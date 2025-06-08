Kolin Adams provides answers for Mount Carmel in outfield and batting leadoff. Even pitching. ‘Have that motor.’ (2025)

As Mount Carmel’s leadoff hitter, senior center fielder Kolin Adams has a unique feel on the pulse of his team. He’s the instigator, getting things started each game and establishing the pace.

He also has a knack for being in the thick of the action.

“It’s great being able to set the table for my teammates, knowing they rely on me to get everything going,” Adams said. “It’s something I’ve always had in me, especially being a smaller player.

“I need to have that motor.”

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Adams showed off that motor Tuesday, scoring three times, driving in a run and then earning the save for the Caravan in an 8-6 comeback win over Marist in Chicago.

Wake Forest-bound junior infielder TJ McQuillan hit a two-run homer for Mount Carmel (4-4), which scored four runs in the seventh inning. Adams, meanwhile, finished 1-for-3 with two walks.

Tommy Hosty drove in a run and stuck out four over three innings of relief for Marist (4-5).

Adams countered by throwing a strikeout and retiring the RedHawks in order to complete the rally. A native of northwest Indiana, he was drawn to Mount Carmel for its famed wrestling program.

“The thing I love about baseball is that it’s a hard game,” said Adams, who gave up wrestling after his freshman year to concentrate on his burgeoning baseball career. “You get a hit but then maybe a strikeout and then you just want to get another hit.

“The game is just addictive like that.”

Adams is a three-year starter whose versatility and positional flexibility has made him an indispensable feature of the team, according to Mount Carmel coach Brian Hurry.

“He’s the engine that makes us go,” Hurry said of Adams. “He epitomizes what we want Mount Carmel baseball to be. He has grit, he has toughness, and he’s consistent.

“He brings that competitive energy and fight into every single game. He’s very steady, the guy we can always count on, whether it’s in center field or closing a game.”

Adams’ on-base prowess is a crucial piece of Mount Carmel’s attack, carving a path in the order for the high-scoring impact of McQuillan and junior infielder Anthony Chavez who follow him.

“He’s the man,” McQuillan said of Adams. “He’s the ideal leadoff guy. He rarely strikes out and he gets on base all the time. He does all of the little things.

“He’s great in the outfield, and you saw he can come in and pitch a little.”

An outdoorsman who loves to hunt with his family, Adams has a personal, laidback manner.

“I don’t show too many emotions or get amped up or too down,” he said. “I like the medium balance of always being calm and under control.”

Adams’ true character is revealed in his play and approach to the game.

”He’s a fierce competitor,” Hurry said. “He gives us quality at-bats.”

Up at the plate or on the mound, Adams cherishes the chance to turn the game in Mount Carmel’s favor. He’s a left-handed pitcher with a good command of his off-speed stuff.

“I’m not a primary pitcher, but I love the high pressure moments,” Adams said. “I have days when I’m on the mound — other times I’m there, in the field. I always know my role.

“Just making the small plays, getting guys on and scoring runs that help us win.”

Two years ago, as a sophomore playing varsity, Adams hadto work his way up and prove his worth. Now, he’s a fixture for the Caravan.

“I found out just before our last at-bat if we tied it up or went ahead, I’d come into pitch,” he said. “I love games like (Tuesday) — tight or close games that I get to come in and close.

“There’s nothing better.”

