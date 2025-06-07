Kalanggaman Island: A perfect getaway destination this summer (2025)

Kalanggaman Island’s sand bar. | Photo from LGU Palompon FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Planning a summer getaway?

Kalanggaman Island in Palompon, Leyte is something that should be added to your bucket list.

The island takes pride of its sandbar and white sand beaches.

Located about 10 kilometers west of Palompon town in Leyte province, the island may be reached by an hour’s pump boat ride.

Foreign tourists visit Kalanggaman Island. | Photo from LGU Palompon FB

According to the locals, the island was named Kalanggaman because its sandbar is shaped like the neck of a bird or “langgam” in the dialect.

The island, which is about 6.8 hectares long, is also believed to be a habitat for migratory birds years back and continues to serve as a breeding ground for diverse marine creatures like sea turtles and manta rays because of the presence of nearby coral reefs.

Kalanggaman Island is also a popular snorkeling and scuba diving spot for local and foreign tourists.

Wine Gomez, a Palompon Tourism Office personnel, said that at least 350 individuals visit the island on weekends. A smaller crowd would come on weekdays.

And as summer officially starts, Gomez said they expect a surge of visitors in the coming days.

How to get there?

There are several ways of reaching the island. One is by booking pump boat ridesthrough the Municipal Tourism Office that is located just beside the Palompon town hall.

An option is to book your preferred tour through accredited tour agencies.

Pump boats like this one will take guests to Kalanggaman Island. Guests who are on day tour can take their ride at the back of the Palompon tourist office while those who will be staying overnight can take their ride at the designated docking area near the town’s public market. | CDN Digital photo

There are also resorts in nearby provinces like those that are located in Malapascua Island in Daanbantayan town in northern Cebu that offer day tours to Kalanggaman Island that is located about two hours away.

According to a matrix placed on display at the Palompon Tourism Office, pump boats rates from the mainland would range from P4, 500 for a maximum of 20 individuals to P6, 000 if the group would reach 35.

As for the entrance and conservation fee, different rates apply for Palompon town residents and local and foreign tourists.

Day tour and overnight rates for foreign tourists is now at P1,000 and P1,500 per head, respectively, or double its original rate before January 16, 2024, a move that the municipal government implemented to raise funds for its initiatives to ensure the island’s preservation and conservation.

Kalanggaman Island’s white sand beach. | Photo from LGU Palompon FB page

Local tourists, who come from other localities, are charged P300 for the day tour and P450 for overnight stay.

Much cheaper rates of P5 to P150 apply for Palompon locals provided that they are able to present a valid identification card showing their address. They must also be a registered voter of their town.

Senior citizens are free of charge.

Guests, who are on day tour, can leave for Kalanggaman Island as early as 5:30 a.m. and return to mainland Palompon between 2 to 4 p.m.

Those who are staying overnight will be picked up by their transport provider starting at 9 a.m. of the next day for their return to the mainland, Gomez said.

When on the island

Gomez said they would have an island supervisor and local government personnel who would be stationed in Kalanggaman Island to welcome guests and attend to their needs.

In addition, Philippine Coast Guard and rescue personnel are also deployed on the island in case of emergency.

One of the cottages found on Kalanggaman Island. | Photo from LGU Palompon FB

Guests can stay on cottages that are available for use for a fee ranging from P375 to P1,000.

Those who will be staying overnight can either use the cottages or set up tents.

Don’t worry, the island has what you need during your stay like wash areas, comfort rooms and grilling stations.

A wash area was set up on the island for the guests use. | Photo from LGU Palompon FB

The local government of Palompon also had solar lights installed there to make sure that island would be properly illuminated, Gomez said.

And just in case you need something, there is a sari-sari store in the area where you can go to. The same store also offers ‘vouchers’ for a fee that will allow guests to connect to the Internet since telecom signal is very challenging while on the island, Gomez said.

Now, start to gather your family and friends and start planning when is the perfect time for your Kalanggaman Island escape.

Enjoy the trip, Siloys!