Juvenile take on Netflix's 'Adolescence' undermines rippling effect of toxic masculinity (2025)

As a domestic violence attorney, I’ve witnessed the devastating impact of toxic masculinity. It’s not an abstract concept unique to TV shows and movie plots. It’s a pervasive force that manifests in courtrooms, shelters and homes, leading to domestic violence, sexual assault and other forms of abuse. When I watched Netflix’s “Adolescence,” I saw a necessary and unflinching portrayal of issues our society needs to confront.

Some critics have labeled the series as having a political agenda, suggesting it unfairly demonizes young men. However, this perspective overlooks the nuanced reality that “Adolescence” seeks to highlight. The show doesn’t indict masculinity itself, but challenges the harmful constructs and societal norms that define it. As Stephen Graham, the series’ star and co-creator, noted, the drama explores “the rise of incel culture” and the complex factors contributing to male violence.

In my practice, I’ve encountered numerous cases in which young men, influenced by Andrew Tate or others who claim success, develop distorted views of masculinity that condone aggression and control over women. “Adolescence” brings these issues to the forefront, depicting how easily accessible online content can radicalize impressionable minds. In the third episode, we see a range of what exerting power and control over women looks like — demonstrating that exerting power and control is not limited to acts of physical violence.

The series also highlights the role of parents and educators in addressing these challenges. Graham emphasizes the need for mindfulness about external influences on children: “It’s just being mindful of the fact that not only we parent our children, and not only the school educates our children. But also there’s influences that we have no idea of that are having profound effects on our young culture.” Those who work in the field of domestic violence or psychology understand that methods successful in preventing future violence include breaking the cycle via early intervention and open dialogues about healthy masculinity.

Dismissing “Adolescence” as merely political undermines the real conversations it seeks to initiate. The series serves as a mirror, reflecting uncomfortable truths about our society’s complicity in perpetuating harmful gender norms. By engaging with its narrative, we take a vital step toward understanding and dismantling the foundations of toxic masculinity.

“Adolescence” is more than a television series. It’s a call to action for all of us to participate in creating a safer and more equitable society.

Kinza Khan, Lake View

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Federal government’s cuts to VA services is a betrayal

Sadly, it’s been more than a month since I’ve been able to co-host veterans service hours in my district office. This important partnership with the U;S. Veterans Administration helped connect veterans from the city’s Southwest Side and suburbs to much needed health care, job training and other vital services. This program was cut off without warning by the federal government’s Department of Government Efficiency.

I was hopeful that the Trump administration would quickly come to see the elimination of veterans benefits as a grave mistake and reverse course. Yet they have instead doubled down, announcing the elimination of 80,000 jobs and countless program services at the VA, in what has been called a “betrayal of the government” to our veterans.

My district is home to thousands of veterans. I’m proud to share this community with them. I will remain a fierce advocate for these outreach services because transitioning out of the military can be a challenging, yearslong process. In order to help fill the gap created by these ill-advised cuts, my office will be co-sponsoring a Veterans Service Fair on May 14 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Vineyard, 2121 W. 95th St., in Chicago.

Our veterans experience more than many of us do in a lifetime. They signed up to fight for our country and to defend all Americans’ way of life. We wouldn’t be the great country we are without them. Fighting for this country is a selfless job. The least we can do is fight for those who have given so much for us, not slash away their support system.

State Sen. Bill Cunningham, D-Chicago

Heading to the game without breaking the bank

Baseball is back. It’s a great time of the year. Financially, the owners are doing well. It’s time to make the game affordable for a family outing. The Cubs and White Sox should lead the way and center a deal for fans on the number 3. Let’s call it the “Triple Play Value Package.” A hot dog, soft drink and box of popcorn for $6 (sales tax included). Other Chicago sports teams owners should do the same when their seasons begins: Bears — “Field Goal Value Package,” Bulls and Sky — “Three-Point Value Package” and Blackhawks — “Hat Trick Value Package.” How about a “Drop Goal Value Package” for rugby? Soccer fans fill in the blanks for me on this one.

Lets Go Cubs!

Mark Renz, Oak Lawn

A touching column on perseverance fueled by love

Thank you Neil Steinberg for your recent column about the grandmother who gave up smoking to protect her granddaughter, only to find out that she had small-cell lung cancer. This story of how a new life can provide new motivation to fight for one’s own survival is truly uplifting. May this inspire others suffering with addiction to try to overcome their own problems anew.

P.S. My wife and I are still Sun-Times subscribers and will remain so as long as we can enjoy Mr. Steinberg in the newspaper.

Howard Mogil, Lake View