KATUMO Siphon Pump,15MM Gasoline, Oil, Diesel & Water with Hoses $3.99 + Free Shipping w/ Prime or on $35+ (2025)

- Slickdeals
- Forums
- Deal Talk
- KATUMO Siphon Pump,15MM Gasoline, Oil, Diesel & Water with Hoses $3.99 + Free Shipping w/ Prime or on $35+
Heads up, this deal has expired. Want to create a deal alert for this item?
expired Posted by TattyBear | Staff • Yesterday
Item 1 of 4
Item 1 of 4
expired Posted by TattyBear | Staff • Yesterday
$3.99
$16
75% off
Amazon
There is no voting data on this thread
You have chosen to downvote this deal.
9 Comments 1,911 Views
Deal Details
KATUMO via Amazon [amazon.com] has KATUMO Siphon Pump,15MM Gasoline, Oil, Diesel & Water with Hoses for $7.99 - 50% coupon on the product page = $3.99 - Shipping is free w/ Prime or on $35+
Other Deals Posted by TattyBear
Product Info
Community Notes
About the Poster
Deal Details
Product Info
Community Notes
About the Poster
KATUMO via Amazon [amazon.com] has KATUMO Siphon Pump,15MM Gasoline, Oil, Diesel & Water with Hoses for $7.99 - 50% coupon on the product page = $3.99 - Shipping is free w/ Prime or on $35+
Other Deals Posted by TattyBear
Community Voting
Deal Score
+11
Good Deal
Bad Deal
You have chosen to downvote this deal.
Price Intelligence
Give Feedback
Model: KATUMO Siphon Pump, Upgraded 15MM Enlarged Caliber Gasoline Siphon Hose Siphon Fuel Hand Pump for Gasoline, Oil, Diesel & Water with Hoses, Pinch Clips, Hose Retainer, Brass Extender
Current Prices
Sort: Lowest to Highest | Last Updated 12/26/2024, 01:00 AM
|Sold By
|Sale Price
|Amazon
|$7.99
Leave a Comment
To participate in the comments, please log in.
9 Comments
Sign up for a Slickdeals account to remove this ad.
1 day ago
2,099 Posts
Joined Jan 2007
1 day ago
psychojinx
1 day ago
2,099 Posts
this is a spectacular deal. So good, I got two of them (one on each of my two accounts). This is the deluxe upgraded one. The normal one only has a 2 mm thick hose this one has a 15 mm hose which is actually huge in comparison. It also has a gigantic rubber bulb that is over 6 in Long! the hoses are also very long, one of the hoses is over 4 ft and the other one is two and a half feet. if you compare this to the regular one that is $6.99 that only has the 2 mm thick hoses or even compare it to harbor freights, the specs aren't even close in either case and they're more than double the money for way less spec wise.! great deal op, repped you!
1 day ago
1,591 Posts
Joined Nov 2017
1 day ago
hizzledizzle
1 day ago
1,591 Posts
This is an okay deal. These kinds of pumps are never $16, though. You're usually paying $6-$8. These are good for a number of things. I've used them for to do a partial drain and fill when I don't want to drop my transmission pan. The piston and tube pumps are better for that kind of thing, since the fluid is so thick, but you can get by. You'll haven't make sure the tubing fits your fill tube as well.
These are good for a number of things. I've used them for to do a partial drain and fill when I don't want to drop my transmission pan. The piston and tube pumps are better for that kind of thing, since the fluid is so thick, but you can get by. You'll haven't make sure the tubing fits your fill tube as well.
1 day ago
1,962 Posts
Joined Feb 2005
1 day ago
Shock96
1 day ago
1,962 Posts
No coupon for me.
2
1 day ago
174 Posts
Joined Aug 2004
1 day ago
clunk
1 day ago
174 Posts
Looks like I just missed it. When I first went to the page it showed the 50% off coupon, but when I added it to my cart it the coupon was gone (and wasn't on the product page either). Good deal if you got in
Original Poster
Pro
Deal Hunter
1 day ago
47,192 Posts
Joined May 2008
1 day ago
TattyBear
Original Poster
Pro
Deal Hunter
1 day ago
47,192 Posts
UGH! The coupon disappeared
1 day ago
6,016 Posts
Joined Jul 2007
1 day ago
skwishbot
1 day ago
6,016 Posts
FYI: If you're planning on trying to use this on a modern vehicle gas tank, know that the VAST majority have anti-siphon screens and other protection that will prevent it
1
1 day ago
1 Posts
Joined Jun 2015
1 day ago
dyamisdad
1 day ago
1 Posts
Great cheap price for people who steal gas.
1
Sign up for a Slickdeals account to remove this ad.
1 day ago
1,208 Posts
Joined Dec 2006
1 day ago
thetoad
1 day ago
1,208 Posts
Quote from dyamisdad : Great cheap price for people who steal gas.
Quote from dyamisdad :
Great cheap price for people who steal gas.
1
1 day ago
1,015 Posts
Joined Aug 2010
1 day ago
SirVeyer
1 day ago
1,015 Posts
I've been using a shaker siphon (not sure if that's the right term) to fill my vehicle from a can. It's worked well for me. Would this type of siphon be an upgrade?