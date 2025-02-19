KTVU Mornings on 2 : KTVU : February 10, 2025 5:00am-7:00am PST : Free Borrow & Streaming : Internet Archive (2025)

5:00 am
stadium in santa clara will host super bowl 60. we'll tell you about the festivities that will start today. from ktvu, fox two news. this is mornings on two. well, good morning and thank you for joining us. welcome to mornings on two. i'm dave clark. good morning i'm pam cook. it's monday morning february 10th. i think the clark family here and back in philly are pretty happy this morning. i think some people are happy. i think so. all right. let's check in with rosemary oroczo is here for us this morning. it is. it's cold out there. another frosty start. pam and dave, good morning to both of you. good morning to all of you. if yesterday wasn't cold enough, even a little bit colder this morning for some. a live look there over san francisco. we have the sunrise coming in two hours or so. another advisory to start the day. the frost advisory for all areas excluding san francisco and the coastline. the freeze warning for our north bay, our inner east bay, as well
as the santa clara valley, our valleys and our hills until 9 a.m. as we get into the afternoon, we do expect high clouds among some mostly sunny conditions, and our temperatures will range from mid 50s to about 60 degrees or so. a better look at the current conditions and what we can expect for the week ahead. coming up in just about eight minutes. let's toss it over to traffic this morning with sal. good morning sal. >> good morning to you. right now we have a very nice commute starting off. pardon me on a monday. our triple a traffic cameras are showing us things that look pretty decent out there. that's the bay bridge, of course. and everything looks very good there. if you are driving in the east bay, you are going to see traffic. that's going to be okay. if you are driving, let's say san jose. let's take a look at that. northbound 280 in san jose is looking good all the way up to cupertino at 501. let's get back to the headlines. >> all right. thank you sal. today is a big day for bay area
sports and more importantly, local tourism. at 630 this morning, the nfl will take part in a ceremony handing over the super bowl from new orleans to the bay area. it's a live picture of the superdome in new orleans, where the philadelphia eagles destroyed the kansas city chiefs 40 to 22. it was the eighth time the nfl's biggest game was held inside that superdome. now philadelphia ecstatic about their football champion eagles taking you live to the city of brotherly love, where things are pretty calm now. but this is in front of the philadelphia main library. but for hours after the win, fans took over city streets, light poles, trash trucks and bus stops celebrating the eagles second super bowl championship. and this morning, the bay area host committee of super bowl 60 in santa clara will take part in that handover ceremony and the news conference. the logo for super bowl 60 just released early this morning. check it out. a lot of familiar sights in san francisco and the bay area
shows the vince lombardi trophy with images of sequoia trees. the golden gate bridge inside roman numeral 60. this morning's event will include nfl commissioner roger goodell, 49ers owner jed york and san jose mayor matt mehan. now, levi's stadium hosted super bowl 50. you might remember peyton manning and the denver broncos beat the carolina panthers 24 to 10 for that super bowl. the nfl switched from the traditional roman numerals to the number 50 to highlight the golden anniversary of the big game. that super bowl was known for its musical acts as well as the game. lady gaga sang a stirring rendition of the national anthem. the halftime show featured three of the world's biggest entertainers bruno mars, chris martin of coldplay and queen bee herself, beyonce. >> our time now 503. a public safety alert was issued by philadelphia police after the eagles won the super bowl. [applause]
[applause] lots of people out there, tens of thousands packed philly streets to celebrate the victory. there was fun for a while, but later there was violence with reports of looting, vandalism and arrests. the police moved in to break up these big crowds. several downtown streets were closed off two weeks ago after the eagles won the nfc championship game. an 18 year old man died after falling off a light post that he climbed during the celebrations. that celebration on the streets of philadelphia came immediately after the eagles big win. they beat the kansas city chiefs, the team that seemed unstoppable 40 to 22. >> for the second time, the vince lombardi trophy is heading to philadelphia. eagles fly and super bowl 59. >> it was an unbelievable game. the game was never even close. the eagles trounced the chiefs, the two time defending super bowl champions. the chiefs scored most of their points late in the fourth quarter. that's
when the game was already out of reach. the game's most valuable player. jalen hurts, the eagles quarterback, threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns. >> here's mahomes. >> still processing it. you know i it's been it's been a long journey. it's been a journey of ups and downs and highs and lows. and i've always stayed true to it in the end. and having this vision of just being the best that i can be and that evolving over time into this desire and this flame inside to win. and you don't do great things without the guys around you. >> the eagles star running back saquon barkley set an nfl single season rushing record during the super bowl, and he says the eagles had a tremendous game on both offense and defense. >> big shout out to the defense. they came out and set the tone. we don't win that game without them. and you know offense we came out had a game plan. you know we knew that you know
they're going the focus is going to be on the run game. and we took advantage of it. >> third and. >> six chiefs try to become the first team in nfl history to win three super bowls in a row. but they came up short and chiefs quarterback patrick mahomes had one of the worst games in his career. he fumbled, threw two interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown and was sacked six times. >> obviously, the turnovers hurt, and i mean, i just got to i take all the blame for that. i mean, just those early turnovers swing the momentum of the game and then they capitalized on them and they scored. i mean they scored on the one. and then they got a touchdown immediately after. so that's 14 points that i kind of gave them. >> mahomes told close friends he was looking forward to a three peat, which would have put the chiefs on a level above the greatest teams in history, including the patriots with tom brady and the 49ers with joe montana. >> two great teams. well, celebrations by eagles fans and not just happening in philadelphia. here in the bay area, there are plenty of happy eagles fans, several hundred of them gathered in san jose at sb
two communal bar to watch the game. and as the game went on, their confidence grew more and more. >> the eagles fans since 1988. this is my second tour bowl victory. witnessing it. it's awesome because going wild. >> i knew we were going to come back. and you can ask my friends. i told them when we made it to the super bowl, i said, i feel it in my heart. look at the scoreboard, baby. i feel it in my heart. that's how we do it. i already knew. >> last time the eagles won the super bowl was in 2018. that's when they defeated tom brady and the new england patriots 41 to 33 at us bank stadium in minneapolis. >> people are already starting to talk about next season in the nfl, according to the draftkings sportsbook. many bettors still like the 49ers. the eagles have the best odds to win super bowl 60. that's followed by the chiefs, then the baltimore ravens, buffalo bills, detroit
lions the niners are sixth on the list, where a $100 bet would get you $1,500 if they win. the tennessee titans and cleveland browns have the worst odds at plus 20,000. that means if you bet $10 on one of those teams and they go on to win the super bowl, they make, you would make $2,000. >> wow. all right. time is now 507 super bowl sunday in san francisco turned into a terrifying situation in the mission district. a car trying to escape a police chase slammed into a parklet outside of a sports bar. six people, including a mother and child, were hurt. this is what was left of that parklet. splintered pieces of wood. the roof collapsed. the police have not told us yet why they were chasing the car, except that the driver was wanted for other crimes. >> it was something less to an imminent threat to someone's life. i think it's worth asking if it's worth it. sending six people to the hospital.
>> back in november, voters approved a measure allowing the police to chase suspects for more reasons. one witness says the car first knocked over a traffic light at 24th and mission. then it sideswiped an elderly couple. after that, the car crashed into the parkland outside of the napper tandy irish sports pub. it was filled with people watching the super bowl. >> i don't really get why there's a high speed police chase going on, like on super bowl sunday in the middle of mission street. like that seemed really reckless to me. >> san francisco police say they arrested two women. right now. it's not clear what charges they'll be facing. all six of the victims are expected to survive. time's now. 509 new this morning, san francisco firefighters say three people were hurt in an apartment house fire on mission street. the fire department shared this video of their crews arriving there shortly after 7:00 last night. investigators say two people
were rushed to the hospital to be treated for injuries. a third person was treated right there at the scene. the flames caused major damage to the building near 14th and mission. investigators are still searching for the cause of the fire. >> today, meta is laying off thousands of workers in an effort to improve productivity. a business insider report says meta platforms, which includes facebook, instagram and whatsapp, is cutting 5% of its workforce, according to estimates, that would be about 3600 workers. employees are expected to be notified by email early this morning. despite the layoffs, though, meta still has about 1000 job openings here in california. >> and this morning we are braving the big chill once again with advisories for frost and freeze lasting until 9 a.m. a live look here over san francisco. sun will rise at 704, and we are looking at mostly clear skies. we will see some high clouds begin to enter the picture, but it will take all
the way until tuesday night before the big switch with the wet weather returning. here's a look at the 24 hour temperature change, where you can see some areas are colder than yesterday morning in the north bay, 31 degrees right now in napa in our east bay 32 for you. walnut creek, san francisco one neighborhood reporting 38 degrees. so we are near record lows. i mean, we've just got such an incredibly cold air mass in place, and then the clear skies and the calm conditions overnight, just helping to bring down those temps. 31 in petaluma for the inner east bay we have 28 degrees reported in lafayette. so bundle up, dress in layers. you're going to need it for the outdoors this morning. the winds are generally light and calm. thankfully, if we had a breeze out there, we'd have to really consider the wind chill factor. all right, as we get into the afternoon, you may notice just some high clouds moving through. this is expected to continue tonight into tomorrow morning. hopefully offset some of that cooling during the overnight hours. not by much, but maybe a little bit.
