✨ Kesell 8pcs Empty Refillable Clear Glass Essential Oil Bottles, 10ml Sample Storage Containers Vials Jars with Eye Dropper Dispenser and Black Screw Cap — 🛍️ The Retail Market (2025)

Product Description
Brand: Kesell
Color: Clear
Features:
- Package included: 8 Pack 10 ml Clear Glass Bottles with Glass Droppers, and Black Caps
- Widely used: These glass bottles with dropper are suitable for essential oils, perfume oils, or other liquids
- Convenient size: Bottle diameter: 25 mm/ 0.98 inch, Bottle height: 81 mm/ 3.19 inch; conveniently fits in your purse
- Good sealing: The bottle is tightly sealed, so you don’t have to worry about leakage when carrying it around
- Easy to use: The bottles are simple to clean and fill; Simply transfer essential oil or mix your own blend in our bottle using a dropper
Details: Used for essential oil, fragrance, cosmetic packaging, aromatherapy oil, liquid container, liquid, sample display and so on.
Specification:
Item Type: Essential Oil Dropper Bottles.
Clear glass bottles provide a clear presentation and are perfect for storing materials.
Bottle diameter: 25mm/ 0.98inch, Bottle height: 81mm/ 3.19inch
Package included:
8pcs 10ml Clear Glass Dropper Bottles
Package Dimensions: 52x115x260
UPC: 611138965835
Department: Home
Tags: Clear Home Kesell
