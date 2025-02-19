KTVU Mornings on 2 : KTVU : February 10, 2025 5:00am-7:00am PST : Free Borrow & Streaming : Internet Archive (2025)

off the santa clara valley santa clara area. that's what i was trying to say. as we get into the afternoon, temperatures will range from mid 50s to about 60 degrees or so. but this morning we are freezing and below freezing. i'll have a look at the current conditions and what we can expect for the week ahead. coming up in just a few minutes. meanwhile, as we get going on this monday, sal is checking traffic for you. good morning sir. how are we doing out there? >> i you know, we're doing okay out there. let's go right to the triple a traffic cameras there aro and northbound 280. traffic is moving. okay. as you drive up toward the commute there, there have been no major problems. let's check in on the san mateo bridge. you can see that traffic is looking good. and also the bay bridge toll plaza is light. so i think it's going to start to change. you never know. the day after the super bowl, some people may be taking some time off. we'll see at 5.32. let's get back to the desk. >> thank you. well, in one hour from right now, a very special ceremony will be held. where?