and as we get into tuesday night now we have scattered showers on our doorstep that will be the leading edge of what will be a few soggy days. right now, thursday looks to be the wettest day. meanwhile, the afternoon highs for today under mostly sunny skies, mid to upper 50s to about 60 degrees. a better look at the numbers for today and what we can expect with that wet weather ahead coming up. >> thank you rosemary. federal investigators are now looking into the latest deadly plane crash in the u.s. up next, the indication that something was terribly wrong just before that plane went down. >> and more talk about tariffs from president trump. we'll tell you how he's targeting certain materials and certain countries dave's been very excited about saving big with the comcast business 5-year price lock guarantee. five years? -five years. and he's not alone. -high five. it's five years of reliable gig speed internet. five years of advanced securit. five years of a great rate that won't change. it's back. but only for a limited time.
high five. five years? -nope. comcast business 5-year price lock guarantee. powering five years of savings. powering possibilities. comcast business. mmmm... planet oat's so creamy and not watery like- exactly! and unsweetened has 0 grams of sugar. and don't forget, it's an excellent source of calcium. ♪ wow! planet oat really has it all... you guys are so right! no you are. no you are. no you are. yeah, you are. ♪
5:15 am
to some of the top stories we're following for you this morning. a freeze warning and a frost advisory are currently in effect for the bay area. here's a look at the current weather radar showing you the areas there. no rain, but more cold temperatures. some cities are in the low 30s. this morning, the weather alerts expire at 9 a.m. >> well, president trump says it's a way to restore american pride in the history of american greatness. he declared that yesterday, february 9th, was the first ever gulf of america day. he had signed an executive order renaming the gulf of mexico to
5:16 am
gulf of america during his first day in office of his second term. the proclamation was published at the white house website as air force one flew over that body of water while president trump was flying from washington, d.c. to new orleans for the super bowl. >> philadelphia plans to hold a victory parade this friday for its super bowl champion eagles. they defeated the kansas city chiefs 40 to 22, denying the chiefs drive for a three peat. quarterback jalen hurts was named most valuable player. he threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for another 72 yards and another touchdown. >> well, america's biggest pro football game now will be heading here to the bay area. super bowl 60 will be at levi's stadium in santa clara, the home of the 49ers ktvu is james torres is outside of levi's stadium talking about that handover from new orleans to the bay area. good morning james. >> and good morning to you,
5:17 am
dave. well, by the time that we're here next year, looking at that coin toss, getting ready for the beginning of super bowl 60, it would have been ten years from when the last time santa clara and levi's stadium hosted a super bowl. that was back when peyton manning and the denver broncos took down cam newton and the carolina panthers. and if you need a little more to jog your memory, the halftime performance, then beyonce, coldplay and bruno mars. all of that proof that the bay area is fully capable and ready to host. so later this morning, city representatives from new orleans will officially hand off super bowl duties to the bay area, and accepting that will be leaders from the bay area host committee, as well as san jose mayor matt mehan. he'll be there. all of that, led by nfl commissioner roger goodell. it's part of an incredibly busy schedule for santa clara and the bay area, all thanks to efforts from the host committee. keep in mind this weekend will see the nba all star weekend taking over the city of san francisco in different parts of the bay area. next summer, levi's stadium will
5:18 am
also be host to a few matches for the 2026 fifa world cup, so lots coming our way in the next year and a half here. that ceremony, that handoff ceremony from new orleans to santa clara, that's set to start in a little more than an hour from now. we'll show you exactly what it looks like coming up during our 7:00 hour. for now, we're live this morning in santa clara. i'm james torres, ktvu, fox two news. >> thank you. james. well, nurses in the east bay are set to protest today against the sudden closure of the family birthing center at hayward saint rose hospital. the closure comes despite recent assurances from alameda health system that services at saint rose would be preserved. nurses say shutting down labor and delivery services will create a safety crisis for mothers and newborns, forcing emergency staff to handle high risk deliveries. the birthing center serves families in hayward, castro valley, fremont and union city. today's protest is expected to start at 1230. >> our time now. 518. president
5:19 am
trump says later today, he will make his latest announcement about tariffs. the president is expected to impose a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports, including those materials from mexico and china, who are among the top u.s. steel suppliers. and president trump told fox news he will announce so-called reciprocal tariffs on goods from other unidentified countries, maybe as soon as tomorrow. >> we're not that rich right now. we owe $36 trillion. that's because we let all these nations take advantage of us. >> now, last week, president trump agreed to a 30 day pause on his threat to impose tariffs on other imports from mexico and canada. that's after those two countries agreed to intensify their efforts to block the flow of illicit drugs and migrants. now, the trump administration has given federal employees until the end of the day to decide if they will opt into its deferred resignation program. the white house is promising
5:20 am
they'll get full pay and benefits through september if they quit now. an estimated 40 to 60,000 employees have accepted that deal so far. however, a federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments later today on whether that offer is legal. >> all right, let's head over to rosemary oroczo. covering weather this morning. definitely grab the thicker coat before you head out the door. oh. >> yes, indeed. we are getting some good use out of our winter clothing, aren't we? >> yes. >> we continue with the advisories for frost and freeze and for some even colder than yesterday morning, giving you a live look here over san francisco. sun will rise at 704, and you can see here from storm tracker two. the state is dry and we do have mostly clear skies at this time. little change coming our way. over the next 24 hours or so. we will see an increase in high clouds at times. and really, that's about it. then we get to tomorrow night and we have a wave of rain moving through. it looks fairly light and it looks like by wednesday morning we're already
5:21 am
getting a break. but this is what is coming on thursday. tapping into the atmospheric river once again. thursday looks to be a soaker and will also be a breezy one. we'll have to wait and see if the national weather service actually issues advisories for that wind there. by friday afternoon we are drying out and for right now it looks like we are mainly dry for at least most of the weekend. now, when it comes to rainfall amounts, here's a look through wednesday. again, anywhere from a quarter to a half inch. but if i go all the way out until friday, now we are talking about several inches of rainfall, with that second round coming in on thursday, and the sierra is going to get feet of snow by friday afternoon. anywhere from 3 to 4ft or so and notice areas. oh, let me step out of the way because i'm covering colfax. it says an inch right over colfax. colfax is 2400ft. so i will add that with all this cold air in place, we may get a dusting of
5:22 am
snow for us here at home when the wet weather arrives. so we'll see how that all shakes out. meanwhile, outside right now go for the thicker coat. as pam mentioned 38 degrees right now, san francisco, 31 in napa, 31 in livermore. if we squeeze into san francisco, a lot of low 40s reported, including ocean beach. but in any event, we are near record low temperatures this morning, mid to upper 50s for the afternoon. little change tomorrow. wet weather arrives on wednesday, remains through friday. we are nice and dry for the weekend. dave. >> all right rosemary, thank you. time now 522. one of the 49ers biggest stars is demanding to be traded. we'll tell you why. deebo samuel says he wants out. and a world war two seaplane is heading on its final adventure. it includes a stop right here in the bay area. we'll tell you about the historic ties to alama.
5:25 am
five years of a great rate that won't change. it's back. but only for a limited time. high five. five years? -nope. comcast business 5-year price lock guarantee. powering five years of savings. powering possibilities. comcast business. time is now 525. the mta now investigating that deadly plane crash last week off the coast of western alaska. it happened thursday afternoon. the fire department in nome, alaska, says the pilot of the cessna told air traffic control it would enter a holding pattern while it waited for an open runway. but then, according to the coast guard, the plane rapidly lost elevation. it's still not clear
5:26 am
why the plane went down. the remains of all ten victims have been recovered. crews had to rush to recover the plane because of the weather. >> we will recover the wreckage. we do have a short window where we have weather, bad weather coming in, some snow. and please understand that some difficult conditions, because this is on an ice floe. >> that plane was taken by helicopter to a hangar. that crash was one of the deadliest crashes in alaska in 25 years. our time is now 526. a world war two sea plane flew into the bay area. it's part of the first leg of its final journey. the philippine mars plane glided on to san francisco bay waters in alameda over the weekend. right there, the sea plane flew from british columbia to an air and space museum in tucson, arizona. the plane is part of a fleet
5:27 am
that was produced between 1942 and 1947. it supported the navy during the second world war and then later in the korean war. one fan of aviation told us that plane also has history in alameda. >> after it was retired from the u.s. navy, it was ferried from alameda right here, where it was based. it was ferried and flown to coulson aviation in sproat lake in british columbia, where they had their operations. then a private contractor converted it to a water bomber for fighting fires. >> it's a lot of history. now, tomorrow, the sea plane will stop in san diego before it heads to its final stop in tucson, arizona. time is now 527. a car slammed into a police vehicle on the bay bridge. the reason for the high speed pursuit, and the video of the police officers chasing down that suspect. also, a major high
5:28 am
at levi's stadium. now, less than one year away, the special ceremony that will take place an hour from now officially setting the bay area's countdown clock, meta employees are bracing for
5:31 am
as the santa clara valley, our valleys and our hills until 9 a.m. as we get into the afternoon, we do expect high clouds among some mostly sunny conditions, and our temperatures will range from mid 50s to about 60 degrees or so. a better look at the current conditions and what we can expect for the week ahead. coming up in just about eight minutes. let's toss it over to traffic this morning with sal. good morning sal. good morning to you. right now we have a very nice commute starting off. pardon me on a monday. our triple a traffic cameras are showing us things that look pretty decent out there. that's the bay bridge, of course. and everything looks very good there. if you are driving in the east bay, you are going to see traffic. that's going to be okay. if you are driving, let's say san jose. let's take a look at that. northbound 280 in san jose is looking good all the way up to cupertino at 501. let's get back to the headlines.
