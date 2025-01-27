KATUMO Siphon Pump,15MM Gasoline, Oil, Diesel & Water with Hoses $3.99 + Free Shipping w/ Prime or on $35+ (2025)

$3.99 $16
expired

Posted by TattyBear | Staff • Yesterday

$3.99

KATUMO via Amazon has KATUMO Siphon Pump,15MM Gasoline, Oil, Diesel & Water with Hoses for $7.99 - 50% coupon on the product page = $3.99 - Shipping is free w/ Prime or on $35+

KATUMO via Amazon [amazon.com] has KATUMO Siphon Pump,15MM Gasoline, Oil, Diesel & Water with Hoses for $7.99 - 50% coupon on the product page = $3.99 - Shipping is free w/ Prime or on $35+

Model: KATUMO Siphon Pump, Upgraded 15MM Enlarged Caliber Gasoline Siphon Hose Siphon Fuel Hand Pump for Gasoline, Oil, Diesel & Water with Hoses, Pinch Clips, Hose Retainer, Brass Extender

9 Comments

psychojinx

1 day ago

2,099 Posts

this is a spectacular deal. So good, I got two of them (one on each of my two accounts). This is the deluxe upgraded one. The normal one only has a 2 mm thick hose this one has a 15 mm hose which is actually huge in comparison. It also has a gigantic rubber bulb that is over 6 in Long! the hoses are also very long, one of the hoses is over 4 ft and the other one is two and a half feet. if you compare this to the regular one that is $6.99 that only has the 2 mm thick hoses or even compare it to harbor freights, the specs aren't even close in either case and they're more than double the money for way less spec wise.! great deal op, repped you!

1 day ago

1,591 Posts

Joined Nov 2017

1 day ago

hizzledizzle

1 day ago

1,591 Posts

This is an okay deal. These kinds of pumps are never $16, though. You're usually paying $6-$8.

These are good for a number of things. I've used them for to do a partial drain and fill when I don't want to drop my transmission pan. The piston and tube pumps are better for that kind of thing, since the fluid is so thick, but you can get by. You'll haven't make sure the tubing fits your fill tube as well.

1 day ago

1,962 Posts

Joined Feb 2005

1 day ago

Shock96

1 day ago

1,962 Posts

No coupon for me.

1 day ago

174 Posts

Joined Aug 2004

1 day ago

clunk

1 day ago

174 Posts

Looks like I just missed it. When I first went to the page it showed the 50% off coupon, but when I added it to my cart it the coupon was gone (and wasn't on the product page either). Good deal if you got in

1 day ago

47,192 Posts

Joined May 2008

1 day ago

TattyBear

1 day ago

47,192 Posts

UGH! The coupon disappeared KATUMO Siphon Pump,15MM Gasoline, Oil, Diesel & Water with Hoses $3.99 + Free Shipping w/ Prime or on $35+ (10)

1 day ago

6,016 Posts

Joined Jul 2007

1 day ago

skwishbot

1 day ago

6,016 Posts

FYI: If you're planning on trying to use this on a modern vehicle gas tank, know that the VAST majority have anti-siphon screens and other protection that will prevent it

1 day ago

1 Posts

Joined Jun 2015

1 day ago

dyamisdad

1 day ago

1 Posts

Great cheap price for people who steal gas.

1 day ago

1,208 Posts

Joined Dec 2006

1 day ago

thetoad

1 day ago

1,208 Posts

Quote from dyamisdad :

Great cheap price for people who steal gas.

I was going to make an oil slick deal joke, but you went in a similar direction first.

1 day ago

1,015 Posts

Joined Aug 2010

1 day ago

SirVeyer

1 day ago

1,015 Posts

I've been using a shaker siphon (not sure if that's the right term) to fill my vehicle from a can. It's worked well for me. Would this type of siphon be an upgrade?

