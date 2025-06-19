kudzu (Pueraria montana var. lobata (Willd.) Maesen & S. Almeida) (2025)

State List - This map identifies those states that list this species on their invasive species list or law. For more information, visit Invasive.org

EDDMapS Distribution - This map is incomplete and is based only on current site and county level reports made by experts, herbaria, and literature. For more information, visit www.eddmaps.org

