La Roche Posay Anthelios Post-UV After-Sun Lotion, 200 ml Buy now! (2025)

La Roche Posay Anthelios Post-UV After-Sun Lotion is an after-sun moisturiser formulated with Panthenol, Glycerin and La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water to reduce the sensation of heat, repair dry exposed skin and reinforce the skin's barrier function. It is suitable for dry and sun-exposed skin. The formula is dermatologically tested. Apply the after-sun lotion after bathing or showering and massage in gently.

Who it is suitable for Suitable for dry and sun-exposed skin.