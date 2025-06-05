Kaley Cuoco Wears Nothing Beneath Her Shirtless Blazer Vest (2025)

Kaley Cuoco won fans over with her no-shirt look last month. In April, an Instagram fan account reposted a throwback snap of the sitcom star, one showing her posing for a low-key shoot while in a pink gilet and necktie. Mixing chic vibes with androgynous ones, Kaley flaunted hints of her curves while likely braless, delighting fans with her good looks as she rocked a simple bun. Users in the comments showered The Big Bang Theory star with love, with one calling her "unbelievably gorgeous."

Article continues below advertisement

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Shirtless Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco fan (@kaleycuoco_fan)

Scroll for the photo. The user had likely edited the color of Kaley's jacket from ivory to pink. In the original photos, the mom of one modeled a fitted, off-white gilet with lapel accents, plus tapered matching pants. The images date back to 2016, when Kaley attended The Art of Elysium HEAVEN Gala back in 2016.

Looking phenomenal despite having had her top's color edited complete with a tie thrown in, Kaley showed off her fit figure and golden tan in her sleek ensemble, drawing the eye from her ample chest to her toned shoulders. Meanwhile, her minimal bun hairdo added low-key accents as Kaley showcased her high cheekbones and girl-next-door looks.

Article continues below advertisement

See More Photos Below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco fan (@kaleycuoco_fan)

Rocking a glowing face of makeup, including plenty of bronzer over foundation, Kaley highlighted her light eyes via dramatic eyeliner, completing her glam with eyeshadow and mascara. The TV favorite also wore discreet diamond earrings, with the original photos showing her holding a glittery silver clutch to match her stiletto heels.

Fans have since watched Kaley switch to a more toned-down look in the wake of becoming a mother. In March 2023, the actress welcomed daughter Matilda, shared with now-fiancé Tom Pelphrey. In August 2024, the couple announced their engagement.

Article continues below advertisement

Valentine's Day With Fiancé Tom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

In January, Kaley Cuoco shared the above photo, flaunting her gorgeous looks in a covered-up outfit. Modeling a cream jacket and maxi skirt while on the red carpet, she showed off her romance withOzark star Tom, using her share to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Her gallery, which mostly showed moments from this year's Golden Globes, came captioned: "Happy Valentine's Day Kaley, Matilda, and Tom! I hope you all had a very beautiful and happy day! You are a very sweet and beautiful family! May God continue to bless and keep you all safe and healthy! Amen! And as always, Little Miss Sunshine, Peace, Love, Happyness, & Faith!" Fans left Kaley over 180,000 likes.

Article continues below advertisement

'Happy Halloween' With Her Baby Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

Fans got a reminder of how quickly Matilda is growing up in this snap, one marking Halloween 2024. Sharing a family moment with Tom and the couple's toddler, Kaley Cuoco wrote: "Happy Halloween from Tom, Kaley, and their little unicorn."

Follow our Facebook page for more updates from Kaley!