Kate shares new photo of rarely-seen family member from cancer video (2025)

11 Apr 2025

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a never-before-seen photo of a rarely-seen family member - along with a heartwarming message. The royal couple took to social media today to mark National Pet Day by posting a photo of their pet cocker spaniel Orla.

The dog has been a beloved pet of William, Kate and their children since she was given to them by the princess's brother James Middleton. And paying tribute to her, they wrote in a sweet message: "Celebrating the animals who bring us so much, joy, companionship and love to our lives this national pet day."

Orla is a rarely-seen member of the Wales family but did make an appearance in a personal video released by Kate to mark the end of her chemotherapy treatment last September. The dog also once accompanied them to a polo match and appeared in birthday portraits released to mark Princess Charlotte turning seven several years ago.

Meanwhile last year, William opened up about the pet and revealed how Orla often joins him and wife Kate in bed. He made the revelation as he petted a well-wisher's dog during a visit to Duchy College in Cornwall. As he chatted to Louise Harland and stroked her dog Jacks, she says that the prince told her that Orla often sleeps on the bed alongside the royal couple.

Louise told Hits Radio Cornwall: "[William] said that his little dog sleeps on the bed with them at night, with him and Kate. [He was] absolutely in love with my little dog. He asked what breed he was and he's never met one of those breeds, he's a Cockerjack, so he's a little bit of a unique combination."

Orla is the second family pet owned by William and Kate as they previously had another cocker spaniel called Lupo, who sadly died in 2020. It's not just William and Kate who have been sharing snaps of their dogs to celebrate National Pet Day. Fergie has also taken to social media to post pictures of her pets, which include Sandy and Muick, corgis that were once owned by the late Queen.

The Duchess of York also has a pack of Norfolk Terriers as well as the corgis and shared pictures of the pets by the bowls as well as a snap of Sandy and Muick posing beside her in the garden.

She wrote on Instagram : "Happy International Pet Day to my seven sweet doggies! From their wagging tails and comforting cuddles to the calming presence and loyal companionship they give every single day, life is simply brighter with these amazing furry friends by my side."

Other royal dogs include Queen Camilla's pets Bluebell and Moley. Earlier this year, Camilla revealed she had adopted Moley following the death of her previous Jack Russell, Beth. When asked about Moley's breed, she said: "You may well ask, a bit of everything. It's a rescue dog. It's called Moley - it looks just like a mole."

It is understood that Moley was born on Boxing Day and Camilla adopted her from Battersea Dogs and Cats home. Her mother is half Jack Russell, half unknown, while her father's breed is unknown.

Meanwhile, in California, Prince Harry and Meghan also have two dogs called Pula and Mia. Meghan's previous dog, a beagle called Guy recently died and the Duchess of Sussex revealed his death in a moving video on Instagram.