5:32 am
off the santa clara valley santa clara area. that's what i was trying to say. as we get into the afternoon, temperatures will range from mid 50s to about 60 degrees or so. but this morning we are freezing and below freezing. i'll have a look at the current conditions and what we can expect for the week ahead. coming up in just a few minutes. meanwhile, as we get going on this monday, sal is checking traffic for you. good morning sir. how are we doing out there? >> i you know, we're doing okay out there. let's go right to the triple a traffic cameras there aro and northbound 280. traffic is moving. okay. as you drive up toward the commute there, there have been no major problems. let's check in on the san mateo bridge. you can see that traffic is looking good. and also the bay bridge toll plaza is light. so i think it's going to start to change. you never know. the day after the super bowl, some people may be taking some time off. we'll see at 5.32. let's get back to the desk. >> thank you. well, in one hour from right now, a very special ceremony will be held. where?
5:33 am
new orleans hands over the super bowl to the bay area. super bowl 60 will be played at levi's stadium february 8th, 2026. the people taking part in that handover ceremony will include the 49ers owner, jed york, and nfl commissioner roger goodell. and here's the logo for super bowl 60. take a look at it. very colorful. it shows the vince lombardi trophy with images of sequoia trees and the golden gate bridge inside the roman numeral 60. >> the philadelphia eagles, new champions of the nfl after their commanding victory over the kansas city chiefs in super bowl 59. the eagles defeated the two time defending champion chiefs, 40 to 22, in a game in new orleans that was never even close. the chiefs scored most of their points in the fourth quarter, after the game was already decided. eagles quarterback jalen hurts was named super bowl mvp after throwing for 221 yards and two
5:34 am
touchdowns. but he says the philadelphia defense played a huge role in this decisive super bowl victory. >> we played how they played all year. you know, and i truly believe offense wins the game. but defense wins championships. and somehow that defense has been able to play. it's a great testament to them. >> it was a disastrous night for chiefs quarterback patrick mahomes. he was sacked six times, threw two interceptions, and kansas city came up short in their effort to be the first team in nfl history to win three super bowls in a row. >> what a game. well, a dance group from oakland performed in the halftime show with kendrick lamar. now, when kendrick started singing dmx from his latest album, you can see members of the dance crew. turf fans, fiends right behind kendrick. they were sitting on a raised platform by the lamppost. they were dressed down in blue jeans and white shirts. the international recognized east bay dance crew formed back in
5:35 am
2005. the group was also featured in kendrick lamar's squabble up music video. >> love it! 49ers have given wide receiver deebo samuel's permission to find a trade, according to espn. deebo samuel asked to be traded during his exit interview with the niners. deebo has one year left on his contract and has been seeking a long term deal that would pay him as one of the top receivers in football. the move could happen before his $15 million contract bonus is due march 22nd. well, now that super bowl 59 is over, the next big sporting event is taking place in the bay area. the nba holding its all star activities this weekend. events include celebrity basketball game at oakland arena on friday, the skills challenge that's at chase center saturday night, and then the three point challenge and slam dunk contest as well. the main event is sunday. the all star game actually three games. it's a four team elimination, with the winners of the semifinal games advancing to the
5:36 am
championships. president trump's order against diversity, equity and inclusion policies during an important uc berkeley research study in limbo. the study focuses on intestinal parasites in india and west africa. it is funded by a grant from the national institutes of health, the single largest funder of biomedical research in the world. but lead researcher kendra dahmer, from uc berkeley, says she worries that funding may be pulled because it was given to her for her diverse background. >> i qualify for the diversity supplement across these different categories outlined by the nih. and that includes, you know, i grew up in a very poor family. my parents didn't have undergraduate degrees, bachelor's degrees. i'm a first generation college student, and as a woman that falls into these categories, i qualify for this merit based diversity supplement.
5:37 am
>> the university of california said in a statement, saying, quote, we are evaluating recent executive orders issued by president trump and the subsequent agency guidance to understand their potential impact on our communities. the california state university system is teaming up with tech companies to launch an artificial intelligence powered education system. the companies involved include adobe, alphabet, nvidia and openai. according to cal state's deputy vice chancellor of academic and student affairs. csu will pay $17 million over an 18 month term to openai for the use of chatgpt. csu hopes the adoption of ai technologies across all 23 universities will have a profound impact on training, learning and teaching tools. >> our time now. 537. one man was arrested after he crashed a car on the bay bridge into a police vehicle during a high-speed chase. san francisco police were first called about 1050 yesterday morning about a wanted vehicle heading into san
5:38 am
francisco from the east bay. this video shows the pursuit as police caught up with the car south of market. but then the driver sped away, eventually getting back onto the bay bridge. and that's when the car collided with a police car and the man was arrested and taken into custody. no one was hurt. another man was taken into custody, also accused of running from law enforcement. the chp says 45 year old christopher andalus took off from vallejo police saturday night, leading police on a chase along interstate 80. the chp followed and watched as andalus ran into the san pablo light linden casino. he was eventually arrested. >> in fremont. leaders are set to vote on a new ordinance that could punish people for helping people stay in a homeless encampment. many ordinance or laws in california have made it illegal to camp on any street or sidewalk, but this proposal in
5:39 am
fremont would take it even further. it causes anyone. it says anyone causing, permitting, aiding, abetting, or concealing an illegal encampment could be charged with a misdemeanor and face a $1,000 fine and six months in jail. activists are worried it could be used against aid workers who provide services to unhoused communities. >> all right, cold air alert for our outside. as we roll through the morning hours, we have another advisory for frost and an advisory for freeze that will go until 9 a.m. a live look here over san francisco. and if you've been out over the last few mornings, you know what to expect, because we are just as cold, perhaps even a little bit colder compared to yesterday. we are down by seven degrees in petaluma. widespread upper 20s low 30s. we've got 31 reported in santa rosa for the inner east bay, 31 in livermore, san francisco, one community in san francisco reporting 37. now the
5:40 am
old record stands at 38, but there are also plenty of low 40s out there. and it looks like the national weather service is tracking the low 40s. and not that 37 we saw just a moment ago. meanwhile, windsor, petaluma 30 degrees. novato 28. for the inner east bay we are 28. lafayette 29. orinda 29. in alamo as well as dublin. very cold air mass in place, as well as the clear skies and the calm conditions during the overnight hours, helping those temperatures sink. we've got calm conditions in the north bay. we have just a gentle breeze in oakland, and as we go through the next 24 to 36 hours, we will see only subtle changes. we'll have the sunny skies mixed in with some high clouds, and then we get to tomorrow night and significant changes are coming our way right now. tuesday night into wednesday, scattered light rain followed by a wetter, windier storm that will roll in by thursday afternoon. highs for today under a dry conditions. mid to upper 50s. 60 degrees expected for san
5:41 am
back to mornings on two. time now 543. here are some of the this morning's top stories we're following for you. president trump says today he will announce a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports, including from mexico and canada. the president says he will also impose reciprocal tariffs on goods from other unidentified countries later in the week. >> we're back. in february of 2016, levi's stadium hosted super bowl 50. the game where the denver broncos beat the carolina panthers 24 to 10. will now, next february, the home of the 49ers will host super bowl 60, and a ceremony and news conference is scheduled in the next hour to hand over the super bowl responsibilities from new orleans to the bay area, where an annual tradition is predictable as the super bowl. 23 million people are expected to. call out sick today. the
5:45 am
so-called super sick monday comes with a very high price tag to online marketing site. net voucher code says employers lose about $55 in production per employee when they call out sick. that loss amounts to about $3 billion. now, if you are going to work today and you need a little pick me up. starbucks is giving away free coffee today. the people who are part of the coffee chain's rewards program can get a free small, iced or hot coffee. anyone can get the promotion, but you need to already be signed up for starbucks rewards. >> there's a tech conference today in san francisco with some big names in the industry. apple co-founder steve wozniak will speak at the ceo navigate conference today. that event is focused on the cloud and new ways to use the developing technology. other speakers include leaders from netflix and google. underway this morning, an ai summit in paris, drawing a
5:46 am
number of tech titans and major world leaders, and a big investment. france announced a k7109 billion investment in ai n the eve of the summit. high profile attendees include vice president jd vance on his first overseas trip as vice president. the summit will give some european leaders a chance to meet vance for the first time. the two day event gathers big tech, including google, microsoft, openai. it aims to foster ai advances in sectors like health, education, the environment and culture. >> our time now. 545 president trump doubled down on his executive order, changing the name of the gulf of mexico to the gulf of america. now, while flying over the gulf on his way to the super bowl. he declared february 9th gulf of america day. that proclamation calls on officials to observe the day with, appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities. during an interview with fox news, the president said he made the decision without consulting
5:47 am
with mexico. >> i've never spoken to him about it. it was our call. and i have not spoken to him about it. i've spoken to him about many other things, but i haven't really talked to him about this. they have never brought it up. i'm a little surprised at that, but they've never brought it up. >> now those countries are allowed to call bodies of water whatever they want within their own documents, and renaming is common throughout history. there is no international formal body to decide what things are called, but the u.n. does encourage international coordination on names to avoid confusion. time is now 547. employees of one big company in silicon valley are bracing to get pink slips today. meta, the owner of facebook, is trimming 5% of its workforce. ktvu south bay reporter jesse gary is in menlo park right now with more details. jesse. good morning. >> dave, good morning to you. and i heard you coughing earlier. i hope you're not
5:48 am
