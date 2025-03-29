Kino no Tabi: The Beautiful World - The Animated Series (2025)

Watch Episodes Add to My List Add to Favorites

Alternative Titles Japanese: キノの旅 -the Beautiful World- the Animated Series English: Kino's Journey -the Beautiful World- the Animated Series Type: TV Episodes: 12 Status: Finished Airing Aired: Oct 6, 2017 to Dec 22, 2017 Premiered: Fall 2017 Studios: Lerche Source: Light novel Genres: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy Duration: 23 min. per ep. Rating: R - 17+ (violence & profanity)

Statistics Score: 7.611 (scored by 86,071 users) Ranked: #1562 Popularity: #1189 Members: 219,633 Favorites: 1,167

Well-written Creative Preliminary Spoiler More Reviews Dec 22, 2017 Hybrid_Rainbow29 Mixed Feelings Keichii Sigsawa's 'Kino no Tabi (Kino's Journey) The Beautiful World' is one of the longest running ongoing Light Novel series in existence, generally releasing a whole volume of material every year since 2000. In that time it has received first an Anime adaptation in 2003 directed by the late Ryutaro Nakemura, and this 2017 adaptation by Studio Lerche. For fairness, I will not try to compare this version to its source material or the previous adaptation too much and try to judge it based on its own merit.

The premise of the series is that it follows the Journey of a traveller named Kino and their ... Read more Open Gift Report Dec 22, 2017 KANLen09 Recommended "The world is not beautiful, therefore it is." This review will be based sorely on the 2017 remake/reimagining of Kino's Journey, while references to the original 2003 will be debatable as well. To boot, the original series was a cult classic to people who have watched it, and the reboot by studio Lerche this year made a good transition with the visuals and music, and personally and honestly this is a good watch even if it's action-packed, adventurous SoL. This is the story of Kino and her motorrad Hermes, on an episodic journey to showcase the countries they have been to: its characteristics and what makes it stand ... Read more Open Gift Report Dec 22, 2017 kokuborou Recommended Life is a journey and the road ahead is filled with a lot of obstacles that we must overcome to reach our final destination...... First of all this is not a sequel for the old Kino it's a remake with some changes for the art style , plot and story which i will mention them in this review.So let's go on a journey then.... The first 2 episodes despite being bland their purpose is to get the viewer used to the plot, story and characters and captivate your attention with the improved animation and scenery(landscape). After those 2 episodes things get better and some episodes will leave ... Read more Open Gift Report Dec 23, 2017 Xesh Not Recommended tl;dr The 2017 version takes the mantra "The world is not beautiful, therefore it is" and crushes it under the wheels of a thousand horribly-animated 3D-CG motorrads Why a 1/10? Why such a low score? It is because there is no reason to watch it. The 2003 version is better, and Lerche's remake has no good ideas and none of the things that made the original so loveable. This new Kino, cutesy and staid, has only really succeeded in becoming a clunky metaphor for the anime industry at large—gutted, and a hollow husk of her former self. Kino's Journey has been lobotomized in favour of something more ... Read more Open Gift Report Dec 22, 2017 ggultra2764 Mixed Feelings To say this remake of Kino's Journey is a disappointment would be an understatement. The original 2003 series was a hidden gem of the decade that depicted a series of short stories that were parables focused on elements of the human condition observed through the traveler, Kino. The stories tended to vary in their mood and intensity, being either bizarre, insightful, or having a dark and twisted element to them. In spite of the changing moods, the 2003 Kino's Journey adaptation did a great job with balancing them out with exploring both the joys and pains of being human. This remake sadly lacks the subtlety and ... Read more Open Gift Report Nov 29, 2017 LonelyLittleStar Recommended Preliminary (6/12 eps) Do not be fooled, this is NOT a sequel to the first season made back in 2003. This season is a remake. Story: (8/10)

As of episode six there is not much to the story but it is simple. The main character goes from country to country in what seems to be a post apocalyptic world. The world is very separated and each country she visits seems to harbor something new and unexpected. This story tells of her adventures as she travels with her talking motorbike named Hermes. She meets dangerous and humble strangers and learns new ways of life. Art: (9/10)

