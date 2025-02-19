Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day Flash Sale: Get Lipsticks for $11—Selling Out Fast! - E! Online (2025)

Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day Flash Sale: Get Lipsticks for $11—Selling Out Fast! - E! Online (1)Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Jenner changed the beauty industry forever when she launched the Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kit, and ever since, Kylie Cosmetics has been the go-to brand for iconic lip products. If you’ve been waiting to stock up, now’s the time! For a limited time, you can grab two lip products for just $22 during the annual Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day Singles Sale.

Don’t want two? No problem! You can also get just one lip product for only $11. Whether you choose lip gloss, matte lipstick, cream lipstick, lip crayons, or even lip plumper, now’s the perfect time to create your ideal pout.

This is an unbelievable deal on high-quality, long-lasting lip essentials, so don’t wait—because just like a perfect lip combo, this sale won’t last forever.

Whether you're refreshing your collection or treating yourself for Valentine’s Day, now’s the time to pucker up and shop before these savings disappear.

TL;DR: An E! Shopping Editor's Favorite Kylie Cosmetics Lip Products

  • My Favorite Kylie Cosmetics Lipstick: Kylie Cosmetics Matte Liquid Lipstick
  • Longest Lasting Lip Gloss: Kylie Cosmetics Supple Kiss Lip Glaze
  • Most Unique Product: Kylie Cosmetics Transformative Lip Tint
  • Longest Lasting Non-Liquid Lipstick: Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Crayon

Kylie Cosmetics Lipstick Deals

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Liquid Lipstick

Glide on this highly pigmented, lightweight formula that delivers a true matte finish, offering full coverage that lasts up to 8 hours without smudging, feathering, or drying out your lips.

$11$21Kylie Cosmetics
  • Finish: True-Matte
  • Shades: 26

Kylie Cosmetics Transformative Lip Tint

Discover the magic as this formula adjusts to your lips, creating a uniquely flattering pink tint that’s tailored to you, while leaving a glossy, non-sticky finish and nourishing your lips with squalane.

$11$25Kylie Cosmetics
  • Finish: Glossy
  • Shades: 3

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lip Crayon

Glide on smooth, velvety color with this lightweight matte crayon that gives you bold, one-swipe coverage and a soft, smudge-resistant finish for a flawless pout all day long.

$11$19Kylie Cosmetics
  • Finish: Soft-Matte
  • Shades: 6

Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Cosmetics Tinted Butter Balm

Slick on this buttery balm for a burst of smooth, tinted color that hydrates your lips while leaving them soft and nourished with a hint of sheer, buildable shine.

$11$19Kylie Cosmetics
  • Finish: Luminous Shine
  • Shades: 6

Kylie Cosmetics Gloss Drip

Swipe on this glossy formula for a mirror-shine finish that gives you juicy, sheer color, a fuller-looking pout, and a cushiony texture that keeps your lips soft, supple, and shining all day.

$11$19Kylie Cosmetics
  • Finish: Juicy + Mirror-Shine
  • Shades: 10

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Lipstick

Pucker up with this matte formula that glides on smoothly, delivering rich color and a long-lasting finish that’ll have your lips looking flawless from morning to night!

$11$23Kylie Cosmetics
  • Finish: Soft-Matte
  • Shades: 12

Kylie Cosmetics Supple Kiss Lip Glaze

Experience long-lasting shine with this lip gloss that glides on effortlessly, delivering a smooth, non-sticky finish that stays put while keeping your lips soft and luscious all day.

$11$20Kylie Cosmetics
  • Finish: Glowy Shine
  • Shades: 6
readKylie Jenner Shares Her 5-Minute Beauty Routine for Effortless Glam

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Blush

Blur on this lightweight, cream-to-powder formula that gives you a soft-matte finish with buildable coverage, smoothing lip lines and delivering a comfortable, non-drying wear that lasts all day.

$11$21Kylie Cosmetics
  • Finish: Soft, Diffused Matte
  • Shades: 4

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Shine Lacquer

Coat your lips in this ultra-comfortable, non-sticky formula that glides on smoothly, giving you bold color and a luminous shine while smoothing lip lines for a fuller, ultra-soft pout.

$11$21Kylie Cosmetics
  • Finish: Luminous, Shiny
  • Shades: 7

Kylie Cosmetics Creme Lipstick

Swipe on this creamy formula for a satin sheen that glides on effortlessly, delivering rich, one-swipe color while keeping your lips hydrated and soft for up to 8 hours without feathering or settling into lines.

$11Kylie Cosmetics
  • Finish: Satin Sheen
  • Shades: 12

Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Powder Matte Lip

Enhance your pout with this lightweight, liquid-to-powder formula that blurs lip lines and delivers full, long-lasting color, while actively plumping lips for a soft, diffused matte finish that lasts up to 12 hours.

$11$22Kylie Cosmetics
  • Finish: Soft, Diffused Matte
  • Shades: 4

Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss

Coat your lips in this smooth, non-sticky formula for multidimensional shine and color that gives you fuller-looking lips and a comfortable, glossy finish, whether worn alone or layered over your favorite lipstick.

$11$19Kylie Cosmetics
  • Finish: Ultra Shine
  • Shades: 28

Kylie Cosmetics Plumping Gloss

Pucker up with this plumping gloss that delivers a glossy, non-sticky shine while visibly enhancing your lips for a fuller, more youthful look, all while keeping them nourished and comfortable.

$11$20Kylie Cosmetics
  • Finish: Ultra-Shiny, Wet
  • Shades: 6

Kylie Cosmetics

How We Choose

The E! Insider Shop editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews, and use our own personal experiences to make shopping easier for our readers.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think our readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time.