feeling too sick, but i'll tell you what. some of the employees at meta may not be feeling too well this morning. as you mentioned, pink slips going out. they went out about 45 minutes ago. according to reuters, the company is targeting what it calls, quote, its lowest performers and they will backfill positions. let's take a look at our video. the company classifies the cuts that are impacting countries across the globe as performance terminations. while workers in the u.s. are getting the bad news today, 45 minutes ago local time, employees in more than a dozen other countries in europe, asia and africa will get notice. february 11th through the 18th. meta staffers in germany, france, italy and netherlands are exempt from the cuts, according to reuters, due to local regulations. the company says it will expedite the hiring of machine learning engineers and other business critical roles. there is no timeline for when that hiring will begin, or how many are being let go today,
5:49 am
or how many will ultimately be hired in these business critical roles. we're live in menlo park this morning. jesse gary, ktvu, fox two news. dave, back to you. across the bay in oakland. >> all right. thank you jesse. >> always nice to see jesse gary early in the morning. yeah. all right. let's head over to sal for a look at traffic. maybe it will be light since people might stay home after the big game. >> yeah, i heard dave doing sound effects during the. i like it, dave. >> just a sound effect. >> yeah, yeah, yeah. you know what? we might. although i'm not sure we might see a drop off in traffic today either. people taking the day off by calling in sick or sometimes people know, hey, i want i'm going to tell my boss i'm not coming in on monday. i'll take a day off anyway. we might see a lighter commute. we'll see. this is a look at the richmond bridge. that looks all right. and there have been no problems this morning. if you are driving on the dumbarton or the san mateo bridge. now, what about today's
5:50 am
weather? here is rosemary. >> all right, sal, thank you so much. just as cold as yesterday morning. even colder for some with the advisories for frost and freeze going until 9 a.m. good morning to all of you. a live look here into san francisco. still a dark one. from this vantage point, we are about an hour and 15 minutes until the sun rise. and storm tracker two here, showing you we are still in the dry over the state of california. that will begin to change today and tomorrow. going to be very similar cold starts, followed by partly cloudy skies and relatively cool conditions just a few degrees below average for this time of year. then as we get into tuesday night. wet weather returns to the bay area. i will say with all that cold air in place, we cannot rule out the possibility of maybe a dusting of snow in our local hills. that will be a little exciting. here's a look at wednesday morning. that first wave has already moved through quarter inch to half inch of rainfall, a possibility. the
5:51 am
soaker looks to come in on thursday and is tapping into the atmospheric river once again, bringing with it wind as well. plenty of snow to the sierra, and southern california is also going to get some rain out of this as well. the futurecast by friday. now we are beginning to dry out. and here's the weekend. right now the weekend looks mainly dry. we may see some showers pop up by the end of the weekend and we'll be watching that for you. but again, going back to the accumulation on this quarter, inch to half inch of rainfall expected for with the first wave tuesday night into wednesday, but then wednesday night into early friday, we are talking about several inches of rain anywhere from 1 to 4. and it will be 1 to 4ft of snow in our hills, or i should say in the sierra as well. temperature wise, we are looking at 38 degrees right now in san francisco, below freezing in napa at 30, below freezing in livermore at 31. your afternoon highs for today. mid to upper
5:52 am
50s to about 60 degrees. we'll go with a near repeat for your bay area tuesday before an increase in clouds tuesday afternoon. rain arrives tuesday night. get a little bit of a break on wednesday before the next storm rolls in, and then we're drying out on friday with dry weather for the weekend. back to you. >> all right, rosemary, thank you. it is 551. as valentine's day gets closer, one company has released a list of the trendiest places to say i do now. wallethub released a list. their top places are according to affordable venue costs. the number of vendors per capita, and even three star hotel rooms and the cost of them they include are you ready? orlando, florida, las vegas, miami, atlanta and tampa, florida. the most expensive places to get married are right here in the bay area, including oakland, fremont, santa rosa, and san jose. by the way, oxnard, california and pearl city, hawaii are among the most
5:53 am
expensive places to get married. >> interesting. yeah. >> all right. set your alarm. if you're hoping to buy tickets for beyonce's upcoming concerts, we're going to tell you when tickets go on sale. and perhaps more importantly, how to avoid being scammed. >> and also, we're going to tell you what a performer did during kendrick lamar's super bowl halftime show to get himself arrested and banned from every nfl stadium and events for the
5:54 am
5:56 am
revive our live stream at san jose san pedro market at the square for the super bowl. it was hosted by our friend friends sal castaneda, joe fonzi and assignment editor sammy mamu. the market was filled with people who came out to eat and drink and watch the big game. >> a lot of people when i grew up were dallas cowboys fans. boo! >> this next year is our year, man. >> something just happened behind me that see if i can see what it is on a monitor. i can tell you what it is. it's an eagles interception for a touchdown. so make that 17 to nothing. barring a penalty. yeah it looks like it's going to be 17. nothing philadelphia. so the people that were predicting kind of an eagles dominant game looks
5:57 am
like what they've got what they predicted. >> let me ask you something real quick. oh because i'm the traffic guy. what was it like driving down here. was anyone on the road? >> no, nobody's on the road. >> that's what i thought. >> everyone's at home watching us. that's what i thought. and the game. >> right? >> i saw you, sam and sal. san pedro square had it all for the super bowl. 20 screens and more than a dozen restaurants and bars. well, ticketmaster now warning you about potential scammers as fans of beyonce. giddy up for the cowboy carter tour. now, the presale tickets go on sale tomorrow at 11 a.m. ticketmaster went on. x used to be known as twitter, telling fans not to trust anybody trying to sell them tickets before february 11th. fans responded by being annoyed and upset that the company still hasn't done anything to fix the sky high dynamic pricing for tickets. the department of justice and 30 state and district attorneys generals sued ticketmaster for
5:58 am
monopolizing the ticket market, and they argued that less competition leads to those really high ticket prices. general sale tickets for beyonce's tour go on sale at noon local time starting on friday. >> firefighters will be working to reduce the risk of fires in parts of southern marin county starting this week. the work will include pruning trees, removing vegetation near roads and sidewalks, and marking dead or dying trees. they will also evaluate maintenance on fire hydrants. work will begin in sausalito and mill valley starting tomorrow in sonoma county. cal fire will conduct burning operations at trio annadel state park in santa rosa. that work is scheduled to begin tomorrow and will continue through thursday as conditions allow. the pile burns are intended to reduce dead and downed woody material along park roads near the park boundary, and in other strategic locations. >> our time is now 558 for a lunar new year festival. this weekend took over san francisco's sunset district. there were live performances
5:59 am
filling the street with music, including shows from local traditional and lion dancing teams. crowds of guests lined up at 37th and pacheco browsing fresh produce at the farmers markets. organizers told us that what other booths they had available. >> were adding community resources, kids- [music] activities and just a lot of things to bring out and understand and learn more about the lunar new year, especially the chinese new year celebration. >> by the way, the event was absolutely free and open to the public. >> for the second time. the vince lombardi trophy is heading to philadelphia. [applause] eagles fly and super bowl 59. >> what a game. the dominant performance on the field last night the philadelphia eagles ending the kansas city chiefs championship streak. we're going to bring you the highlights from super bowl 59 and one year from now super bowl 60 will touch
6:00 am
down right here in the bay area. these are live pictures. we'll be looking at levi's stadium in santa clara, where the host of super bowl 59 are holding the super bowl handover ceremony. we have all the details of the festivities that kick off this morning, and the super bowl sunday celebration turned into chaos in san francisco's mission district. we'll tell you. look at these pictures. we'll tell you what we know about a police chase that sent six people to the hospital. >> from ktvu. [music] fox two news, this is mornings on two. >> well, good morning, and thank you for joining us. welcome to mornings on two. i'm dave clark. >> good morning i'm pam cook. it's monday morning february 10th. start to another cold week cold. are we going to get any rain? let's check in with rosemary oroczo. >> yes and yes. you're right, pam, it is an icy start out there. good morning to both of you. and yes, we are going to have some rain arrive later in the week and lots of sierra snow
6:01 am
coming as well. here's a view over san francisco where it is a cool, dry, mostly clear start. and we do have a freeze warning for our north bay valley and hills, east bay, valley and hills, santa clara valley and hills going until 9 a.m. for temperatures below freezing, and our frost advisory for all places excluding san francisco and the coast there from san francisco to san mateo county, a view of your temperatures below freezing in areas like santa rosa, napa, livermore reporting 30 degrees. even san francisco, one neighborhood in san francisco 38 for you there as we shift to the north bay. 29 in sonoma, 29 in fairfax, 29 the inner east bay of orinda, as well as alamo and dublin. so bundle up. you're definitely going to need it for the outdoors this morning. your afternoon highs mid to upper 50s just a little bit below average, but not bad with mostly sunny skies. better look at that wet weather coming our way in the extended forecast coming up. but
6:02 am
as we get back to work on this monday morning, sal has you covered. how are we looking, sal? >> well, we look okay there, rosemary. right now we do see the bridges looking in good shape. let's start with the richmond bridge. our aa traffic camera showing us the traffic is light so far on the richmond bridge. it's also light at the bay bridge toll plaza, although there is a little bit of a backup, but not much. i'd say that's less than five minutes. san mateo bridge traffic looks good, and so does the dumbarton bridge. as you're heading over to menlo park, palo alto and redwood city area. 237 also in good shape, so we'll see if some people are taking the day after the super bowl off. we'll see in just a bit. now at 602, let's go back to the desk. >> all right. thank you sal. today is a big day for bay area sports and local tourism. this morning the nfl will take part in a ceremony handing over the super bowl from new orleans to the bay area. we've been looking in live at new orleans or the philadelphia eagles destroyed
6:03 am
the kansas city chiefs 40 to 22. it was the eighth time the nfl's biggest game was held at the superdome. philadelphia, of course, ecstatic about their football champion eagles. this is a live picture from the city of brotherly love right outside the main library, where fans for hours took over the city streets. they climbed on light poles, trash trucks and bus stops celebrating the eagles second super bowl championship. now i want to take you live to the stadium, home of the 49ers levi's stadium. this morning, the bay area host committee of super bowl 60 in santa clara will take part in the handover ceremony and a news conference. it will include nfl commissioner roger goodell, 49ers owner jed york and san jose mayor matt mehan. today, the city of new orleans will soon take part in that handover ceremony there at levi's stadium. ktvu james torres monitoring that handoff will be there for that. joins us now this morning. good morning james.
