Kidney Belts Archives - Medieval Collectibles (2025)

Showing all 45 resultsSorted by popularity

  • Luthor Leather Double Belt

    SKU: MY100583

    Rated 4.43 out of 5

    $174.00$201.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Sale!

    Laced Leather Wide Belt – Brown

    SKU: HW-701323

    Rated 5.00 out of 5

    $69.30$83.30 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Luthor Leather Belt

    SKU: MY100999

    Rated 5.00 out of 5

    $107.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Sale!

    Leather Barbarian Belt

    SKU: MCI-3301

    Rated 4.50 out of 5

    $138.60 Original price was: $138.60.Current price is: $83.70. Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Sale!

    Laced Leather Wide Belt – Black

    SKU: HW-701371

    Rated 5.00 out of 5

    $69.30$77.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Broad Belt

    SKU: MCI-2229

    Rated 5.00 out of 5

    $103.00$107.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Medieval Kidney Belt

    SKU: RT-400

    Rated 5.00 out of 5

    $120.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Ladies Elven Swirl Belt

    SKU: DK7019

    Rated 5.00 out of 5

    $59.00$78.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Sale!

    Warriors Woven Wide Belt

    SKU: HW-700872

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $110.00 Original price was: $110.00.Current price is: $77.00. Add to Cart

  • Medieval Wide Belt

    SKU: DK2046

    Rated 5.00 out of 5

    $110.00$130.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Anike Wide Viking Belt – Black

    SKU: LC-1248S

    Rated 5.00 out of 5

    See Also
    Medieval Kidney Belt

    $117.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Anike Wide Viking Belt – Dark Brown

    SKU: LC-1248D

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $117.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • SKU: BG-1213

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $35.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Sale!

    Lombard Wide Belt – Black

    SKU: RW-3201401

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $49.97 Original price was: $49.97.Current price is: $41.64. Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Sale!

    Wide Medieval Waist Belt – Brown

    SKU: HW-701737BR

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $85.00 Original price was: $85.00.Current price is: $59.50. Add to Cart

  • Sale!

    Lombard Wide Belt – Brown

    SKU: RW-3201402

    Rated 2.00 out of 5

    $49.97 Original price was: $49.97.Current price is: $41.64. Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Floki Viking Raven Belt

    SKU: MY101123

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $161.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Floki Viking Hound Belt

    SKU: MY101121

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $161.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Anike Wide Viking Belt – Cognac Brown

    SKU: LC-1248B

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $117.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Mother of Dragons Belt

    SKU: DK7008

    Rated 5.00 out of 5

    $64.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Floki Viking Boar Belt

    SKU: MY101122

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $161.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Alana Viking Corset Belt – Brown

    SKU: LC-1236B

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $45.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Floki Viking Belt Extension

    SKU: MY101120

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $21.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Dark Rogue Leather Belt

    SKU: DK2033

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $129.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Ubbe Leather Viking Double Belt – Dark Brown

    SKU: LC-2986D

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $44.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Assassin Belt With Skirt

    SKU: RT-294

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $596.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Destroyer Large Belt

    SKU: RT-305

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $316.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Childrens Woodland Warrior Armour Belt

    SKU: DK4004

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $89.00$95.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Sif Wide Viking Belt – Black

    SKU: LC-1250S

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $111.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Sif Wide Viking Belt – Cognac

    SKU: LC-1250B

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $111.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Alana Viking Corset Belt – Black

    SKU: LC-1236S

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $45.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Dual-Buckle Pirate Waist Belt

    SKU: AH-4452

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $79.33 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Women’s Hedwig Medieval Leather Belt – Dark Brown

    SKU: LC-1221D

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $48.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Ubbe Leather Viking Double Belt – Black

    SKU: LC-2986S

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $44.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Ingrid Wide Viking Belt – Dark Brown

    SKU: LC-1349D

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $101.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Eventide Belt – Black/Epic Dark

    SKU: MCI-3992

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $144.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Women’s Hedwig Medieval Leather Belt – Black

    SKU: LC-1221S

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $48.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Sale!

    Celtic Warrior Wide Waist Belt – Brown

    SKU: HW-701847BR

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $132.00 Original price was: $132.00.Current price is: $92.40. Add to Cart

  • Sif Wide Viking Belt – Dark Brown

    SKU: LC-1250D

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $111.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Chaos Large Belt

    SKU: RT-312

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $428.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Ingrid Wide Viking Belt – Cognac Brown

    SKU: LC-1349B

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $101.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Sale!

    Celtic Warrior Wide Waist Belt – Black

    SKU: HW-701847BK

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $132.00 Original price was: $132.00.Current price is: $92.40. Add to Cart

  • Ashwalker Broad Belt

    SKU: RT-507

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $420.00$512.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Wildwalker Broad Belt

    SKU: RT-493

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $420.00$512.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

  • Bloodwalker Broad Belt

    SKU: RT-477

    Rated 0 out of 5

    $420.00$512.00 Add to Cart This product has multiple variants. The options may be chosen on the product page

Our Kidney Belts are wide, leather belts that mainly provide protection to the Kidney area. These Kidney Belts are great for using when you are in the SCA sword fighting, but are also great for LARPing, creating or adding to a costume or outfit, and even for motorcyclists. We have many different styles of leather kidney belts, from Gladiator designs to traditional Medieval, as well as Fantasy and more Modern styled belts. If you are LARPing or wearing a Kidney belt to a Renaissance Fair or as part of your outfit and you do not really need it for functional reasons, we suggest a medium weight leather, like 7/8 ounce. If you are doing full contact Re-enactments or plan on wearing this while riding a motorcycle, we suggest a heavier leather, such as the 13/15 ounce. Many of our Kidney Belts are made in our work shop, right here in the USA.

Kidney Belts Archives - Medieval Collectibles (2025)

References

Top Articles
10 x beste zelfbruiners 2025? Test welke bruinen zonder zon kopen?
Best Self-Tanners and Bronzers
Difference Between Self Tanner And Bronzer
Latest Posts
Functional Gut & Digestion Freeze Dried Dog Treats
How long does dog tooth extraction surgery take? - The Environmental Literacy Council
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Zonia Mosciski DO

Last Updated:

Views: 6309

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Zonia Mosciski DO

Birthday: 1996-05-16

Address: Suite 228 919 Deana Ford, Lake Meridithberg, NE 60017-4257

Phone: +2613987384138

Job: Chief Retail Officer

Hobby: Tai chi, Dowsing, Poi, Letterboxing, Watching movies, Video gaming, Singing

Introduction: My name is Zonia Mosciski DO, I am a enchanting, joyous, lovely, successful, hilarious, tender, outstanding person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.