La Roche Posay Anthelios Post-UV After-Sun Lotion, 200 ml Buy now! (2025)

La roche posay
Moisturising after-sun cream formulated with Panthenol, Glycerin and La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water to reduce the sensation of heat, repair dry exposed skin and reinforce the skin's barrier function.
Contains 200 ml.
La Roche Posay Anthelios Post-UV After Sun Lotion, 200 ml
La Roche Posay Anthelios Post-UV After-Sun Lotion is an after-sun moisturiser formulated with Panthenol, Glycerin and La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water to reduce the sensation of heat, repair dry exposed skin and reinforce the skin's barrier function. It is suitable for dry and sun-exposed skin. The formula is dermatologically tested. Apply the after-sun lotion after bathing or showering and massage in gently.
Who it is suitable for
Suitable for dry and sun-exposed skin.
How to use
Apply the after-sun lotion after bathing or showering and massage in gently. Apply a small amount of product to each area.
Apply the after-sun lotion after bathing or showering and massage in gently. Can be applied all over the body.
Pharmaceutical advice
Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with water. Avoid contact with textiles. Keep out of reach of children.