6:04 am
>> yeah that's all going to start in the next 30 minutes pam good morning to you. next year super bowl 60 will be right here at levi's stadium. fingers crossed to see if the 40 niners will make it that far. it's only been two times in nfl history where a team has actually won a super bowl on home turf. that was down in la, and it happened again the following year in tampa bay. now we have a lot of time until we actually get to that point, and a lot of time has passed since levi's stadium last hosted a super bowl. that was nine years ago in 2015. that's when peyton manning and the denver broncos took down cam newton and the carolina panthers. beyonce, bruno mars and coldplay all performed at the halftime show. now looking ahead, nfl commissioner roger goodell will lead the official handoff ceremony. city leaders and representatives from new orleans will pass the super bowl on to the bay area host committee, accompanied by san jose mayor matt mehan. that's all part of an incredibly busy schedule for a year ahead for
6:05 am
santa clara and the bay area. that's all thanks to efforts from the host committee. look ahead to this weekend. that's when we'll see the nba all star weekend take center stage in san francio. then next summer, levi's stadium will also host a few matches for the 2026 fifa world cup. we'll hear from those bay area representatives about all those events, but especially super bowl 60 coming here next february. we'll show you what all that looks like coming up in the next hour. we're live this morning from santa clara. i'm james torres, ktvu, fox two news. >> okay, james thank you. time now, 605. a public safety alert was issued by philadelphia police after the eagles won the super bowl. [applause] lots of people out there, tens of thousands packed the streets in philly celebrating the victory. there was fun for a while, but later there was violence with reports of looting, vandalism and arrests. the police moved in to break up these big crowds, and several
6:06 am
downtown streets were closed off at that celebration on the streets of philly came immediately after the eagles big win in new orleans. >> the eagles became the new champions of the nfl after their commanding victory over the kansas city chiefs last night. >> for the second time, the vince lombardi- [applause] trophy is handed to philadelphia eagles. fly in super bowl 59. >> the eagles defeated the two time defending champion chiefs, 40 to 22, in a game that was never even close. the chiefs scored most of their points in the fourth quarter, after the game was already decided. eagles quarterback jalen hurts was named super bowl mvp after throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns. >> still processing it. you know i it's been it's been a long journey. it's been a journey of ups and downs and highs and lows. and i've always stayed true to it in the end. and having this vision of just being
6:07 am
the best that i can be and that evolving over time into this desire and this flame inside to win. and you don't do great things without the guys around you. >> eagles running back saquon barkley set an nfl single season rushing record during last night's super bowl, but he says philadelphia had a tremendous team on both sides of the ball. >> big shout out to the defense. they came out and set the tone. we don't win that game without them. and you know offense we came out had a game plan. you know we knew that. you know they're going. the focus is going to be on the run game. and we took advantage of it. >> third and six. >> the chiefs came up short in their attempt to be the first team in nfl history to win three super bowls in a row. >> now the eagles get it back looking to run some clock or maybe throw the dagger. [applause] hurts. going deep for it all. devonte smith he has got it. touchdown. >> wow. it kept happening. and that 46 yard touchdown from
6:08 am
jalen hurts to devonte smith was one of the many big plays that led the eagles to a 40 to 22 win over the chiefs in super bowl 59. that win was the eagles second championship in franchise history. >> kendrick lamar became the first solo hip hop artist to headline the super bowl halftime show. >> it's been a day for me. [music] wait. yeah. yeah. hey, i remember sirup, sandwiches and crime allowances. finessing them with some counterfeit. now i'm countin this. >> fun choreography. singing all around. actor actor samuel l jackson also. and singer sza joined him on stage during his 13 minute performance. you might have caught or missed a surprise guest. tennis superstar serena williams was on stage dancing, doing the crip walk as kendrick performed. one backup dancer at kendrick lamar's super bowl halftime show decided to make a statement during the performance. the dancer unfurled
6:09 am
a flag with the words sudan and gaza written on it, protesting the two wars in the middle east. the nfl says the person is now banned for life from all nfl stadiums and events. new orleans police say they are still deciding if the performer will face any charges. >> all right, our time is 608. unfortunately, super bowl sunday in san francisco turned into a terrifying situation for some in the mission district. ktvu is andre senior in the studio now, looking at what we know so far about a police chase that ended up sending six people to the hospital. >> well, dave, the police chase led to a car slamming into a parklet. you see that here behind me, outside of a packed sports bar. one of their busiest days of the year. a mother and child were among the six hurt. this is a look at all that's left of that parklet outside of the napper tandy irish sports pub, you can see the splintered pieces of wood and the roof collapsed. police have not said why they were chasing the audi q7 in the first place, only that the person driving the suv was
6:10 am
wanted for other crimes. >> it was something less to an imminent threat to someone's life. i think it's worth asking if it's worth it. sending six people to the hospital. >> in november, voters approved a measure allowing police to chase suspects for more reasons. one witness says the car first knocked over a traffic light at 24th and mission, then sideswiped an elderly couple. the car then crashed into the parklet at the sports pub, which was filled with people watching the super bowl. >> i don't really get why there's a high speed police chase going on, like on super bowl sunday in the middle of mission street. like that seemed really reckless to me. >> i just remember there was a woman and three more persons running away. it was scary, but in the moment i was in shock. but then i went in there and tried to help. >> following the chase, san francisco police say they had arrested two women. right now, it's unclear what charges they will face or if they were driving under the influence, but we'll keep you updated as we
6:11 am
learn more. pam. >> thank you. andre. all right. let's head over to sal for a look at the monday morning commute. sal. >> right now, it's good. i don't want to say anything too loud. maybe people are sleeping in after the super bowl. right now, traffic looks good on the dumbarton bridge. on the san mateo bridge, you can see that the traffic is moving along very well. let's take a look now at the bay bridge toll plaza. that will tell. you can see there is a little bit of a crowd, so it's not completely light. some people may be taking time off, but for now this is a 10 to 15 minute delay at 611. let's go back to the desk. >> thank you. sal. a new law in the bay area one bay area city. making it risky to help those living in homeless encampments. the consequences someone could face if they're caught assisting or hiding homeless camps. >> and after the tragic deaths of three teenagers in san diego, health officials are really sounding the alarm about the flu. what they are urging
6:12 am
pare s to do to protect their ildr
i have prepared a thomas' breakfast for you to savor together. thanks, thom. hey, are english muffins from england? heavens, no! they're from the pantry. are you from england? nay, i'm also from the pantry. huzzah! a toast to breakfast. was now 614. some top stories we're following for you this morning. the city of philadelphia plans to hold a victory parade on friday for its super bowl champion philadelphia eagles. they defeated the kansas city chiefs 40 to 22. i'm sure you were watching denying the chiefs and their attempt for a
6:15 am
three peat. quarterback jalen hurts was named most valuable player, throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns, including that one, and he ran for 72 yards and a touchdown. well, today meta is laying off thousands of employees in an effort to improve productivity. a business insider report says all meta platforms are cutting 5% of their workforce. that's about 3600 employees. employees are expected to be notified early this morning by email. despite the layoffs, meta still has about 1000 job openings here in california. and president trump says he will impose a new 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports beginning today. but this time, it's a response to tariffs that were imposed on the united states. and he also hinted at even more import duties coming later this week. the president says reciprocal
6:16 am
