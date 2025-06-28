Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma secure embarrassing record: DC becomes first team in IPL history to set THIS humiliating feat (2025)

Delhi Capitals secured an embarrassing record during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI), where the home team lost three back-to-back wickets via run-outs. This marks the first time in IPL history that a team lost three consecutive wickets through run-outs.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was a thrilling match, as the MI secured a 12-run victory over Delhi at their own home ground. Three of the DC batters namely Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma and Ashutosh Sharma secured an embarrassing feat during this match.

During the 10th over, being bowled by Jasprit Bumrah, the match was going in a well-mannered way towards Delhi’s side. Ashutosh Sharma even had put DC on the frontline, with scoring boundaries on 2nd and 3rd ball of the over.

However, what came next was extraordinary, as Ashutosh Sharma got run out on 4th ball of the over. Kuldeep Yadav faced the same fate on the very next ball. What happened on the last ball was epic, as Mohit Sharma was found short of crease, and was dismissed on the non-striker’s end by Mitchell Santner.

This marked the second ever instance in the history of IPL where three run-outs have taken place in the same over, and is the first time for three back-to-back deliveries. The only time this happened was during IPL 2008 between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians, where MI lost three wickets in last over of their innings.

Coming to the match, Mumbai Indians posted a total score of 205/3 on the board. Opener Rohit Sharma looked good in the initial moments, but was also soon dismissed for 18 off 12 balls. Tilak Varma was the highest scorer for the team, as he played an impressive knock of 59 off 33.

Ryan Rickelton (41 off 25) and Suryakumar Yadav (40 off 28) also made significant contributions. MI skipper Hardik Pandya (2) and Will Jacks (1) failed to make significant impact.

Starting their chase, DC was given their first hit in the first over itself. Though, after that the team was going strongly till the half-inning mark, with 113 runs on the board. However, the second phase of inning marked a collapse in batting as Abhishek Porel (33 off 25), Karun Nair (89 off 40), Axar Patel (9 off 6), Tristan Stubbs (1 off 4) and KL Rahul were dismissed in 6 overs, leaving the team in shambles.