Kansas City neon museum to illuminate the past with vintage signs (2025)

A new museum coming to Kansas City hopes to bring the city’s glowing past back to life—one neon sign at a time.Local photographer Nick Vedros is leading an effort to preserve, restore and display some of the most iconic neon signs from Kansas City’s past.The LUMI Neon Museum is set to open later this year near the new Ferris wheel at Penway Point.“These signs were the historical fabric of our city,” Vedros said. “I decided I wanted to pull them all together, so we had them in one spot.”Vedros and a group of about 20 volunteers have rescued more than 100 vintage neon signs so far, many from long-gone restaurants, motels, and local businesses. He describes the project as a “rescue mission,” with each restored sign bringing back memories for residents who remember them glowing along Kansas City’s streets.“We have a number of key signs that Kansas City is super passionate about,” Vedros said. “People say, ‘Oh, I ate there. I know exactly what that restaurant looked like.’ It brings back a lot of memories.”Among the most notable signs is one from a historic motel once rumored to have hosted Marilyn Monroe. Another, from Jessica’s Restaurant — a spot once visited by Evel Knievel and Howard Hughes — holds special meaning for Vedros, who remembers going on dates there.Each sign at the museum will be accompanied by a plaque with key details and a longer backstory available online. Vedros said he wants to ensure these signs don’t end up in salvage yards or forgotten in attics.He hopes the museum will help future generations connect with Kansas City’s visual history—and give these signs a chance to shine once more.