tariffs will be announced tuesday and wednesday or wednesday, targeting companies that impose high duties on u.s. goods. >> nurses in the east bay are set to protest today against the sudden closure of the family birthing center at hayward saint rose hospital. the closure comes despite recent assurances from alameda health system that services at saint rose would be preserved. nurses say shutting down labor and delivery services will create a safety crisis for mothers and newborns, forcing emergency staff to handle high risk deliveries. the birthing center serves families in hayward, castro valley, fremont and union city. today's protest is expected to start at 1230. >> our time now 616. health officials are urging parents to get your children vaccinated against the flu, and they say it's not too late to do it. the warning comes after three teenagers in san diego county died from the flu. reports say all three did not get flu shots. one had underlying health
6:17 am
conditions. the teenagers were age 14, 15 and 17. san diego county officials say about 80% of its residents between the ages of five and 17 are not up to date on flu shots. california has seen ten deaths in kids from the flu. three of them to covid 19, two to rsv this winter. >> in fremont, you could now face jail time for helping people stay in a homeless encampment. many ordinances or laws in california have made it illegal to camp on any street or sidewalk, but this one in fremont takes it even further. it says anyone causing, permitting, aiding, abetting or concealing an illegal encampment could be charged with a misdemeanor or face a $1,000 fine and six months in jail. activists are worried it could be used against aid workers who provide services to unhoused communities. well, the east bay city of pinole is losing a big name grocery store. the city was
6:18 am
notified that safeway intends to close its store in the appian 80 shopping center april 4th. the property owner has indicated that the site is not on the market, and they will actively plan for another grocery store at the same location. pinole will still have a number of grocery stores even without that site, including lucky, trader joe's, and sprouts. >> all right. time is now 617. we'll get you to where you need to go this morning. sal, what's happening on the roads now? >> it's beginning to get a little bit more full out there. dave and pam at the bay bridge. we have a backup now that extends beyond the parking lot. triple a traffic cameras showing us that. you can see that it looks pretty normal for a monday. maybe a touch lighter. some people on the monday after super bowl will take a day off. this is a look at the san mateo bridge that looks all right. so we're not super crowded, but definitely it's not light everywhere. some of the some of the other commutes though are light. peninsula looks good. south bay looks good. so here's a live look at 280. that doesn't look too bad. so if you want to
6:19 am
get out on the early side, you should have a pretty decent commute at 618. what about today's weather? here's rosemary. >> yes. another icy start out there, sal. good morning to you and happy monday, everybody. we do have changes coming our way. it will be tuesday night into wednesday. more on that in the extended forecast. a live look here over san francisco san francisco starting out in the upper 30s to low 40s. we're talking about record breaking cold day after day after day. during these morning hours, we are dry across the west here. that begins to change by tuesday night. let me push you forward, and then we'll come back around and take a look at the numbers expected for today. today and tomorrow we'll see a mix of high clouds push through if we get enough high cloud cover tonight into tomorrow, maybe help to offset the cold just a little bit, but not by much. here's tuesday night. we've got some light rain moving in now. we will get a little bit of a break tuesday night into wednesday. one round pushes through and
6:20 am
then by wednesday night into thursday this is coming ashore. this looks to be the wet, windy one that will bring not only bay area rain, rain to southern california and snow to the sierra. it does push out by friday and we are drying out right now it looks like for the weekend. this is the weekend right in here. may see a few scattered showers into the picture on the back end of the weekend. now that second system expected to bring with it several inches of rainfall anywhere from 1 to 4in. and it does favor closer to the coast as well as in our hills. meanwhile, in the sierra 3 to 4, maybe even close to five feet of snow by friday. if you're thinking about heading that way for the weekend, you're going to have plenty of fresh snow. and notice colfax sits about 2400ft, likely to get a little bit of snow there as well, which means while we have cold air trapped in the bay area, we may get a dusting of snow in our hills if it lines up correctly. 38 degrees in san francisco right
6:21 am
now, 30 degrees in napa and 30 degrees in livermore. so for today and tomorrow, the big chill will still be the headline afternoon highs for today mid 50s in pacifica, upper 50s in concord, 60 degrees in areas over san jose. these temperatures are just a few degrees below average. a near repeat for tuesday before we see an increase in clouds late in the day, followed by showers during the evening hours. wednesday we start out with some rain, but it looks like we'll get a break before the next system comes in wednesday night into thursday. then we're drying out on friday and we've got cool weather with partly cloudy skies expected for the weekend. pam. >> all right. thank you rosemary. the latest hostage release in gaza is raising global concerns, the condition of the former captives now putting pressure on the israeli prime minister to secure the release of all remaining hostages. and president trump wants maps updated to reflect the newly named gulf of america. will explain what the new
6:22 am
proclamation eans
6:23 am
i bought the team! kevin... ? i bought the team! i put it on my chase freedom unlimited card. and i'm gonna cashback on a few other things too... starting with the sound system! curry from deep. that's caaaaaaaaash. i prefer the old intro! this is much better! i don't think so! steph, one more thing... the team owner gets five minutes a game. alright, let's go then. ahaha! cash brothers! yeah! cashback like a pro with chase freedom unlimited. how do you cashback? chase, make more of what's yours. (♪)
6:24 am
before the latest hostage release in gaza is raising serious concerns in nations around the world. hundreds of people watched as armed hamas fighters released three frail looking israeli civilian men saturday morning who had been held captive for the past 16
6:25 am
months. they appeared to be in much poorer physical condition than any of the 18 other hostages released so far during the cease fire. family members of one hostage say they were horrified as they watched his release in gaza. >> what made it worse was when we actually saw elie was to see the emaciated state, that they put him in an absolute disgrace, and that was an absolute shock. and we both sat and cried. >> now, mideast experts also say the condition of these former captives is putting pressure on israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu to get the remaining hostages out of captivity. a federal court has blocked the trump administration from sending three venezuelan immigrants held in new mexico to guantanamo bay naval base in cuba. the judge made that emergency ruling yesterday, citing evidence that the three men may have been falsely accused of being members of a violent gang. the ruling is the
6:26 am
latest setback in president trump's immigration crackdown, and it comes just days after homeland security secretary kristi noem paid a visit to guantanamo bay. noem says she is now certain all of the migrants being taken to guantanamo bay are dangerous criminals. on his way to the super bowl, president trump emphasized his executive order, changing the name of the gulf of mexico to the gulf of america. while flying over the gulf on his way to the game, he declared february 9th gulf of america day. the proclamation calls upon officials to observe the day with, appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities. in an interview with fox news, the president said he made the decision without consulting mexico. countries are allowed to call bodies of water wherever they want within their own documents, and renaming is common throughout history. however, there is no international formal body to decide on what things are called. however, the un encourages international coordination on names to avoid
6:27 am
confusion. president trump announced new tariffs that begin today and hints more could be on the way. what those tariffs are targeting and a bay area dance group made their mark at super bowl at the halftime show. we'll tell you how oakland's turf fields represented the bay. [music] dave's been very excited about saving big with the comcast business 5-year price lock guarantee. five years? -five years. and he's not alone. -high five. it's five years of reliable gig speed internet. five years of advanced securit. five years of a great rate that won't change. it's back. but only for a limited time. high five. five years? -nope. comcast business 5-year price lock guarantee.
6:28 am
powering five years of savings. powering possibilities. comcast business.
