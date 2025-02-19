Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day Flash Sale: Get Lipsticks for $11—Selling Out Fast! - E! Online (2025)

Kylie Cosmetics
Kylie Jenner changed the beauty industry forever when she launched the Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit, and ever since, Kylie Cosmetics has been the go-to brand for iconic lip products. If you’ve been waiting to stock up, now’s the time! For a limited time, you can grab two lip products for just $22 during the annual Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day Singles Sale.
Don’t want two? No problem! You can also get just one lip product for only $11. Whether you choose lip gloss, matte lipstick, cream lipstick, lip crayons, or even lip plumper, now’s the perfect time to create your ideal pout.
This is an unbelievable deal on high-quality, long-lasting lip essentials, so don’t wait—because just like a perfect lip combo, this sale won’t last forever.
Whether you're refreshing your collection or treating yourself for Valentine’s Day, now’s the time to pucker up and shop before these savings disappear.
TL;DR: An E! Shopping Editor's Favorite Kylie Cosmetics Lip Products
- My Favorite Kylie Cosmetics Lipstick: Kylie Cosmetics Matte Liquid Lipstick
- Longest Lasting Lip Gloss: Kylie Cosmetics Supple Kiss Lip Glaze
- Most Unique Product: Kylie Cosmetics Transformative Lip Tint
- Longest Lasting Non-Liquid Lipstick: Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Crayon
Kylie Cosmetics Lipstick Deals
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Liquid Lipstick
Glide on this highly pigmented, lightweight formula that delivers a true matte finish, offering full coverage that lasts up to 8 hours without smudging, feathering, or drying out your lips.
- Finish: True-Matte
- Shades: 26
Kylie Cosmetics Transformative Lip Tint
Discover the magic as this formula adjusts to your lips, creating a uniquely flattering pink tint that’s tailored to you, while leaving a glossy, non-sticky finish and nourishing your lips with squalane.
- Finish: Glossy
- Shades: 3
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Crayon
Glide on smooth, velvety color with this lightweight matte crayon that gives you bold, one-swipe coverage and a soft, smudge-resistant finish for a flawless pout all day long.
- Finish: Soft-Matte
- Shades: 6
Kylie Cosmetics Tinted Butter Balm
Slick on this buttery balm for a burst of smooth, tinted color that hydrates your lips while leaving them soft and nourished with a hint of sheer, buildable shine.
- Finish: Luminous Shine
- Shades: 6
Kylie Cosmetics Gloss Drip
Swipe on this glossy formula for a mirror-shine finish that gives you juicy, sheer color, a fuller-looking pout, and a cushiony texture that keeps your lips soft, supple, and shining all day.
- Finish: Juicy + Mirror-Shine
- Shades: 10
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lipstick
Pucker up with this matte formula that glides on smoothly, delivering rich color and a long-lasting finish that’ll have your lips looking flawless from morning to night!
- Finish: Soft-Matte
- Shades: 12
Kylie Cosmetics Supple Kiss Lip Glaze
Experience long-lasting shine with this lip gloss that glides on effortlessly, delivering a smooth, non-sticky finish that stays put while keeping your lips soft and luscious all day.
- Finish: Glowy Shine
- Shades: 6
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Blush
Blur on this lightweight, cream-to-powder formula that gives you a soft-matte finish with buildable coverage, smoothing lip lines and delivering a comfortable, non-drying wear that lasts all day.
- Finish: Soft, Diffused Matte
- Shades: 4
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Shine Lacquer
Coat your lips in this ultra-comfortable, non-sticky formula that glides on smoothly, giving you bold color and a luminous shine while smoothing lip lines for a fuller, ultra-soft pout.
- Finish: Luminous, Shiny
- Shades: 7
Kylie Cosmetics Creme Lipstick
Swipe on this creamy formula for a satin sheen that glides on effortlessly, delivering rich, one-swipe color while keeping your lips hydrated and soft for up to 8 hours without feathering or settling into lines.
- Finish: Satin Sheen
- Shades: 12
Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Powder Matte Lip
Enhance your pout with this lightweight, liquid-to-powder formula that blurs lip lines and delivers full, long-lasting color, while actively plumping lips for a soft, diffused matte finish that lasts up to 12 hours.
- Finish: Soft, Diffused Matte
- Shades: 4
Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss
Coat your lips in this smooth, non-sticky formula for multidimensional shine and color that gives you fuller-looking lips and a comfortable, glossy finish, whether worn alone or layered over your favorite lipstick.
- Finish: Ultra Shine
- Shades: 28
Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Gloss
Pucker up with this plumping gloss that delivers a glossy, non-sticky shine while visibly enhancing your lips for a fuller, more youthful look, all while keeping them nourished and comfortable.
- Finish: Ultra-Shiny, Wet
- Shades: 6
