✨ KOCWELL Bag Organizer and Plastic Wrap Dispenser with Cutter, 6 In 1 Bamboo Foil and Plastic Wrap Organizer for Kitchen Drawer, Food Storage Bag Organizer for Gallon,Quart,Sandwich,Snack(Beige) — 🛍️ The Retail Market (2025)

Product Description
Brand: KOCWELL
Color: Beige
Features:
- 【6-in-1 Storage Bag Organizer】This organizer includes 4 bag containers and 2 foil and plastic wrap dispensers with cutters, measuring 13″L x 16.73″W x 3.35″H.The containers can store various sizes and brands of bags, such as sandwich, quart, snack, and gallon bags. The dispensers can hold and cut foil, plastic wrap, and wax paper. Note: It fits wrap rolls with a length ≤12 inches and diameter ≤2 inches.
- 【Get Away From Messy】Say goodbye to cluttered and messy drawers with our plastic wrap dispenser and food bag organizer. This product keeps your bags and plastic wrap neat and easily accessible, making your drawer a pleasure to open and close.
- 【Easy to Use Slider Cutter】The dispenser features a built-in 304 stainless steel blade that stays sharp for a lifetime. Simply pull out the wrap you need and slide the cutter for a quick and smooth cut. No more struggling with scissors or tearing by hand.
- 【Easy Identification & No Assembling Required】This aluminum foil and plastic wrap organizer features stylish engraved labels for each slot, making it easy to identify the contents. It comes ready to use with no assembly required. You can place it in a drawer, on the countertop, or hang it on the wall.
- 【100% Natural Bamboo and Quality】Made from premium bamboo, a renewable and natural material, this dispenser and organizer is sturdy and well-crafted for long-lasting durability. Bamboo adds a cozy and warm touch to your kitchen.
Package Dimensions: 95x435x1901
Department: Kitchen