6:30 am
ten nfl super bowl championship, beating the kansas city chiefs 40 to 22, in the super bowl. don't worry, we're going to show you the highlights. and starting today, big changes coming to meta. the tech giant will lay off thousands of employees. we're going to bring you a live report on the reasons for those cuts. from ktvu. fox two news. this is mornings on two. all right. as we take you live to the opening bell this morning, wall street taking in news of more tariffs expected to be announced by president trump and mcdonald's reports. sales are down. reports. it reflects people are spending less on eating out. i think a lot of people ate in yesterday, right. super bowl parties. you're wearing your eagles green. is that like. that's a green? i think you have a few family members in philly. i have a lot of family members back there. i know they're excited. all
6:31 am
right. thank you for joining us here on mornings on two. i'm pam. >> cook and good morning i'm dave clark. welcome to monday, february 10th. pam. yes it is so cold outside. >> it is very cold. >> that's why i'm shivering. >> i run pretty warm and i'm. when i'm freezing. yeah. you know, it's cold. wow. >> good morning, both of you. yes, you are right, dave. we are just as cold as yesterday morning. even a tad colder in some areas with frost and freeze advisories to go along with it. here's a look over san francisco. half hour until the sun will rise. once the sun rises, we will begin to rebound. but between now and sunrise, temperatures are expected to cool just a little bit more. freeze warning for the north bay valleys and hills. east bay valleys and hills, santa clara valleys and hills on the east side. they're going until 9 a.m. frost advisory for the rest of us, excluding san francisco and the coast. but even half moon bay is 36 degrees this morning. san francisco at 38, in the
6:32 am
north bay, 34 in novato, and 30 degrees for the inner east bay of livermore. as we take a look out to the north bay, 29 sonoma novato. fairfax, 29, in alamo. i'll have a look at what we can expect for the afternoon today, as well as the wet weather that will arrive come tuesday night. that in the extended forecast in just a bit at 631. how are those highways doing, sal? >> well, they're getting more crowded there. rosemary, we do have some conditions there that are getting more crowded, for sure. let's start with the richmond bridge triple a traffic camera showing us that there is a crowd there. now. it's not too long, but there is one. and the bay bridge, it's backed up almost, but not quite to the maze. it's not the worst day i've seen, but definitely it's not light. you can see the san mateo bridge. traffic is also busy. 632. let's go back to the headlines. >> all right. thank you. well, employees of meta, one of silicon valley's top companies, are bracing to get pink slips
6:33 am
for layoffs today. meta, the owner of facebook, is cutting 5% of its workforce. ktvu south bay reporter jesse gary is with us now. you're in menlo park with the details. good morning. jesse. >> dave, good morning again to you. and those pink slips you mentioned started going out about 90 minutes ago. so folks are already seeing something they don't necessarily want to see on a monday. according to reuters, the company says they are targeting, quote, their lowest performers and will backfill positions. let's go ahead and take a look at our video. the company classifies the cuts that impact countries across the globe as performance terminations. while workers in the us are getting the bad news today, employees in more than a half more than a dozen other countries in europe, asia, africa, they'll get the notices. february 11th through february 18th. meta staffers in germany, france, italy and netherlands are exempt from the cuts, according to reuters, due to local regulations. the company
6:34 am
says it will expedite the hiring of machine learning engineers and other business critical roles. >> it really started these layoffs in 2023, where they let go 13%. now, i don't know if the socioeconomic or the political environment is triggering some of these, but it looks like they're firming up the ship. it's obvious. it's obvious from the numbers i've seen that they're not been doing that well, despite the fact that it's advertising all over the place. >> there is no timeline for when the hiring will begin. no idea how many people are going to be cut. ultimately, although we know it is roughly 5% and no idea how many people will be hired in these business critical roles, we are live in menlo park this morning. jesse gary, ktvu, fox two news. dave, back to you. across the bay in oakland. >> all right. thank you jesse. the philadelphia eagles are the new champions of the nfl after their commanding victory over
6:35 am
the kansas city chiefs in super bowl 59. the eagles defeated the two time champs, the chiefs, 40 to 22, in a game in new orleans was never even close. the chiefs scored most of their points in the fourth quarter, after the game was already decided. eagles quarterback jalen hurts was named super bowl mvp after throwing for 221 yards and two touchdowns. but he says philly's defense played a huge role in the win. >> they played how they played all year, you know, and i truly believe offense wins the game. but defense wins championships and i'm happy that defense has been able to play. it's a great testament to them. >> third and six. it was a. >> disastrous night for chiefs quarterback patrick mahomes. he was sacked six times, threw two interceptions and kansas city came up short in their effort to be the first team in nfl history to win three super bowls in a row. >> wow. and a dance group from oakland performed with kendrick
6:36 am
lamar during the big halftime show. when kendrick started performing the track man at the garden from his latest album, x, you can see members of the dance crew turf fiends right behind kendrick. they were sitting on a raised platform by the lamp post, dressed in blue jeans and white shirts. the international recognition recognized band dance crew from the east bay formed back in 2005. they were also featured in the music video for lamar's track called squabble. up! >> well, a ceremony is underway at levi's stadium in santa clara, where the city of new orleans is officially handing over the super bowl to the bay area. super bowl 60 will be played at levi's stadium february 8th, 2026. people taking part in that handover ceremony will include 49ers owner jed york and nfl commissioner roger goodell. and we want to show you the logo for super bowl 60. take a look. very
6:37 am
colorful. it shows the vince lombardi trophy image of some sequoia trees and of course, the golden gate bridge right inside the roman roman numeral 60. >> all right. our time is 636. president trump says later today he will make his latest announcement about tariffs. the president is expected to impose a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports. that includes materials from mexico and china, who are among the top u.s. steel suppliers. and president trump told fox news he'll announce so-called reciprocal tariffs on goods from other unidentified countries, possibly as soon as tomorrow. >> not that rich right now. we owe $36 trillion. that's because we let all these nations take advantage of us. >> now, last week, president trump agreed to a 30 day pause on his threat to impose tariffs on other imports from mexico and canada. that's after those two countries agreed to intensify their efforts to block the flow of drugs and migrants into the
6:38 am
u.s. now, the trump administration has given federal employees until the end of this day to decide if they will opt into its deferred resignation program. the white house promises they'll get full pay and benefits through september if they quit. now. an estimated 40 to 60,000 employees accepted that deal so far. however, a federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments later today on whether that offer is legal. >> 637 is the time. back over to sal. what are you keeping an eye on, sal? >> well, you know, we're slowly getting into a monday there. pam and dave, i'm going to start with contra costa. county highway four westbound has some slowing from about loveridge to willow pass, but 680 still looks good from benicia to walnut creek all the way into san ramon. and 24 is light. so far it is. anyway, we'll see what happens. we have some slowing on the richmond bridge, approaching for about a mile before the toll
6:39 am
plaza bay bridge backed up to the maze. that's pretty typical san mateo bridge. we have some sluggish traffic near the toll plaza, but it's mostly sluggish. it's okay getting over to the peninsula and the dumbarton bridge looks pretty clear. 638. let's talk about today's weather. here's rosemary. >> all right sal, the clear cold cycle continues this morning. as we get into the afternoon, we are going to have sunny skies and relatively cool temperatures. a look outside our door at this hour san francisco. beautiful view as we look toward the east. 704. the official sunrise for san francisco and san francisco in the upper 30s to low 40s. this morning. in the north bay, we have below freezing temperatures in areas like napa at 30 degrees and the inner east bay 30 in livermore. if you're just joining us. a frost advisory for most of the bay area, excluding san francisco and parts of the coastline. a freeze warning for inland north bay, east bay and south bay. we just went to the
6:40 am
north and east. let's go to the peninsula where we have 32 degrees in redwood city, 31 in menlo park. shifting into the santa cruz mountains below freezing in boulder creek. 27 for you there, and then over towards the morgan hill area. we are below freezing at 31 as we get into the afternoon today. an increase in high clouds tomorrow. more of the same before wet weather arrives tomorrow night. notice the time stamp here 10 p.m. we'll have a weak wave move through that will bring scattered showers tuesday night into wednesday. then we get a little bit of a break with the next storm coming in wednesday night lasting into early friday morning. that is going to tap into the atmospheric river that is expected to bring us plenty of rain and snow to the sierra, maybe even a dusting of snow for us. i'll have a better look at that in the extended forecast, but for today, partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, temperatures in the upper 50s to about 60, which is a little bit below average. more on that
6:41 am
storm coming up in the extended forecast back to you. >> depending on what you wear them with, it can either like make you look, make you look like old and like not cute. or it can like it can be. it can be like modern vibes. >> we're talking skinny jeans, a trend that's been through the fashion cycle. but are they making a comeback? pam cook some new information showing a spike in searches and runway appearances. [music] dave's been very excited about saving big with the comcast business 5-year price lock guarantee. five years? -five years. and he's not alone. -high five.
