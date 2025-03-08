Keep Your Nails Healthier With the Best Cuticle Pushers (2025)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.
Manicures involve more than simply trimming and polishing your nails. Cuticles are the thin layers of the skin that surround each nail and assist in maintaining their health. They protect the nails from dirt, bacteria, and illnesses, and if you leave your skin to accumulate dirt, these can harden and produce unpleasant hangnails. Nails that aren't properly cared for can grow unevenly and cause you pain.
Fortunately, there are various solutions that help soften and maintain one's cuticles. The primary way to achieve this is with a cuticle pusher, which will ensure that the nails appear neat and stay healthy. Selecting the perfect cuticle pusher might be challenging due to the market's abundance of options from a wide range of brands. To help you narrow down the choices, we reviewed and compiled a list of the finest cuticle pushers in 2024 to assist you in selecting one that meets all of your requirements.
Comparing the Top Cuticle Pushers of 2024
Easkep—Best Overall
Our first pick is the Easkep Cuticle Pusher, which is made of high-quality stainless steel for long-lasting use. Available in seven colors, it features a flexible and user-friendly ergonomic handle design to ensure that you can comfortably use it in any position. This product has a unique spring mechanism and sharply polished cutting tips for precision trimming of hangnails and ragged cuticles. The spoon and triangle-shaped design aid in removing residues without pushing or tugging. The material boasts a protective titanium coating for rust resistance. This cuticle pusher is the best choice overall because of its range of styles and unparalleled material quality.
Pros
- Features stainless steel rust resistance material
- Easy-to-use ergonomic handle design
- Excellent jaw shape and twin end cuticle pushers
Cons
- Gets dirty easily
XUNXMAS—Best Design
The XUNXMAS Cuticle Pusher is ideal for both manicures and pedicures. It features a cuticle pusher, cuticle trimmer, removers with flat and sharp heads, a nail paint scraper, and a fork to remove dead skin. This cuticle pusher is sold in four colors and is made of stainless steel, making it sharper, durable, and very effective. You can readily scrape off the cuticle or nail gels from around the nails, even in the tiniest locations. The jaw head snipper focuses on the problem area and removes it precisely for easily dealing with hangnails and ragged cuticles. The non-slip ergonomic handle makes it comfortable to hold and use.
Pros
- Durable and long-lasting
- Features unique double-spring
- Comfortable to hold
Cons
- Some may find it too sharp to use
Utopia Care—Best Grip
This next option is the Utopia Care Cuticle Pusher, a two-sided tool with one end curled and the other straight. It’s constructed from corrosion-resistant and sturdy steel. The non-slip grip makes it a breeze to use. It incorporates a push-back cuticle mechanism that does not harm the skin. This instrument is perfect for removing tough skin remnants and dirt accumulation from under the nails. This cuticle pusher's dual function allows you to use it on both artificial and natural nails. It's also easy to clean with soapy water and won't rust.
Pros
- Comfortable to hold
- Corrosion-resistant stainless steel
- Tarnish-proof material
Cons
- Not appropriate for little fingers
Revlon Stainless Steel—Easiest to Use
This cuticle pusher from Revlon is made of high-quality stainless steel to keep nails healthy and clean over the course of countless uses. It has a smooth, rounded edge that can quickly and effortlessly remove cuticles, while its flat end cleans and eliminates all buildup from under your nails. This product is very compact and portable, long-lasting, and convenient to use. Its ergonomic shape provides a stable and pleasant grip for simple handling. This expertly crafted tool efficiently produces exceptional results by controlling cuticles to leave your nails looking and feeling healthier.
Pros
- Easy to use dual-ended design
- Efficiently cleans under nails
- Gently pushes cuticles back
Cons
- Some may find it too thick
Opove Rainbow—Best Features
This final pick features three pieces for a complete nail care set. The Opove Cuticle Pusher’s stainless steel tools include a flat head to make the cuticle smoother and simpler to cut and a spoon-shaped head to easily remove nail polish, any dead skin, or false nails. There’s also a sharp knife tip to effortlessly push cuticles back, removing them without difficulty, and a triangle portion to gently scrape away all nail gel. While some of these heads and tips may achieve similar results, some may work better for your nails than others. This product is lightweight, compact, and excellent for all types of hands and nails.
Pros
- Features a triangle nail polish scrapper
- Comes with a non-slip grip
- Highly durable and long-lasting
Cons
- Eventually color gets fade
Finding Your Next Cuticle Pusher: A Buyer's Guide
Cuticles form a barrier that prevents pathogens, bacteria, and fungi from invading the nail bed, so you must be cautious while removing cuticlesto avoid creating the perfect environment for infection. Each cuticle pusher should ideally have a sharp end for scraping away dead skin cells and a curved end for repositioning the cuticle, among other qualities to ensure your nails stay in their best shape. Before buying a cuticle pusher, it’s important to consider several important factors.
What to Consider When Buying a Cuticle Pusher
Material
Since stainless steel is durable and long-lasting, it is an excellent material for cuticle pushers. Corrosion-resistant and long-lasting stainless steel cuticle pushers outperform those constructed of plastic or wood. They also are easier to clean.
Grip
Textured handles provide a secure grip on cuticle pushers. This decreases the chance of slipping during use, keeping the nails and surrounding skin safe from accidents.
Features
Some cuticle pushers feature two ends to perform multiple functions, including cleaning under the nail, removing gel paint, and callus removal. Others might with a separate pair of trimmers. Choose the product based on which features work best for your specific needs.
Handle length
Consider your hand size and personal preference while deciding on the handle length. If you have larger hands, you should choose onethat is 4.5 inches long.
Spring
The spring you select will depend on the desired amount of rebound when trimming your cuticles. A single spring has less rebound and bounces away from the instrument's handle. The double spring is more resilient and consists of two springs bouncing against each other.
Benefits of Using a Cuticle Pusher
Improves nail health
A cuticle pusher ensures the health of the nails. They can prevent bacteria from entering the nail bed and causing infections.
Beautifies the nails
When you push or shift the cuticle to its proper position, your nails appear longer and more attractive. It also promotes healthy nail growth, making you less concerned about nail breakage.
Prevents injuries
When the cuticles are properly positioned, they protect against hangnails, infections, and rips. Nails that split open are frequently agonizing and can be more so if they become infected.
Tips for Using a Cuticle Pusher
- Cuticle pushers are available in a variety of sizes and shapes. It’s important to consider which pusher tip or head is ideal for your nail shape and grooming needs.
- Soften your fingernails so that cuticle pushing is effortless. Apply cuticle remover, then soak nails in water for at least five minutes. If your cuticles are not smooth, you may risk inflicting unpleasant lesions by applying too much force when pressing them back.
- Get as near the cuticles as possible by gently gliding a pusher through your fingernails. Using the pointed end of the sharper tip, push on the cuticles at the corners of your nails.
HollywoodLife Reviews
HollywoodLife
For over a decade Hollywood Life has been a leading source of celebrity, entertainment, and pop culture news. Now, we’re using our expertise to bring you the best products in beauty, fashion, fitness, and lifestyle! This content is created by the Hollywood Life Review Team and not the Hollywood Life Editorial staff. When you shop through a link on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.