As the world is "anything but beautiful" ... Read more Open Gift Report Jan 12, 2018 Nyron Not Recommended Have you ever wondered what Kino's Journey would be like if it were garbage? Well, look no further friend! I shouldn't have to spell this out, but this is a review that draws heavily on comparing the two Kino anime. It is not an objective view of the 2017 anime alone. I would have found it boring and shitty regardless of the 2003 show's context, but then this review would lack the indignation of seeing everyone's favorite anime indie art film reduced to a cheap and casual throwaway series. Are you new to Kino's Journey? Well lucky for you the whole original series is available on a number ... Read more Open Gift Report Jan 5, 2018 TakaCode Not Recommended “Sometimes having a remake of a well-known series isn’t a good idea at all because it can potentially damage a franchise for good” -Me 2017 The Orginal Kino's Journey or as I like to call it OG Kino is an endless classic that many anime fans love. It had great worldbuilding, amazing themes, and messages; the episodic episodes were well told and well written that had a point. The characters despite being episodic were all memorable and likable due to them being well written. The visuals while being basic had great direction and cinematography and music while not having many tracks was still great. Plus both ... Read more Open Gift Report Dec 22, 2017 LaLeLuLiLo Mixed Feelings Doing reboots, remakes, or any sort of revival of a certain work always seems to be an insurmountable task for just about any creator. It becomes sort of a balancing act where to the fans, the work doesn’t stray too far from the original that it loses the point of the original was all about, and it isn’t too similar that it feel like a rehash of what has been done before. It feels the need to appease old fans without blocking out new fans, and open up to new fans without insulting the old fans. When it comes to Kino’s journey, well it comes ... Read more Open Gift Report Jun 10, 2024 NisemonoDesu Not Recommended What a disaster of a remake. I’m going to keep this briefer than my usual reviews because I had no plan on reviewing this when I started watching it, so I didn’t take any notes and I’m certainly not rewatching any of it to articulate my thoughts. To understand what makes this such a failure of an adaptation, you have to understand what worked about the original Kino’s Journey. First, the original had a true visionary behind it—that of Ryuutarou Nakamura. For those unaware, this is the same guy who directed Serial Experiments Lain; it’s clear Nakamura has a penchant for highbrow philosophical experimentalism in his work. ... Read more Open Gift Report Jan 3, 2018 Goober-fish Mixed Feelings “You stood on the shoulders of geniuses to accomplish something as fast you could, and before you even knew what you had, you patented it, and packaged it, and slapped it on a plastic lunchbox and now, you’re selling it...” -(I really hate that man) Kino no Tabi: The Beautiful World - The Animated Series, or, Kino’s Journey: The Beautiful World - The Animated Series as the gringos say (they don’t), is nothing short of one of the most disappointing experiences I’ve ever had to slog through, and I’ve graduated college. This contemporary adaptation of the light novels of the same name written by Keiichi Sigsawa ... Read more Open Gift Report Dec 22, 2017 Andy_Yang Mixed Feelings Note: I have not read the source material (novel), nor watch the previous anime adaptation, so this review will be based on the 2017 adaptation alone. Kino no Tabi follows the titular Kino and her motorcycle Hermes as they travel from country to country. The appeal of the series supposedly based on the uniqueness of each country they visit, rather than some overarching grand adventure, so apart from some recurring characters, there is very little connection between the episodes, and indeed from what I heard it’s neither in the order of the original novel, nor in the order of the previous adaptation. Therefore the enjoyment of the ... Read more Open Gift Report Nov 19, 2017 The_Erien Recommended Preliminary (5/12 eps) I personally like Kino's design and yay! for the "rare" female protagonist! But that alone shouldn't be the deciding factor. Jumping straight to the story; I've watched "a few" episodes of the 2003 version and I would say that I prefer the reboot (2017 version). I dropped the 2003 version after a few episodes because I didn't really like how they did the show. In the 2003 version, I personal found that the stories were a bit "too vague" (with morals neither here nor there...verging more towards negative I would say), not to mention that Kino was acting indifferent even in the face of injustice (not sure ... Read more Open Gift Report Dec 26, 2017 Py687 Recommended It surprised me to see that many of the preliminary reviews were written by users who had not watched the original 2003 adaptation of Kino's Journey. While I believe it is admirable to judge the 2017 adaptation with fresh eyes and a clean slate, I also believe there is merit in comparing the reboot to its predecessor. As a disclaimer, I have not read the LN. Perhaps the difference between the two adaptations is best determined through their focus. The 2003 Kino no Tabi places greater emphasis on the world and the journey through its writing, episode sequence, and themes. The 2017 Kino no Tabi tends ... Read more Open Gift Report Jun 22, 2021 CureChronos Recommended (Disclaimer: The following review may contain spoilers. Please do not read until you have watched the whole series.) In December 2020, I made a decision to watch something a little different from the usual tastes I've developed in anime over 2020, my anime breakout year. I was quite skeptical to dive into a more serious, deep, and thought-provoking series, which is the anime I am reviewing today: Kino's Journey. Though slow and not my type, this anime is a must-watch for anyone interested in animated stories that are more than just entertainment. It is a beautifully written piece that, as I experienced for myself, is hard to ... Read more Open Gift Report Nov 10, 2017 Litora Recommended Preliminary (6/12 eps) So all the reviews (at the time) haven't seen the original Kino's journey, I haven't either until yesterday and I can completely say if you like the 2017 version and can tolerate a bit of old animation, the 2003 adaptation is worth the watch.

