Ryan on just about everything -- from creative direction to releases -- and Justin felt defeated. However, our Drew House sources say there was never a single time when Justin lost a board vote.

Our Justin sources say the singer wanted to move away from Scooter and Drew House ... starting a new company, Skylrk, that offered Bieber a fresh start and a new creative outlet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Bieber's been previewing some upcoming Skylrk merch drops on social media ... and taking shots at Drew House in the process.

It started earlier this month when Justin shared an animated video teasing his new brand and depicting taking a match to a house littered with Drew merch.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

A couple days after Justin posted his video, Drew House posted on social media for the first time in over a year ... and now their Instagram comments are littered with replies from Bieber fans trashing the brand.

Justin also posted a now deleted Instagram Story about quitting Drew House ... urging fans to no longer support Drew. In the post, Bieber wrote ... "I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn’t represent me or my family or life. If your rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don’t waste ur money on Drew House."

TMZ.com

On the other hand, our Drew House sources say Justin's exit was all part of a controlling church and they worry about Justin's mental state.

Justin and Ryan have not spoken in almost a year ... and Justin and Scooter's relationship is icy as well.

Share on Facebook

Share on X



related articles Drew House's Ryan Good Takes Break From Justin Bieber Over Beef With Pastor Justin Bieber Flips Switch After Calling Out Photogs, Kind Inside Coffee Shop Fans Claim Justin Bieber Needs Help After Coachella Party Video Surfaces Justin Bieber Vibes to Own Music at Friday Nights in the Desert, on Video