Keep Your Nails Healthier With the Best Cuticle Pushers (2025)

Cuticles form a barrier that prevents pathogens, bacteria, and fungi from invading the nail bed, so you must be cautious while removing cuticlesto avoid creating the perfect environment for infection. Each cuticle pusher should ideally have a sharp end for scraping away dead skin cells and a curved end for repositioning the cuticle, among other qualities to ensure your nails stay in their best shape. Before buying a cuticle pusher, it’s important to consider several important factors.

What to Consider When Buying a Cuticle Pusher

Material

Since stainless steel is durable and long-lasting, it is an excellent material for cuticle pushers. Corrosion-resistant and long-lasting stainless steel cuticle pushers outperform those constructed of plastic or wood. They also are easier to clean.

Grip

Textured handles provide a secure grip on cuticle pushers. This decreases the chance of slipping during use, keeping the nails and surrounding skin safe from accidents.

Features

Some cuticle pushers feature two ends to perform multiple functions, including cleaning under the nail, removing gel paint, and callus removal. Others might with a separate pair of trimmers. Choose the product based on which features work best for your specific needs.

Handle length

Consider your hand size and personal preference while deciding on the handle length. If you have larger hands, you should choose onethat is 4.5 inches long.

Spring

The spring you select will depend on the desired amount of rebound when trimming your cuticles. A single spring has less rebound and bounces away from the instrument's handle. The double spring is more resilient and consists of two springs bouncing against each other.

Benefits of Using a Cuticle Pusher

Improves nail health

A cuticle pusher ensures the health of the nails. They can prevent bacteria from entering the nail bed and causing infections.

Beautifies the nails

When you push or shift the cuticle to its proper position, your nails appear longer and more attractive. It also promotes healthy nail growth, making you less concerned about nail breakage.

Prevents injuries

When the cuticles are properly positioned, they protect against hangnails, infections, and rips. Nails that split open are frequently agonizing and can be more so if they become infected.

Tips for Using a Cuticle Pusher