In this review I want to compare the two, hoping to better describe the show. Story

Both versions are episodic, revolving around Kino, the most bad-ass flat chested girl I ever seen and her motorcycle. Each episode is suppose to be thought provoking with "what if's" and highlight the faults of humans. There's lot a lot of action and the pacing can feel a ... Read more Open Gift Report Dec 15, 2022 randomath Recommended Just as a heads up, I haven't read the manga or watched the original, but I still enjoyed the remake overall. Kino's journey is a very beautiful and relaxing anime that is imaginative in how it creates its setting and characters. The main overall problem in Kino's Journey is that all the characters are either black or white. Either they have open minds like Kino and the main characters or are ideological zealots of their country. You rarely find characters that disagree with their country's viewpoint, or a country with a pluralistic ideology, so a lot of the countries felt unrealistic or exaggerated, like a ... Read more Open Gift Report Dec 23, 2017 PixEFit Recommended Kino no Tabi: The Beautiful World - The Animated Series has ended this Fall 2017 season. This was better then I first thought it would be. This show is about a girl named Kino, who along with her talking motorcycle, named Hermes, travel their world. They travel to different countries and stay for only 3 days to learn about that country's culture and people. These countries are very very interesting and are basically the backbone of the show. No countries are similar and are quite varied in many ways. From what they look like, to the level of technology they are at. Although the countries ... Read more Open Gift Report Mar 4, 2019 kai_rosso16 Recommended Let me keep this short but direct to my opinion, as I understand the pain of reading a long review, diluted with nonsense.

Kino's journey depicts the philosophical issue of Cultural relativism extremely well. Without wishing to commit the misdemeanour of spoiling the story, Kino's journey may be summarised as simply as Kino and his motor bike Hermes, which can speak, travelling around different countries and visiting there for a maximum of three days.

Kino is often very fair in assessing each country he visits, and whilst he does hold his personal preference towards one over the other, this may be at its subtlest and reflects ... Read more Open Gift Report Mar 26, 2024 Burayan Mixed Feelings This show is okay, but does not compare favorably to the earlier version. If you're thinking about watching both, watch this one first, otherwise you'll be disappointed.

The excessive CGI was very distracting. The artwork lacks the character of the original, the characters look very generic. It's also a lot more colorful, which made it look "cartoonish" to me.

The episodes themselves leaned toward "cute" rather than the more dark and philosophic stories of the original. Some of them are just short vignettes, and in many of them Kino doesn't even appear. As a whole, it feels rather dumbed-down, fluffy entertainment instead of engaging and ... Read more Open Gift Report More Reviews