'King of the Hill' voice actor allegedly shot dead by neighbor; tributes pour in: 'A terrible tragedy' | Blaze Media (2025)

"King of the Hill" voice actor Jonathan Joss was shot dead in Texas following an argument with a neighbor, according to reports.

At around 7 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a reported shooting at a residence in San Antonio, according to WOAI-TV.

'He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other.'

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department discovered a man near the road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the 59-year-old victim reportedly was pronounced dead at the crime scene.

The victim was identified as Joss — an actor who has appeared in several popular TV shows.

Police identified the shooting suspect as 56-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja, according to NBC News, which added that Ceja was arrested and charged with Joss' murder.

TMZ reported that Ceja and Joss had lived two doors down from each other and that they had gotten into a "fiery dispute" Sunday that led to the fatal shooting. The outlet added that the pair had reportedly gotten into "verbal and physical fights in the past."

Joss’ husband — Tristan Kern de Gonzales — told the Associated Press that the person who killed the voice actor screamed "violent homophobic slurs" before firing his gun.

"He was murdered by someone who could not stand the sight of two men loving each other," de Gonzales declared to the AP, adding that the shooter was "openly homophobic."

But police dispelled rumors that the murder was a hate crime over Joss being gay.

"Despite online claims of this being a hate crime, currently the investigation has found no evidence to indicate that Mr. Joss’s murder was related to his sexual orientation," police said in a statement. "SAPD investigators handle these allegations very seriously and have thoroughly reviewed all available information. Should any new evidence come to light, the suspect will be charged accordingly."

Joss was best known as the voice of John Redcorn, a character on the "King of the Hill" animated TV series that ran from 1997 to 2009. A "King of the Hill" reboot is scheduled to premiere in August on Hulu.

According to Variety, Joss already had recorded dialogue for the series' reboot.

Just days ago, Joss was seen on video promoting the reboot during a panel at the ATX TV Festival in Austin.

Joss has 49 acting credits to his name, including his recurring role as Chief Ken Hotate in "Parks and Recreation." Joss also appeared on "Tulsa King," "Ray Donovan," "Walker, Texas Ranger," "True Grit," and "The Magnificent Seven."

Tributes to Joss rolled in from celebrities.

"Parks and Recreation" co-star Chris Pratt wrote on Instagram, "Damn. RIP Jonathan. Always such a kind dude. He played Ken Hotate in 'Parks and Recreation' and was also in 'The Magnificent Seven.' Sad to see. Prayers up. Hug your loved ones."

Fellow "Parks and Recreation" actor Nick Offerman told People magazine, "The cast has been texting together about it all day, and we're just heartbroken. Jonathan was such a sweet guy, and we loved having him as our Chief Ken Hotate. A terrible tragedy."

De Gonzales stated, "To everyone who supported him, his fans, his friends, know that he valued you deeply. He saw you as family."