♪ i like it like that ♪ ♪ i like it like that, i like it like that ♪ mmmm... planet oat's so creamy and not watery like- exactly! and unsweetened has 0 grams of sugar. and it's an excellent source of calcium. wow! planet oat really has it all! ♪ the stories we're following for you this morning. next february, the home of the 49ers will host super bowl 60. a ceremony and news conference is underway this morning to hand over the super bowl responsibilities from new orleans to the bay area. 2016 was the last time levi's stadium hosted, and that was a big super bowl 50 event. and the denver broncos beat the carolina panthers 24 to 10. super bowl sunday in san francisco turned into a terrifying situation in
6:45 am
the mission district. a car trying to escape a police chase slammed into a parklet outside a sports bar, and six people, including a mother and child, were injured. this is what was left of that parklet splintered pieces of wood. the roof collapsed. police have not told us why they were chasing the car, except that the driver was wanted for other crimes. and president trump says he has directed the treasury department to stop minting new pennies. he says it costs more than $0.02 to make each $0.01 coin and calls that, quote, wasteful. after attending the super bowl, trump posted on his truth social site let's rip the waste of our great nation's budget, even if it's a penny at a time. >> our time is now 645. california school districts are paying billions more dollars in sexual assault cases. many of the cases, dating back decades, are now revived because of a 2019 state law. that law allows people to now file a sexual assault case up to the age of
6:46 am
40, instead of only until age 26. the 2019 law also expands how liable schools are to pass cases of child sexual assault cases. some financial experts say many schools may not be able to handle the financial strain that comes with this law. >> president trump's order against diversity, equity and inclusion policies now throwing uc berkeley research study in limbo. now, the study focuses on intestinal parasites in india and west africa. it's funded by a grant from the national institutes of health. the single largest funder of biomedical research in the world. but the lead researcher, kendra dahmer, says she worries that the funding may be pulled because it was given to her for her diverse background. >> i qualify for the diversity supplement across these different categories outlined by the nih, and that includes, you know, i grew up in a very poor
6:47 am
family. my parents didn't have undergraduate degrees, bachelor's degrees. i'm a first generation college student, and as a woman that falls into these categories, i qualify for this merit based diversity supplement. >> the university of california said in a statement, saying, quote, we're evaluating recent executive orders issued by president trump and the subsequent agency guidance to understand their potential impact on our communities. >> our time now. 646 boeing now sending an urgent message to its employees who are working on the moon rocket program. boeing says as many as 400 of those workers could lose their jobs if the trump administration moves ahead with a plan to cancel that program. its main goal is to take u.s. astronauts to the moon for the first time since the apollo missions. but the white house is reportedly concerned about the rising price of the program. the total budget through the end of this year,
6:48 am
$93 billion for a program that was created during the first trump administration. >> well, the pell grants college and pro aid program may be in trouble this year. new projections from the congressional budget office show the program is facing a $2.7 billion funding shortfall for the 2025 fiscal year. if more funding is not shored up, students could face eligibility and funding cuts for the first time in more than ten years. pell grant eligibility has also expanded, which has only added into onto the financial strain. clothing trends are notorious for coming in and out of fashion over the years. skinny jeans could be the next to make a comeback. data is showing. skinny jeans are showing up on runways again and more frequently, and people's google searches. a retail analyst says the searches spiked on january 12th and has been going up ever since. some designers say if they do return, it may look a little different this time around, with the fit being more
6:49 am
tailored instead of skin tight. >> i'm not a fan. i will not be participating in the trend. i actually just bought a pair of wide leg jeans, so i'm wide leg. true and true. >> depending on what you wear them with, it can either like make you look, make you look like old and like not cute. or it can like it can be. it can be like modern vibes. >> it could be anything, right? clothing stores are not offering a wider selection of skinny jeans right now, but that could change by the end of the year. the biggest takeaway regardless of what is trendy to wear, whatever style looks good on you makes you feel the most confident. that's i agree with that 100%. but it's so funny because jeans have been getting wider and wider leg. but i like the stores that have every section, every style. you can pick what you want. >> to see. sal and i, we don't have to worry about it because we can't fit into skinny jeans. >> exactly. yeah. you know, dave, that was funny a little earlier. pam said, oh, you're wearing your green tie for philadelphia girl. oh, this old
6:50 am
thing. i just. come on. dave. >> well, you did a great job. now, you and sammy mahmoud did a great job down in san jose, interacting with the super bowl fans. >> and joe fonzi. >> very fun. yeah. joe fonzi. yeah. >> but i still see that green tie. i know you, and i like it. okay. good morning everyone. you know what? traffic is moving along very well on the san mateo and dumbarton bridge. there's a little bit of slowing on that san mateo bridge near the toll plaza, but i still like it. so the slow traffic is right near the toll plaza. our camera is right there. so let me show you what we see. you see right here, you can see it's kind of sluggish, but the rest of the bridge, after you get past that little section is going to be okay. triple a traffic camera showing us the bay bridge that is backed up to the maze, and the metering lights are on. 650 and here is the weather with rosemary. >> okay. and we continue south with the frosty conditions outside our doors this morning.
6:51 am
today and tomorrow. the clear, the cold. by wednesday morning we've got wet weather on the pavement, perhaps falling from the sky during the morning commute. here is a look, as we say. good morning. mother nature, we've got clear skies overhead. and a beautiful golden hue in the sky. and in the foreground we've got a pretty. san francisco. we will be dry again for the next couple of days. once the wet weather turns on, it's going to last through the rest of the business week. here's a look at the futurecast pushing you past your monday. most of your tuesday. we're now into tuesday night. the wet weather arrives during the evening hours, so as we get going, even tomorrow, it may be tough to tell. we've got wet weather on the way, but eventually we'll see an increase in the clouds. by wednesday morning it's shifting into southern california and we get a little bit of a break. this next system tapping into the atmospheric river, coming in wednesday night late into early thursday morning. right now,
6:52 am
thursday looks to be wet and windy. by friday it is pushing east and we are drying out for the weekend at least most of the weekend. we will say the first storm going to bring us an inch or less of rainfall. the second one we're looking at 3 to 4in of rainfall, maybe even more in our hills, and we will continue to adjust this as the models will continue to fluctuate between now and then. the snow in the sierra piling up 3 to 4ft. the estimate right now colfax could get an inch or so. that is 2400ft for us here at home, while the cold air is around, we could see a dusting of snow, so that will be exciting to see that actually, if it comes into fruition. upper 30s right now in san francisco, low 30s in santa rosa, below freezing in napa at 30 degrees. inner east bay also a lot of upper 20s. low 30s this morning. afternoon. highs for today, mid 50s to about 60 degrees. and the extended
6:53 am
forecast here showing you we'll start out tomorrow a lot like today. it's going to feel like a repeat until we get into the second part of the afternoon. as that storm approaches wednesday morning a few scattered showers, then a bit of a lull. the next storm rolls in wednesday night, lasting into friday. and then dave, we are drying it out in time for the weekend with cool conditions expected. back to you. >> all right rosemary, thank you. time now, 652. turning grief into comfort. we tell you the story of two young sisters working together to help the families of the plane crash in washington, dc. as they grieve. right now, though, let's check in with gasia mikaelian and see what's coming up in the 7:00 hour of mornings on two. good morning gasia. >> hi, dave. it's not just super bowl parties at home. the big game is a huge time for bars and restaurants. new at seven how northern california businesses took advantage of super bowl crowds, and why higher prices didn't appear to keep people from going out. then it is shaping up to be a very busy week in san francisco. the preparations underway for both
6:54 am
the annual chinese new year parade and the nba all star game at chase center. we'll be back. [music] dave's been very excited about saving big with the comcast business 5-year price lock guarantee. five years? -five years. and he's not alone. -high five. it's five years of reliable gig speed internet. five years of advanced securit. five years of a great rate that won't change. it's back. but only for a limited time. high five. five years? -nope. comcast business 5-year price lock guarantee. powering five years of savings. powering possibilities. comcast business. gives you the opportunity to win groceries for life?
♪ i bought the team! kevin... ? i put it on my chase freedom unlimited card. and i'm gonna cashback on a few other things too! starting with the sound system... that's caaaaaaaaash. cashback like a pro with chase freedom unlimited. how do you cashback? our time now. 656. two girls from here in the bay area are helping grieving families affected by the plane crashes in washington, dc and in philadelphia. san francisco's
6:57 am
sadie and sophia snyder founded comfort kits for kids. it's for children all over the country. the girls have been invited to distribute their comfort kits to the children in the ice skating community affected by the midair crash in washington, dc. sadie and sophia joined us on mornings on two over the weekend to talk about what they've put in these comfort kits. >> so here there's a stuffed animal and that can help, just like bringing comfort to the kids and like something just fun to like, snuggle with and just, like, have beside them through all their grief. sure. and then we also have these bracelets that we receive in some donations that have hearts on them, so people can carry love with them wherever they are. and then we also have journals which we find have been really helpful for people as they can express their feelings, which can be really hard to put into words. >> and way to go, young ladies. sadie and sophia say they raised money to pay for the kids. they also get donations from toy stores to assemble them. our
6:58 am
time is 657. san francisco firefighters say three people were hurt in an apartment house fire on mission street. the fire department shared this video of their crews arriving at that scene just after 7:00 last night. investigators say two people were taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries. a third person was treated right there at the scene. the fire caused major damage to the building near 14th and mission, and investigators are still trying to find the cause of the fire. well, a world war two sea plane flew into the bay area as part of the first leg of its final journey. it's the philippine mars. it glided on to san francisco bay waters in alameda over the weekend. just like that, the sea plane flew from british columbia to an air and space museum in tucson, arizona. it's part of a fleet produced between 1990 1942 and 1947. they supported the navy
6:59 am
during the second world war and then later during the korean war. one fan of aviation told us that plane also has history in alameda. >> after it was retired from the us navy, it was ferried from alameda right here where it was based. it was ferried and flown to coulson aviation in sproat lake in british columbia, where they have their their operations. then a private contractor converted it to a water bomber for fighting fire. >> now, tomorrow, that beautiful sea plane will stop in san diego before it heads to its final stop in tucson, arizona. >> the vince lombardi trophy is heading to philadelphia. >> a three peat denied this morning. the philadelphia eagles are super bowl champions. a look at a dominating victory over the kansas city chiefs on the biggest stage in the nfl. plus. >> i feel validated. the eagles
7:00 am
tv
Starting the day with news from the Bay Area and around the world. Continuously updated developments on the day's biggest news stories, plus accurate weather forecasts and up to the minute traffic information.
